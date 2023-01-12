ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

New Bern nonprofit hosts clothing drive on MLK Day

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern community members and nonprofits were collecting clothes Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. day, a national day of service. Tried By Fire Inc. collected lightly worn clothes for Marla’s Closet, a clothing closet for community members in need and previously incarcerated women who will soon be residents at Tried By Fire’s “My Sister’s House” reentry home.
NEW BERN, NC
WAVY News 10

Names of 3 killed by fire outside Elizabeth City confirmed by family

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Investigators are still working to find the cause of a house fire that killed three family members outside Elizabeth City. WAVY reached out to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, but they were closed for the holiday. What we do know is that a call came in from the house on Millpond Road around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina boy scouts take a polar plunge

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Boy Scouts here in eat took a plunge into bitterly cold water at a Merit Badge Weekend camp. This weekend’s annual merit badge camp is held every January, but this year was the first year for the Polar Bear plunge. The 2023 Polar Bear Winter Merit Badge Camp hosted almost 300 campers.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Sharing memories of a Washington character

My friend, Phil Edwards, recently gave me two articles by the late Dennis Rogers. He was a favorite story teller of mine from the News and Observer who passed away in 2020 but not after he wrote about Washington, N.C. It tells about one of Washington’s most beloved characters, Garbo Tetterton.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

North Carolina Coast Guard helps save seven people

OCEAN CITY, M.D. (WITN) - The Coast Air Station from Elizabeth City assisted in saving people drifting miles offshore of a coastal city. Seven people were rescued from a disabled, adrift tug named Legacy, towing a barge 30 miles offshore from Ocean City, Maryland Saturday morning. After ropes entangled the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WITN

SpaceX launch spotted flying across Eastern Carolina skies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy Rocket on a national security mission for the U.S. Space Force Saturday. The SpaceX that took flight mission is classified, but this launch was visible to many here in Eastern Carolina. Just after the successful launch, two side boosters landed back at Cape Canaveral.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville restaurant reopens after renovation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Seared Chophouse is back and better than ever. This week, the restaurant is having its grand reopening, which will include new menu items, a newly renovated interior inside the dining area and even new brunch times. Seared Chophouse’s new executive chef says he’s excited that they are open again and hopes […]
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

May makes local history as first white teacher at Washington Elementary

Then twenty-three year old, Marianna May, did not know she would make local history when she and her husband, Tom, moved to Washington in 1967. When May graduated from Trenton College (now known as The College of New Jersey), she and Tom moved to Washington, because he was going to East Carolina University in the fall.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Untreated wastewater leaking behind Eastern Carolina home

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A county here in the east saw thousands of gallons of wastewater flowing on neighborhood roadways. Officials say about 14,250 gallons of untreated wastewater was traveling behind 603 Salem Court towards Slocum Creek. According to usgs.gov, wastewater is used water from homes and/or businesses. It...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Halifax Co. man wins $1M scratch-off prize

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County man won a $1 million scratch-off prize. N.C. Education Lottery says Richard Todd of Roanoke Rapids took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. Todd purchased his winning Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Etheridge offered Ahoskie Manager’s position

AHOSKIE – Elected town officials here have made an offer to an individual in an effort to fill the vacant position of Town Manager. Leigh Etheridge has been offered the job, conditional on a background check, drug screening, and credit check. Those conditions were still pending as of Tuesday of this week.
AHOSKIE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy