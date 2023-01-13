Read full article on original website
Illinois Restaurant Has Most Delicious Buffet You Have To Try
Give me a dessert bar any day of the week. Yoder's Kitchen has amazing food, but they are more known for their famous dessert buffet that you have to try for yourself. The restaurant is located in Arthur, Illinois, and is a buffet-style restaurant famously known for its dessert bar. Everything is homemade and fresh every day and all look amazing.
25newsnow.com
Champagne tastings & wedding vendors on display at local Bridal Expo
PEORIA (25 News Now) - There was free champagne flowing and pastries galore at this year’s Bridal Expo held at Five points in Washington on Sunday. Newly engaged couples and soon-to-be Brides had the opportunity to plan out their big day with vendors ranging from wedding dress stores, DJs, table decorators, 360 photo booths, and travel agencies assisting with honeymoon destinations.
25newsnow.com
Live music and more - January 15
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s all about weddings and live music! Check out some of the events happening in Central Illinois this holiday weekend. Getting married soon? Start planning your wedding at the Elegant Bridal Expo! Over 50 vendors will be in attendance. There will also be inspirational tablescapes, photo booths, and specials to help you save money for your big day.
Central Illinois Proud
Girl Scouts prepare for 2023 cookie season and introduce a new cookie
BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of Central Illinois Girl Scouts gathered in Bloomington today to discuss their 2023 season. This year they’re introducing a new cookie called Raspberry Rally that will be available through online order only. The CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Pam Kovacevich said...
WAND TV
Good Samaritan Inn launches donut business
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Good Samaritan Inn in Decatur has launched Do Good Donuts. The Good Samaritan Inn's kitchen is busy with workers frying up fresh donuts every Friday morning. Do Good Donuts started when Executive Director Nicky Besser noticed that Decatur was "donut undeserved". "It started as a...
Could It Be This Illinois City is Really the Most Underrated?
Excuse me while I roll my eyes just a little bit. A national site is claiming that a certain Illinois city is the most underrated in the state and I'm in a moderate condition of disbelief. Let's see if you agree. World Atlas (sounds important) just shared what they believe...
Iconic retail chain closes another store location in Illinois
An iconic retail chain just closed another store location in Illinois this past weekend. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, the popular retail clothing chain American Eagle Outfitters closed another one of their Illinois store location in Forsyth, according to reports.
smilepolitely.com
The VFW #630 restaurant is closed
Effective today, the restaurant inside Urbana’s VFW #630 is closed. The kitchen was run by Chefs Zachary Bronson and Katrina Downes, who previously worked in the kitchen at Radio Maria. The chef duo competed in last October’s 7th Artisan Cup & Fork event with a pork tenderloin roulade with local vegetables and polenta.
Champaign hotel sees increase in guests with Theatre Fest, Illini Athletics
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — With the large number of people visiting Champaign-Urbana for Theatre Fest and Illini Athletics events, hotels are feeling the impact. Damian Thomas, an assistant general manager at the Marriott TownePlace, said it’s helping them bounce back after a smaller number of visitors during COVID. They’re sold out this weekend with five […]
25newsnow.com
Greg Becks, owner of Becks Florist in East Peoria, dies at 67
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The fourth-generation owner of a long-standing local flower shop has passed away. Greg Becks owned Becks Florist in East Peoria, according to the official obituary. “Our family has been very blessed to do what we have done over the years,” says Greg’s younger brother...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Dan Fogelberg
—— ONLINE DAN FOGELBERG PHOTOS AND A VIDEO. The Coachmen were a popular Peoria band in the mid ‘60’s. When Dan Fogelberg joined the band they were re-christened as The New Coachmen. They opened up for The Hollies, The Who, The Dave Clark 5 and many other...
wmay.com
Former Springfield Resident Winning Big On Jeopardy!
A former Springfield resident is cashing in big on the game show “Jeopardy!”. Yogesh Raut has won nearly $100,000 in three consecutive days of appearances on the show, which airs locally on WAND-TV. The next episode featuring him airs Monday. Raut moved to Springfield with his family when...
25newsnow.com
Candle causes Saturday afternoon fire in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A fire caused by a candle has been ruled as unintentional. Firefighters were called to a home on the 1400 block of W. Barker Ave in Peoria shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. They were able to put out the fire within ten minutes, containing...
Central Illinois Proud
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
25newsnow.com
Peoria celebrates MLK Jr. Day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - On his 94th birthday, the River City honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Various events highlighted his work, but also people in the community who work for change and equality. The King Holiday Committee of Peoria Inc. hosted the ‘Freedom Vehicle Parade,’ followed by the...
Interior Design
Rivian Converts a Repair Workshop and Gravel Yard into an Indoor-Outdoor Experience Center in Normal, Illinois
Located at the electric vehicle maker’s manufacturing plant—an erstwhile Mitsubishi factory—is a playful 4,900-square-foot delivery center where customers go to receive their new cars. In keeping with the brand’s adventurous spirit, Rivian’s in-house team, spearheaded by former Studio O+A design director Denise Cherry, converted a repair workshop and its gravel yard into a skylit indoor-outdoor social hub and experiential center vivified by a colorful 50-foot-long exterior mural by Joe Swec. Inside and out, custom communal tables made of hickory invite employees and customers to relax. There, they can indulge in complimentary vegan chili served from the pull-out camp kitchen of the company’s R1T truck.
Mystery lemur found in Bloomington family’s garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington family had quite the surprise Thursday when they discovered “King Julian,” a ring-tailed lemur, hiding out in their garage. The family had heard suspicious sounds Wednesday night but didn’t investigate right away. When they found the lemur, they reached out to the Illinois Conservation Police to rescue their surprise […]
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
Anthony Dr. closed temporarily in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that Anthony Dr. will be closed temporarily beginning on Tuesday. The closure, between Dobbins Dr. and Dale Dr., is so a temporary wall on the southern shoulder of Anthony Dr. can be installed. Work is planned from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Tuesday, Jan. 17, […]
