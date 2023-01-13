ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Centre Daily

Injury Report: Paul George Officially Upgraded for Clippers vs. 76ers

After being out for the last five games, LA Clippers star Paul George has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday night's game vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Hovering around .500, the Clippers desperately need to get healthy, and George's hamstring is a top priority. Having practiced fully on Monday morning, George...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Lakers: 48-Point LeBron James Night Powers LA To Narrow Win Over Rockets

The Houston Rockets brought a 10-game losing streak into tonight's Crypto.com Arena matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, themselves on a three-game losing streak. Try their darnedest, someone would have to win this evening. It turned out to be your Lakers by a hair, 140-132. Neither team played much defense...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Terance Mann sets new regular season career-high in victory

Since 2016, Florida State Men's Basketball has put several players in the NBA, including Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann. The former Seminole has become a steady piece in the Clippers' rotation since his emergence in the 2021 NBA Playoffs and recorded a career performance on Jan. 15. In Los...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Centre Daily

Trae Young Responds to Draymond Green’s Harsh Advice

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was very complimentary of Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young in a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, but he also had some harsh advice for the Hawks star. "I personally think Trae has in his mind [that] he's taken on this villain role,"...
ATLANTA, GA
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Centre Daily

Atlanta Hawks Beat Miami Heat 121-113

The Atlanta Hawks always do a superb job of celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and today was no different. To make the festive day even better, Atlanta took care of divisional rival Miami Heat 121-113. Before tip-off, we learned that Clint Capela was returning...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Rockets, Kings players fined; 2 suspended for altercation

Houston's Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason and Sacramento's Malik Monk have been fined for an on-court altercation during Friday's game, and Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate with the Rockets were suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area. The NBA announced the discipline on Sunday, when Green...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Pelicans Share Martin Luther King Jr Inspirations

New Orleans, La.- Several New Orleans Pelicans created a memorial video before taking the court on Martin Luther King Jr. Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Larry Nance Jr. started things off with, "Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was more than a leader. He was a hero to so many people."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Thomas Rush, Linebacker, Minnesota Golden Gophers

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Ball State DB Nic Jones “Well-Liked by NFL Personnel” Says Shrine Bowl Director of Operations. By Bo Marchionte Visit NFL Draft on Sports Illustrated, the latest news coverage, with rankings for NFL Draft...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Lakers: Trading For Rockets Veteran Could Cure What Ails Purple And Gold

To go anywhere in the 2023 postseason, your 19-24 Los Angeles Lakers clearly need more help in two key departments: three-point shooting and defense. Tonight's opposition, the Houston Rockets, has one sharpshooting veteran contributor who could at least assist LA on the long range front. 6'3" shooting guard Eric Gordon,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Lions Select DL Bresee, CB Gonzalez in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

Going into the offseason, the No. 1 priority for Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions’ front office should be upgrading the team’s league-worst defense (allowed 6,670 yards in 2022). Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s unit wasn’t incredibly successful in stopping the run or the pass this past season....
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

UFC Fight Night 217 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media

Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor, the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and – perhaps most importantly – social-media platforms. Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of Twitter, Facebook and...
LAS VEGAS, NV

