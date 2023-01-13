Groton City to ban smoking marijuana and vaping in parks and recreation areas

Groton ― The city’s ordinance banning smoking in city-owned parks and recreation areas, such as Washington Park and Eastern Point Beach, will be expanded to also prohibit smoking marijuana and vaping.

The city in 2013 approved an ordinance to ban smoking in public parks and recreation areas and is updating it to include smoking of cannabis and vaping to reflect today’s society, now that cannabis is legal for adults 21 and older in Connecticut, said City of Groton Mayor Keith Hedrick.

The City Council initially approved the update to the ordinance at its Jan. 3 meeting and is slated to take a vote for final approval on Feb. 6, said Hedrick.

The resolution notes that the purpose of prohibiting smoking and vaping in those areas “is to protect the public health, safety and welfare by reducing exposure to second hand smoke/vapor and tobacco/vaping waste product.”

The ordinance defined parks and recreation areas as “beaches, picnic areas, playgrounds, sports or athletic fields, bleachers, walking paths, gardens, hiking trails, bike paths and dog parks,” but they do not include public sidewalks abutting the parks and recreational areas.

In the town, Town Manager John Burt said the Town Council earlier discussed options for a potential ordinance, but has not discussed it further. He said it is something the town mayor would like to get accomplished, and the Parks & Recreation Commission went on record supporting a smoking ban in the town’s parks. According to the town’s rules for Parks and Recreation facilities posted on the town website, smoking is prohibited “in the vicinity of playgrounds and areas where children are present” and at “youth sporting events.”

People who violate the city ordinance would be subject to a $120 fine.

Hedrick said the city’s ordinance further incorporates areas where people already can’t smoke under state law, such as restaurants, healthcare and childcare facilities, and schools and school grounds, so the prohibited locations will be codified into the city ordinance.

State law says that municipalities “may regulate use (smoking and vaping) and consumption of cannabis on any property owned or under control of the municipality.” In addition, larger communities with a population greater than 50,000 must designate a location where people can smoke outside. The state prohibits marijuana use in state parks and beaches.

