Fallen boulders on 97A prompts road closure; traffic diverted
ENTIAT - Boulders small and large stymied traffic at Milepost 214 on 97A north of Entiat Sunday evening. Just before 6 p.m., the Washington State Patrol tweeted that the large rocks had blocked the southbound lane of US 97A. As a result, traffic was diverted into the northbound lane and motorists are asked to use US 2/97 through Orondo. There have been no reports of any injuries caused by the rockslide.
THE TINY TOWN: Wilbur, Washington
When I’ve driven back and forth between Wenatchee and Spokane, like many travelers, I’ve taken the 90. I’m the type of guy who just wants to get to my destination quickly. But on one trip to the east side of Washington, my car’s GPS (I’ve named it Pam….which is the word ‘map’ backwards) suggested taking an alternative route of State Route 2. For a moment I thought to myself…why not? One of my new year resolutions was to get out. Another was to simply slow down and enjoy the travel. And I don’t mean going under the speed limit. That’s when I noticed the tiny town highlighted, Wilbur.
Minivan rolls after colliding with $140,000 Tesla at dangerous intersection near Quincy
QUINCY - One of the most dangerous intersections in the region claimed another crash on Monday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol. At about 3:30 p.m., Washington State Troopers say a local couple was traveling westward on SR 283, approaching Adams Road when they were cut off by a Tesla Model X Plaid going towards Quincy on Adams Road.
Person OK after falling through the ice at Banks Lake
BANKS LAKE — Firefighters say a person was OK after falling through the ice while fishing at Banks Lake on Sunday near Grand Coulee. Grand Coulee Fire and EMS assisted at the scene of the reported exposure through the ice in the North Dam area. Fire officials say everyone was able to make it to shore before emergency personnel arrived.
Ephrata woman faulted in crash at SR 282 roundabout
EPHRATA - Police say a local woman is at fault for a wreck in a roundabout in an Ephrata Thursday morning. At about 7:35 a.m., Ephrata Police 38-year-old Hilda Ramirez Alaniz failed to yield to 31-year-old Danielle Palmen. The vehicle at fault was going west on SR 282 when she...
East Wenatchee Insurance Agent Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Clients, Faces Three Years in Prison
A former insurance agent from East Wenatchee is facing up to three years in prison for defrauding his elderly clients. On Thursday, 55-year-old Gregory D. Lone pleaded guilty to five counts of first degree theft in Douglas County Superior Court. Back in 2020, Lone was arrested for defrauding five of...
