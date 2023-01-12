The Workman School of Dental Medicine at High Point (N.C.) University appointed 12 members to serve on its inaugural board of advisors alongside Rick Workman, DMD. Members will provide the school with insight, advice and leadership throughout their initial term, which will run through 2025. The first class of incoming students is set for the fall semester in 2024, according to a Jan. 17 new release from the university.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO