Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Wendy's House of Soul reopens in new Minneapolis location
MINNEAPOLIS — When Wendy's House of Soul lost its lease in the Harrison neighborhood last month, owner Wendy Puckett was forced to find a new home for her from-the-heart meals. After a several-week hiatus, Wendy's is back open, this time inside the North Market in the Webber-Camden neighborhood of...
You Will Not Believe This is Minnesota’s Loneliest City!
Do you feel lonely in the city you live in? Or is it just the winter blues? Well, there is actually a survey, which found the loneliest cities in America, and Minnesota made the list. And you will not believe which city it is!. So how do you figure out...
Local restaurants support their competitors after burglars hit southwest Minneapolis eateries
MINNEAPOLIS -- Food brings people together, even if they're from different kitchens."It's a coming together of the community and neighborhood, and even in the hard times, we feel it," said Peter Campbell, owner of Red Wagon Pizza Co. "This has been beautiful."According to police, Red Wagon was one of three restaurants in southwest Minneapolis that were burglarized in the first two weeks of January. A Minneapolis police spokesperson confirmed an investigation is active and ongoing, but no arrests have been made. Campbell said Red Wagon was hit on the morning of New Year's Day."You just feel violated," he said. "Someone was...
This Oddly Named Minneapolis Business Is Really An Artists Dream World
Look around you, what do you see? You might be in an office and you see computers, your cubicle walls, and maybe some motivational artwork on the walls. If you are in a shop/garage you'll probably see tools and parts. If you are at the House of Balls in Minneapolis you'll see different kinds of artwork in various stages of completion.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
California couple embraces Minnesota winter, creates a 25-foot-long “Snowasaurus”
ANOKA, Minnesota (WCCO) — There’s a new attraction in Anoka that’s catching the attention of people near and far. It only took Allan Papp a couple of hours, his two hands, and a little food coloring to sculpt a 25-foot-long green “Snowasaurus” in his front yard.
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
Minneapolis, St. Paul re-plow city streets and impose new parking restrictions
Says Mia Laube for KSTP-TV, “Twin Cities leaders are highlighting efforts this week to remove snow that’s still causing issues for residents and commuters, according to press releases from Minneapolis and St. Paul. If you live in the Twin Cities or plan to be in the Twin Cities for any amount of time this week, review the parking instructions throughout this article. For the latest information, visit the Minneapolis and St. Paul city websites.”
Unique Minnesota Events to Explore Starting in January
Snow and cold aren't always bad things. Minnesota winters bring out some unique and fun events for people of all ages. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON this week. She highlighted the following events in the state to take advantage of. Ice Castles, New Brighton, goes through...
Minneapolis, St. Paul enact parking rules during snow removal operations this week
Twin Cities leaders are highlighting efforts this week to remove snow that’s still causing issues for residents and commuters, according to press releases from Minneapolis and St. Paul. If you live in the Twin Cities or plan to be in the Twin Cities for any amount of time this...
Monster Check From This Minnesota Cop Ended This Fleeing Suspects Day
Clearly, this cop played hockey during school as his check of this fleeing suspect not only ended the pursuit but also ended this suspect's day. The foot chase ensued after the suspect, who was seen behind the wheel of a crash minutes before, took off running from responding officers. The...
Meet Minnesota’s 10 Tallest Buildings, How Many Can You Name?
When it comes to big cities and tall skyscrapers, Minnesota can't compare with some of the biggest cities in the country like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles -- but we've got our own tallness going on. Here are the tallest buildings in the Land of 10,000 Lakes -- and...
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
Popular Viking Hints Time In Minnesota May Be ‘At An End’
Could Adam Thielen have played his last game in a Minnesota Vikings uniform?. The loss to the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium in Sunday's Wildcard round of the NFC Playoffs is still pretty fresh in minds of most Minnesota Vikings players and fans. Losing in the first round after the incredible season the Vikings had in 2022 is a tough pill to swallow.
What’s open and what’s closed on MLK Day 2023?
Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on the third Monday of every February and this year it'll be honored Jan. 16. Some services will be closed in observance of the holiday, while others will maintain normal operations. Here’s what to know:. Postal service. The U.S Postal Service will be...
Tony Troung, Minnesota Vikings caterer, to closes his Eden Prairie restaurant
After 33 years, Tony Troung has closed his Eden Prairie business, Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant. That is where he became a Viking fan, and a team caterer. Mike Max talks to the Twin Cities legend.
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
Adoption isn't the only way you can help overwhelmed Minneapolis shelter
MINNEAPOLIS – In the first 11 days of the new year, 139 strays and pet surrenders were brought into Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC). As a "no kill" shelter, they're so overwhelmed, they're asking for your help."With that increase there was no way that we would be able to maintain our capacity for care," said MACC Director Caroline Hairfield.Hairfield says their staff can only care for about 70 animals at a time."Owner surrenders were up by like 67%, and then we had strays that were up by 50%. It was just a huge increase," said Hairfield.She says this is...
Minnesota’s Snow and Cold Index for the Winter, So far
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Now that we are about halfway through the season how is this winter shaping up compared to winters past?. The Minnesota Climatology Office says their Twin Cities Snow and Cold Index is up to 80 points so far this season (16 points for cold and 64 points for snow).
Minnesota Man Ejected and Killed During Late Night Rollover Crash
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash early today in the Twin Cities. A preliminary report indicates a 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a pickup east on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park shortly after 1 AM when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median and rolled. The Brooklyn Park Police Department stated the driver was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.
