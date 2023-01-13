TAMPA - The Dallas Cowboys have had crossed their fingers on the idea of reinforcements for the playoffs. And on Monday here in Tampa, the wishes are so-far coming true. As Dallas works to vanquish their Tom Brady demons, as the quarterback is 7-0 against them in his career, Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins and Tyler Biadasz are back to help.

DALLAS, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO