Grand Coulee, WA

Fallen boulders on 97A prompts road closure; traffic diverted

ENTIAT - Boulders small and large stymied traffic at Milepost 214 on 97A north of Entiat Sunday evening. Just before 6 p.m., the Washington State Patrol tweeted that the large rocks had blocked the southbound lane of US 97A. As a result, traffic was diverted into the northbound lane and motorists are asked to use US 2/97 through Orondo. There have been no reports of any injuries caused by the rockslide.
ENTIAT, WA
THE TINY TOWN: Wilbur, Washington

When I’ve driven back and forth between Wenatchee and Spokane, like many travelers, I’ve taken the 90. I’m the type of guy who just wants to get to my destination quickly. But on one trip to the east side of Washington, my car’s GPS (I’ve named it Pam….which is the word ‘map’ backwards) suggested taking an alternative route of State Route 2. For a moment I thought to myself…why not? One of my new year resolutions was to get out. Another was to simply slow down and enjoy the travel. And I don’t mean going under the speed limit. That’s when I noticed the tiny town highlighted, Wilbur.
WILBUR, WA
Person OK after falling through the ice at Banks Lake

BANKS LAKE — Firefighters say a person was OK after falling through the ice while fishing at Banks Lake on Sunday near Grand Coulee. Grand Coulee Fire and EMS assisted at the scene of the reported exposure through the ice in the North Dam area. Fire officials say everyone was able to make it to shore before emergency personnel arrived.
GRAND COULEE, WA
Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday

There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Moses Lake police arrest man found sleeping in car stolen in Spokane

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane. Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Ephrata woman faulted in crash at SR 282 roundabout

EPHRATA - Police say a local woman is at fault for a wreck in a roundabout in an Ephrata Thursday morning. At about 7:35 a.m., Ephrata Police 38-year-old Hilda Ramirez Alaniz failed to yield to 31-year-old Danielle Palmen. The vehicle at fault was going west on SR 282 when she...
EPHRATA, WA
