ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Making the Case Against the Royals Signing Gary Sanchez

At the end of the 2022 campaign, the Kansas City Royals were rumored to be on the hunt for a backup catcher. The blueprint for such a move was there, as Cam Gallagher got traded away at the deadline during the season, Salvador Perez isn't getting any younger and MJ Melendez's stint in the outfield sparked more optimism than his stint behind the plate did. Heading into the offseason, a potential acquisition there made sense.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Lakers: Trading For Rockets Veteran Could Cure What Ails Purple And Gold

To go anywhere in the 2023 postseason, your 19-24 Los Angeles Lakers clearly need more help in two key departments: three-point shooting and defense. Tonight's opposition, the Houston Rockets, has one sharpshooting veteran contributor who could at least assist LA on the long range front. 6'3" shooting guard Eric Gordon,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy