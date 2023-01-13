Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Valparaiso man breaks Indiana fish record on Lake Michigan outing
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A Valparaiso man set an Indiana fish record in a recent outing on Lake Michigan, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says. On Dec. 30 on Lake Michigan in Porter County, Scott Skafar first caught a 10.2-pound burbot that beat Indiana’s 1990 record by 2.5 pounds, the department says. That same day, he caught another burbot that bested the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
WISH-TV
How to be a good planner despite ‘artificial interference’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A lot of us live busy lives. That’s why it’s important to make a plan and stay organized. High-Performance Neuro Socio Psychologist Dr. Conor Hogan joined “All Indiana” Monday afternoon to share what it takes to be a good planner despite “artificial interference.”
WISH-TV
Fugitive from Ohio arrested after police chase ends on I-70 near Greenfield
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in Georgia and Ohio was arrested after a police chase across multiple central Indiana counties Monday morning. Marcus Curtis, 26, of Columbus, Ohio, faces preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, according to online jail records. At around 3:15...
WISH-TV
Youth groups joining forces for upcoming event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is bringing children of all ages together to help make a difference. Eric Saunders from “Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana” joined Monday’s “All Indiana” to talk about his mission to empower young people.
WISH-TV
Reel Tok with Kayla: Sleep coach and mom humor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Do you think you’re a good parent? Well, most parents can’t do anything right according to people online. One mom relates. She even addressed the internet trolls on TikTok and went viral. News 8’s Kayla Sullivan from “Kid-ing with Kayla” joined Monday’s “All Indiana”...
WISH-TV
Monday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jane King takes a look at the economic impact of America’s nonprofit organizations. The nonprofit sector touches millions of Americans by providing employment, volunteer opportunities, and important services. Many people would say that volunteers are...
WISH-TV
Madam Walker Legacy Center invites social justice leader for King Day celebration
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Celebrations of Martin Luther King Jr.’s life continued Monday at the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center. People from across Indiana packed into a celebration for the 41st Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration. To help honor the life and legacy of the former civil rights...
WISH-TV
Police: Failed GOP candidate arrested for allegedly orchestrating shootings at homes of Democrats in New Mexico
(CNN) — A former Republican New Mexico House of Representatives candidate — who, police say, claimed election fraud after his defeat — was arrested by an Albuquerque SWAT team Monday in connection with a string of recent shootings that damaged homes of local Democratic elected leaders, city police said.
