Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Wendy's House of Soul reopens in new Minneapolis location

MINNEAPOLIS — When Wendy's House of Soul lost its lease in the Harrison neighborhood last month, owner Wendy Puckett was forced to find a new home for her from-the-heart meals. After a several-week hiatus, Wendy's is back open, this time inside the North Market in the Webber-Camden neighborhood of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Local restaurants support their competitors after burglars hit southwest Minneapolis eateries

MINNEAPOLIS -- Food brings people together, even if they're from different kitchens."It's a coming together of the community and neighborhood, and even in the hard times, we feel it," said Peter Campbell, owner of Red Wagon Pizza Co. "This has been beautiful."According to police, Red Wagon was one of three restaurants in southwest Minneapolis that were burglarized in the first two weeks of January. A Minneapolis police spokesperson confirmed an investigation is active and ongoing, but no arrests have been made. Campbell said Red Wagon was hit on the morning of New Year's Day."You just feel violated," he said. "Someone was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minneapolis, St. Paul re-plow city streets and impose new parking restrictions

Says Mia Laube for KSTP-TV, “Twin Cities leaders are highlighting efforts this week to remove snow that’s still causing issues for residents and commuters, according to press releases from Minneapolis and St. Paul. If you live in the Twin Cities or plan to be in the Twin Cities for any amount of time this week, review the parking instructions throughout this article. For the latest information, visit the Minneapolis and St. Paul city websites.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Popular Viking Hints Time In Minnesota May Be ‘At An End’

Could Adam Thielen have played his last game in a Minnesota Vikings uniform?. The loss to the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium in Sunday's Wildcard round of the NFC Playoffs is still pretty fresh in minds of most Minnesota Vikings players and fans. Losing in the first round after the incredible season the Vikings had in 2022 is a tough pill to swallow.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries. 
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Adoption isn't the only way you can help overwhelmed Minneapolis shelter

MINNEAPOLIS – In the first 11 days of the new year, 139 strays and pet surrenders were brought into Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC). As a "no kill" shelter, they're so overwhelmed, they're asking for your help."With that increase there was no way that we would be able to maintain our capacity for care," said MACC Director Caroline Hairfield.Hairfield says their staff can only care for about 70 animals at a time."Owner surrenders were up by like 67%, and then we had strays that were up by 50%. It was just a huge increase," said Hairfield.She says this is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Man Ejected and Killed During Late Night Rollover Crash

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash early today in the Twin Cities. A preliminary report indicates a 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a pickup east on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park shortly after 1 AM when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median and rolled. The Brooklyn Park Police Department stated the driver was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

