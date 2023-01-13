Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Bill would force period tracking apps to follow privacy laws
When the Supreme Court last June stripped away constitutional protections for abortion, concerns grew over the use of period tracking apps because they aren’t protected by federal privacy laws. Privacy experts have said they fear pregnancies could be surveilled and the data shared with police or sold to vigilantes.
Centre Daily
Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings
Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings for the week of Jan. 16:. 1. SA Northside Clark, 20-3; 2. Humble Summer Creek, 25-2; 3. Austin High, 23-3; 4. Coppell, 27-2; 5. Pearland, 24-3; 6. DeSoto, 16-4; 7. SA Northside Brennan, 22-4; 8. South Grand Prairie, 18-6; 9. Denton Braswell, 21-4; 10. SA Northside Harlan, 21-3; 11. Fort Bend Austin, 25-1; 12. Katy, 24-1; 13. Lewisville Hebron, 22-4; 14. Fort Bend Hightower, 24-3; 15. Southlake Carroll, 19-3; 16. Houston Westfield, 15-3; 17. Beaumont Westbrook, 20-3; 18. Flower Mound, 21-4; 19. Cibolo Steele, 18-10; 20. Laredo United South, 21-5; 21. Deer Park, 22-3; 22. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 21-8; 23. Cypress Ranch, 21-3; 24. Allen, 21-6; 25. Tomball Memorial, 23-6.
Comments / 0