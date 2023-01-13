ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Valparaiso man breaks Indiana fish record on Lake Michigan outing

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A Valparaiso man set an Indiana fish record in a recent outing on Lake Michigan, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says. On Dec. 30 on Lake Michigan in Porter County, Scott Skafar first caught a 10.2-pound burbot that beat Indiana’s 1990 record by 2.5 pounds, the department says. That same day, he caught another burbot that bested the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
How to be a good planner despite ‘artificial interference’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A lot of us live busy lives. That’s why it’s important to make a plan and stay organized. High-Performance Neuro Socio Psychologist Dr. Conor Hogan joined “All Indiana” Monday afternoon to share what it takes to be a good planner despite “artificial interference.”
Youth groups joining forces for upcoming event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is bringing children of all ages together to help make a difference. Eric Saunders from “Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana” joined Monday’s “All Indiana” to talk about his mission to empower young people.
Reel Tok with Kayla: Sleep coach and mom humor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Do you think you’re a good parent? Well, most parents can’t do anything right according to people online. One mom relates. She even addressed the internet trolls on TikTok and went viral. News 8’s Kayla Sullivan from “Kid-ing with Kayla” joined Monday’s “All Indiana”...
Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jane King takes a look at the economic impact of America’s nonprofit organizations. The nonprofit sector touches millions of Americans by providing employment, volunteer opportunities, and important services. Many people would say that volunteers are...
