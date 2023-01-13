Read full article on original website
Minimum wage increases to adjust with inflation
CLEVELAND – Ohio’s minimum wage is now $10.10, up by 80 cents from last year. The minimum wage for tipped employees also increased to $5.05 from last year’s rate of $4.65. This is the biggest increase on record since the 2006 index that adjusts the wage to...
In Focus: Dem House caucus chair outlines priorities for 2023 legislative session
KENTUCKY — The 2023 Kentucky General Assembly is currently underway for its annual legislative session that runs until March 30, 2022. This year is particularly important because since it is an odd calendar year, that means this year is a "short session" and lasts for 30 days instead of 60 days.
In Focus: Explaining Kentucky's House GOP, Dem legislative priorities for 2023
KENTUCKY — On this week’s program, we’re catching you up to speed on the fast-moving 2023 Kentucky General Assembly session. Majority Whip Jason Nemes (R-Louisville) and Minority Whip Rachel Roberts (D-Newport) of the Kentucky House of Representatives, share legislative priorities of their members during this In Focus Kentucky segment.
New program aims to connect military families with child care
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has been identified as one of the first states to receive federal approval for an initiative meant to connect military families with quality child care, Gov. Andy Beshear said. What You Need To Know. Kentucky has been identified as one of the first states...
Parole board recommends against clemency in 1994 slayings
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ohio parole board has recommended against clemency for a man convicted in the 1994 slayings of three people who has long maintained his innocence. Kevin Keith was convicted and sentenced to death in three 1994 murders. Former Gov. Ted Strickland commuted Keith’s sentence to life...
In Focus: GOP House caucus chair details 2023 Kentucky General Assembly's legislative priorities
KENTUCKY — The 2023 Kentucky General Assembly is currently underway for its annual legislative session that runs until March 30, 2022. This year is particularly important because since it is an odd calendar year, that means this year is a "short session" and lasts for 30 days instead of 60 days.
Morning Briefing: Bass set to go to Washington; organics recycling program; LA stormwater
Good morning, SoCal. Here's what you need to know today. High surf will continue across local beaches, but the sunshine is back in abundance. Winds will remain gusty on the desert slopes of the mountains into Tuesday, with peak gusts 50 to 60 mph. Snow levels will lower to around...
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said.
LA County captures 33B gallons of stormwater from winter storms
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The series of winter storms that slammed Southern California has led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater that can be used as future drinking water in Los Angeles County, the county Public Works director announced Monday. That amount of water...
50th anniversary of Elvis Presley's 'Aloha from Hawaii by Satellite' concert
HONOLULU — Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s “Aloha from Hawaii by Satellite” concert, a milestone anniversary that takes on special poignancy after the death of his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, earlier this week. The groundbreaking concert broadcast from the Honolulu International Center at...
