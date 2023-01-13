ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State



spectrumnews1.com

Minimum wage increases to adjust with inflation

CLEVELAND – Ohio’s minimum wage is now $10.10, up by 80 cents from last year. The minimum wage for tipped employees also increased to $5.05 from last year’s rate of $4.65. This is the biggest increase on record since the 2006 index that adjusts the wage to...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

In Focus: Explaining Kentucky's House GOP, Dem legislative priorities for 2023

KENTUCKY — On this week’s program, we’re catching you up to speed on the fast-moving 2023 Kentucky General Assembly session. Majority Whip Jason Nemes (R-Louisville) and Minority Whip Rachel Roberts (D-Newport) of the Kentucky House of Representatives, share legislative priorities of their members during this In Focus Kentucky segment.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

New program aims to connect military families with child care

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has been identified as one of the first states to receive federal approval for an initiative meant to connect military families with quality child care, Gov. Andy Beshear said. What You Need To Know. Kentucky has been identified as one of the first states...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Parole board recommends against clemency in 1994 slayings

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ohio parole board has recommended against clemency for a man convicted in the 1994 slayings of three people who has long maintained his innocence. Kevin Keith was convicted and sentenced to death in three 1994 murders. Former Gov. Ted Strickland commuted Keith’s sentence to life...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

50th anniversary of Elvis Presley's 'Aloha from Hawaii by Satellite' concert

HONOLULU — Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s “Aloha from Hawaii by Satellite” concert, a milestone anniversary that takes on special poignancy after the death of his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, earlier this week. The groundbreaking concert broadcast from the Honolulu International Center at...
HONOLULU, HI



