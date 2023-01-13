Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 16: Steph Curry Takes Victory in the Nation’s Capital on Martin Luther King Day
Steph Curry flashed his sharpshooting in a 41-point performance against the Washington Wizards. Curry shot 40 percent from 3-point range, nailing 12 points in the closing quarter to lead Golden State to victory. Games like these are why Curry remains at the top of the All-Star voting in the West despite missing some time.
Centre Daily
Injury Report: Paul George Officially Upgraded for Clippers vs. 76ers
After being out for the last five games, LA Clippers star Paul George has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday night's game vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Hovering around .500, the Clippers desperately need to get healthy, and George's hamstring is a top priority. Having practiced fully on Monday morning, George...
Centre Daily
Lakers: 48-Point LeBron James Night Powers LA To Narrow Win Over Rockets
The Houston Rockets brought a 10-game losing streak into tonight's Crypto.com Arena matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, themselves on a three-game losing streak. Try their darnedest, someone would have to win this evening. It turned out to be your Lakers by a hair, 140-132. Neither team played much defense...
Centre Daily
Terance Mann sets new regular season career-high in victory
Since 2016, Florida State Men's Basketball has put several players in the NBA, including Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann. The former Seminole has become a steady piece in the Clippers' rotation since his emergence in the 2021 NBA Playoffs and recorded a career performance on Jan. 15. In Los...
Centre Daily
Trae Young Responds to Draymond Green’s Harsh Advice
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was very complimentary of Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young in a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, but he also had some harsh advice for the Hawks star. "I personally think Trae has in his mind [that] he's taken on this villain role,"...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Centre Daily
Atlanta Hawks Beat Miami Heat 121-113
The Atlanta Hawks always do a superb job of celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and today was no different. To make the festive day even better, Atlanta took care of divisional rival Miami Heat 121-113. Before tip-off, we learned that Clint Capela was returning...
Centre Daily
Rockets, Kings players fined; 2 suspended for altercation
Houston's Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason and Sacramento's Malik Monk have been fined for an on-court altercation during Friday's game, and Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate with the Rockets were suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area. The NBA announced the discipline on Sunday, when Green...
Centre Daily
Pelicans Share Martin Luther King Jr Inspirations
New Orleans, La.- Several New Orleans Pelicans created a memorial video before taking the court on Martin Luther King Jr. Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Larry Nance Jr. started things off with, "Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was more than a leader. He was a hero to so many people."
Centre Daily
Falcons Free Agency: LB Rashaan Evans ‘Definitely’ Wants to Return - But Will He?
When Atlanta Falcons fifth-year linebacker Rashaan Evans arrived after signing a one-year contract last offseason, he did so with the intention of re-establishing himself as a legitimate impact player ... and will depart as the team's leader in tackles. Granted, tackles aren't the end-all be-all of a player's impact -...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Thomas Rush, Linebacker, Minnesota Golden Gophers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Ball State DB Nic Jones “Well-Liked by NFL Personnel” Says Shrine Bowl Director of Operations. By Bo Marchionte Visit NFL Draft on Sports Illustrated, the latest news coverage, with rankings for NFL Draft...
Centre Daily
Lakers: Trading For Rockets Veteran Could Cure What Ails Purple And Gold
To go anywhere in the 2023 postseason, your 19-24 Los Angeles Lakers clearly need more help in two key departments: three-point shooting and defense. Tonight's opposition, the Houston Rockets, has one sharpshooting veteran contributor who could at least assist LA on the long range front. 6'3" shooting guard Eric Gordon,...
Centre Daily
Lions Select DL Bresee, CB Gonzalez in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
Going into the offseason, the No. 1 priority for Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions’ front office should be upgrading the team’s league-worst defense (allowed 6,670 yards in 2022). Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s unit wasn’t incredibly successful in stopping the run or the pass this past season....
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Macon Clark, Cornerback, Tulane Green Wave
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Shut-Down CB For Patriots Defense?. By Geoff Magliocchetti Sports Illustrated New England Patriots News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
UFC Fight Night 217 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media
Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor, the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and – perhaps most importantly – social-media platforms. Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of Twitter, Facebook and...
