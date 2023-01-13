Read full article on original website
A look behind at Colorado’s decentralized system of coroners who investigate death every day
Editor's Note: Some of the photos in this story show scenes at a coroner's office. If someone dies north of Colfax Avenue and the death is unattended or suspicious, that body eventually goes to the Adams County Coroner’s Office. There the elected coroner, Monica Broncucia-Jordan, who is not a physician, will likely contract with a forensic pathologist to perform the autopsy.
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
Large stash of drugs, $400,000 in stolen artwork recovered by police from Colorado hotel room
Colorado police recovered $400,000 in stolen paintings, including a piece by Elaine de Kooning, famous for her abstract portraits of President John F. Kennedy, and four landscapes.
Denver's snowplow plan this week will include residential streets, city says
DENVER — A new round of winter weather is headed to Colorado at the start of the week, bringing several inches of snow to the Denver metro area and more than a foot to some mountain areas. While snow is an expected part of winter in Colorado, many new...
$10,000 reward for missing dogs
$10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. $10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. Universal Pre-K enrollment begins in Colorado. Starting this fall, the state will pay for 9 months of half-day preschool. Kim...
Pigs, truck, trailer stolen from family in Denver for Stock Show
DENVER — A truck and trailer containing two show pigs were stolen from a family in Denver for the National Western Stock Show this weekend. Miles Lee, who turned 19 Sunday, was here to compete in the Junior Market Swine Division Monday, in what would be his last year of eligibility before he ages out of the competition.
MEDIA ALERT: ‘Frack of the State’ Action to Address Oil & Gas Wars Under Polis Administration
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Denver, CO – As Governor Polis gives his 2023 State of the State address, environmental and community organizations and impacted residents will gather at the Capitol to oppose continued approval of thousands of drilling permits in residential areas by his administration’s regulatory agency – the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commision (COGCC), despite passage of “reform bill” SB19-181 four years ago. The groups are calling on state legislators to ensure that Coloradans have healthy, safe, and livable air quality, water supplies, and climate conditions by opposing residential drilling permits and supporting a phase out of oil and gas permitting by 2030 or sooner.
Travel alert: Snowstorm to cause dangerous conditions
Drivers should expect delays and closures on the roads as another snowstorm hits Colorado, bringing dangerous travel conditions.
Creepy Headless Dolls and Noose Found in Abandoned Colorado Barn
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. An abandoned barn in Colorado is filled with creepy items including decapitated dolls and nooses hanging from the ceiling. Location of Abandoned Colorado Barn. Although the location...
Second crash occurs nearby while police clear initial crash in Arvada
A motorcycle and a vehicle collided Sunday afternoon while police were already clearing a non-injury crash nearby.
Body discovered at Colorado park, homicide investigation underway
An investigation is underway after the body of a 32-year-old man was discovered at Ramsier Park in Greeley on Saturday, according to officials from the Greeley Police Department. At around 1:30 AM on Saturday, police began receiving reports of a "downed person" on the south side of the park, in...
BIG SNOW: Up to 36 inches could hit Colorado, disruptions expected
According to the National Weather Service, big snow is expected to hit Colorado through Wednesday evening. As much as 36 inches of snow may land in the southwest portion of the state, with up to a foot or more expected in many central mountain areas, as well as mountains around Grand Junction.
Colorado’s Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned. Once a Prosperous Business. Yarrow Farms, a company owned...
Boulder police announce suspect in custody after stabbing on Valmont Road
Police in Boulder announced Sunday an investigation is underway following a stabbing that was reported on Valmont Road.Authorities say, at approximately 4:00 p.m. officers received a report of an adult male suffering from stab wounds that were inflicted by a family member. The incident stemmed from an argument between the victim and family member.The victim was transported to an area hospital, where they remain in critical condition. Boulder police identified the suspect as Victor Zavala-Castro, 18, who was taken into custody at the scene. Police say Castro was booked into the county jail on a felony charge of first-degree assault. Investigators say there is no active threat following the arrest. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Detective Starks at 303-441-3067.
What is the dog flu? Denver veterinarian explains
Some cities across the United States have started to see an uptick in canine influenza, which is the flu but for dogs, and the symptoms can be similar to humans.
Report contrasts costs of oil and gas against economic benefits
A new report argues that the modest economic benefits of Colorado’s oil and gas industry comes at a high cost to air, water, environment and home values. The report by the Colorado Fiscal Institute, a nonprofit organization based in Denver, is one of the first to try to quantify both the economic benefits and costs of oil and gas. The report found that the oil and gas extraction industry makes up 1.8% of total wages in the state, 3.4% of income, 3.3% of gross domestic product and less than 1% of total employment.
McD’s closure another omen of decaying Denver | WADHAMS
I often patronized the McDonald’s fast food restaurant on the 16th Street Mall during the seven years I had an office across the street in what was then known as the World Trade Center. You could always find a unique mix of downtown professionals and, yes, homeless people who...
State indicts five convicted and imprisoned thieves of operating organized crime ring
Five people already behind bars had new state-level charges filed against them Wednesday. The group is accused of operating a crime ring across six Front Range counties that allegedly netted nearly $1 million in stolen vehicles and property. The Colorado Attorney General's Office announced the 90-count indictment reached by a state-wide grand jury. The state's cases were filed separately in Jefferson County District Court against Nathaniel Tsosie, Craig Keltner, Justin Jameson, Andrea Wettig, and Dustin James. According to the grand jury indictment, the group used stolen identities test drive vehicles from car dealerships. The 22 vehicles were never returned. The group...
Daily drivers not prepared for CDOT's construction plan along I-70
Colorado Department of Transportation is about to undertake a major project, hoping to alleviate traffic on one of the busiest stretches of I-70. But some worry the construction will only make things worse."We are oftentimes kind of nervous about how I-70 is going to look westbound coming out of Denver," said Anthony Smith, a resident of Broomfield.Other drivers are worried about how it will affect their daily commute as well."We drive it every day and deal with it every day," said Mike McIntosh, driver of Epic Mountain Express.Mountain drivers know the headache of I-70 traffic all too well."Floyd Hills, a...
See the Inside of Colorado’s Dunafon Castle
Six miles west of Morrison, Colorado, tucked away amongst the trees in the middle of the idyllic Bear Creek Canyon, sits a majestic castle. Colorado's Dunafon Castle looks as though it was plucked directly from a fairytale. The Jefferson County castle sits on seventeen acres with several scenic ponds and lush landscaping.
