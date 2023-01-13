ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Tom Izzo says officiating impacted Michigan State’s last defensive possession vs. Purdue

With less than a minute left of Monday afternoon's game between Michigan State and Purdue, the Spartans held a 61-60 lead as the Boilermakers made their way up the court. Tom Izzo had already been visibly frustrated with how the game had been officiated, but a whistle against senior guard Tyson Walker with 32 seconds left sent Michigan State's head coach into a frenzy along the scorer's table.
EAST LANSING, MI
Centre Daily

Michigan State’s A.J. Hoggard Presents Challenge for Purdue Basketball

The last time Purdue basketball matched up with Michigan State, A.J. Hoggard led the Spartans in a tight contest during last year's Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. Hoggard notched a team-high 17 points while adding 10 assists and four rebounds, but the Boilermakers came out on top in a narrow 75-70 victory.
EAST LANSING, MI
Centre Daily

No. 3 Purdue holds off Michigan State in final seconds

Zach Edey made a go-ahead shot at the front of the rim with 2.2 seconds left and finished with a career-high 32 points and 17 rebounds to help No. 3 Purdue hold off Michigan State for a 64-63 win on Monday. Purdue freshman guard Foster Loyer had 17 points, including...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy