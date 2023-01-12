Read full article on original website
WITN
Women’s empowerment breakfast teaches self love in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a world where you can be anything, why not be yourself?. It seems easy enough, but we all know that sometimes being true to who you are can be a harder battle than it seems. In those moments we can look to people like Shree...
WITN
New Bern nonprofit hosts clothing drive on MLK Day
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern community members and nonprofits were collecting clothes Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. day, a national day of service. Tried By Fire Inc. collected lightly worn clothes for Marla’s Closet, a clothing closet for community members in need and previously incarcerated women who will soon be residents at Tried By Fire’s “My Sister’s House” reentry home.
WAVY News 10
Names of 3 killed by fire outside Elizabeth City confirmed by family
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Investigators are still working to find the cause of a house fire that killed three family members outside Elizabeth City. WAVY reached out to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, but they were closed for the holiday. What we do know is that a call came in from the house on Millpond Road around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.
WITN
Eastern Carolina boy scouts take a polar plunge
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Boy Scouts here in eat took a plunge into bitterly cold water at a Merit Badge Weekend camp. This weekend’s annual merit badge camp is held every January, but this year was the first year for the Polar Bear plunge. The 2023 Polar Bear Winter Merit Badge Camp hosted almost 300 campers.
‘Addictive substances:’ Deputies ‘warn’ public about Girl Scout cookie sales starting Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You’ve been warned. Girl Scout Cookies go on sale starting Saturday, and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office had some fun on social media with a “warning” about them and how they can be “highly addictive.” “These substances will be hitting the streets soon. They go by names such as ‘Thin Mints,’ […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Sharing memories of a Washington character
My friend, Phil Edwards, recently gave me two articles by the late Dennis Rogers. He was a favorite story teller of mine from the News and Observer who passed away in 2020 but not after he wrote about Washington, N.C. It tells about one of Washington’s most beloved characters, Garbo Tetterton.
2 women and teen die in house fire at NC coast
Three people were found dead after firefighters responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Elizabeth City.
WITN
North Carolina Coast Guard helps save seven people
OCEAN CITY, M.D. (WITN) - The Coast Air Station from Elizabeth City assisted in saving people drifting miles offshore of a coastal city. Seven people were rescued from a disabled, adrift tug named Legacy, towing a barge 30 miles offshore from Ocean City, Maryland Saturday morning. After ropes entangled the...
WITN
SpaceX launch spotted flying across Eastern Carolina skies
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy Rocket on a national security mission for the U.S. Space Force Saturday. The SpaceX that took flight mission is classified, but this launch was visible to many here in Eastern Carolina. Just after the successful launch, two side boosters landed back at Cape Canaveral.
Greenville restaurant reopens after renovation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Seared Chophouse is back and better than ever. This week, the restaurant is having its grand reopening, which will include new menu items, a newly renovated interior inside the dining area and even new brunch times. Seared Chophouse’s new executive chef says he’s excited that they are open again and hopes […]
Community helps eastern NC dog recover from serious burns, heartbreak after owner dies in fire
NEW BERN, N.C. — A dog in eastern North Carolina is recovering from severe burns after surviving a house fire that killed its owner. His foster parent, Dr. Anyce Nagle, believes 'Sport' has endured a lot in recent weeks. “I can’t say enough about him, Dr. Nagle said. “For...
3 die in Elizabeth City house fire
Three people were found dead after firefighters responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Elizabeth City.
thewashingtondailynews.com
May makes local history as first white teacher at Washington Elementary
Then twenty-three year old, Marianna May, did not know she would make local history when she and her husband, Tom, moved to Washington in 1967. When May graduated from Trenton College (now known as The College of New Jersey), she and Tom moved to Washington, because he was going to East Carolina University in the fall.
Greenville’s MrBeast has taken over the internet, social media. We’re gonna follow him, too
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — To us in Greenville and Eastern North Carolina, he’s MrBeast or Jimmy Donaldson. To the rest of the world, he’s one of the beasts of the internet and social media. Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has been dominating social media, specifically his YouTube channel, for nearly a decade. He has over […]
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Halifax County Sheriff’s Office still seeking information in the death of Webb
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — It has been 61 days since the tragic death of Cierra Webb. Webb was murdered at a party where over 700+ individuals attended at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield, North Carolina on Green Acres Road. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation...
WITN
Untreated wastewater leaking behind Eastern Carolina home
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A county here in the east saw thousands of gallons of wastewater flowing on neighborhood roadways. Officials say about 14,250 gallons of untreated wastewater was traveling behind 603 Salem Court towards Slocum Creek. According to usgs.gov, wastewater is used water from homes and/or businesses. It...
WITN
Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One man is dead and another man injured after a car crashed into a Greenville apartment complex. Just after midnight on Monday, Greenville police officers were called to The District at Tar River apartment complex for a car crashing into a building and the report of shots fired in the area.
WITN
Halifax Co. man wins $1M scratch-off prize
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County man won a $1 million scratch-off prize. N.C. Education Lottery says Richard Todd of Roanoke Rapids took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. Todd purchased his winning Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Etheridge offered Ahoskie Manager’s position
AHOSKIE – Elected town officials here have made an offer to an individual in an effort to fill the vacant position of Town Manager. Leigh Etheridge has been offered the job, conditional on a background check, drug screening, and credit check. Those conditions were still pending as of Tuesday of this week.
WITN
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a high school student found with a gun yesterday at a Pitt County high school. Demayjon Williams has been charged with a gun on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed gun. Pitt County Schools...
