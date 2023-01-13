Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall HeistSilence DoGoodMesquite, TX
The Father Who Killed 3-Year-old Baby Over Milk and Unloaded Her Body in a CourseSafa FarooqRichardson, TX
Youngster Agreements Lethal Cerebrum Eating Life form at City Sprinkle CushionSafa FarooqArlington, TX
Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, TexasMichele FreemanDallas, TX
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
Centre Daily
How the Vic Fangio News Affects Broncos’ Path to Sean Payton
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has signaled a clear intention to end his one-year sabbatical from the NFL by interviewing with the Carolina Panthers. Standing on its own, that wouldn't send that much of a ripple through Broncos Country, but Fangio is rumored to be Sean Payton's hand-picked choice to be his next defensive coordinator.
Centre Daily
Chris Perkins: Dolphins were tightly knit group this season, and they say it helped them make playoffs
There was a sense of pride and accomplishment in the Dolphins locker room Sunday night after their 34-31 wild-card round loss at Buffalo. Weary and battle-worn, players talked about their commitment to each other, the closeness of the team, and they said they want that bond to be even stronger.
Centre Daily
NFL Insider Shares Injury Update on Bengals Left Tackle Jonah Williams
CINCINNATI — Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams suffered a dislocated left knee cap in Sunday night's 24-17 win over the Ravens according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The 27-year-old left the game in the second quarter and didn't return, but he hasn't been ruled out for Cincinnati's Divisional...
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: Move on Hankins; Vander Esch & Biadasz In
TAMPA - The Dallas Cowboys have had crossed their fingers on the idea of reinforcements for the playoffs. And on Monday here in Tampa, the wishes are so-far coming true. As Dallas works to vanquish their Tom Brady demons, as the quarterback is 7-0 against them in his career, Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins and Tyler Biadasz are back to help.
