Child dies in Tupelo, police investigating details surrounding
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5-year-old child is dead in Tupelo and police are trying to determine what happened. Investigators are calling it a death investigation. Officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning around 10:30 and found the child had died. Investigators have not released...
Citizen helps Columbus police catch burglary in progress
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A sharp-eyed citizen helped Columbus Police make a quick arrest in a burglary case. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, Columbus Police were called to a burglary in progress on Alabama Street. A neighbor had called 911 to report suspicious activity. When police got there, the...
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Winston County teen
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. MBI officials said he is five feet and eight inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. They said he was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 […]
Scattered Damage Reported After Thursday’s Storms
A fast-moving storm system produced wind damage, hail and at least one tornado across Mississippi Thursday. In Leake County, trees were blown down on Robinson Road near Ofahoma and along Highway 488 near Standing Pine. There were numerous hail reports across Neshoba County. A tree fell on a home in Kemper County near Preston. The National Weather Service in Memphis has confirmed a tornado touchdown in Monroe County near Prairie and a hospital was damaged by straight-line winds in Aberdeen. The same storm system intensified as it crossed the state line with damage along several possible tornado paths across west-central Alabama.
Louisville teen still missing as family, investigators search for him
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s still no sign of a missing Louisville teenager. Montevious Goss was waiting for the school bus Wednesday morning outside of his house. But that’s the last time investigators said his family saw him. Louisville Police have talked with a lot of people...
Two honorees recognized in special ceremony at Starkville’s Unity Park
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two longtime workers for civil rights and unity in Oktibbeha County now have a lasting memorial. The late Judge Bernard Crump and Ava Moore were added to the names featured at Unity Park in Starkville during a special ceremony today. Crump served as an Oktibbeha...
Lowndes County School District announces modified calendar year
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County students will pack their backpacks and head into the 2023-2024 school year with a new calendar. Classes will start the last week of July and school will run through the end of May. One of the biggest changes is a two-week intersession...
Late Wednesday cold front brings highs back into the 50s
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A cold front Thursday will knock highs in the low 70s back into the upper 50s by Friday. Lows drop from the 50s into the 30s once more. Multiple rain chances keep the raincoats on tap. MONDAY: Afternoon temperatures hit the low 60s as scattered showers...
Tupelo man charged with fiber theft.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest related to the theft of some fiber optic cable. 53-year-old Jeffrey D. Anderson of Tupelo is charged with Felony Malicious Mischief and Burglary of a Commercial Building. On January 10, 2023, Tombigbee Fiber reported damage to a...
One person dies after officer-involved shooting in Lamar County, Ala.
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lamar County this morning. Our Winston Reed joined us live from Vernon with what we’ve been able to learn. Multiple sources told WCBI Friday that this started as a pursuit inside the town of...
Words from the family searching for teen missing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville Teen has been missing since Wednesday night. Many people in the Winston County area in search of Montevious Goss, and his family along with Louisville Police are asking for the community’s help in getting answers about where he may be. Our T’Keeyah...
Lowndes County man arrested after drive-by shooting
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A drive-by shooting incident led to the arrest of Billy Bowen. The Lowndes County Sheriff's deputies responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital after a victim stated he was involved in a vehicle accident in the area of Highway 182 East and Lehmberg Road. The victim said...
People gather for march honoring MLK Day in West Point
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Several folks gathered in West Point to march in honor of MLK Day. Participants began their route on Dr. Martin Luther King Street and walked more than a mile to the former Mary Holmes Community College. Alice Jones participated in the march and said...
Woman identified as victim killed in Lowndes County crash
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday morning in Lowndes County killed a 40-year-old woman. The crash happened on Casey Lane in New Hope. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Summer Yearby. The coroner said Yearby was a passenger in a northbound car. The driver of...
Woman arrested, charged for stabbing man in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was stabbed and a woman is in jail after an argument. Now, 23-year-old Vanglorious Jones is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The incident happened about early Tuesday morning, about midnight, in the 1200 block of Ash Street in Columbus. The victim...
Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
Parents face charges after child is found wandering alone
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The parents of a child found wandering the streets of Columbus are facing charges. Tyler Williams and Elett Lowery are both charged with two counts of misdemeanor child neglect. The three-year-old child was found walking down the railroad tracks near College and 22nd Streets South.
Raid of Mississippi barbershop nets 10,000 fentanyl pills other drugs
More than 10,000 pills, believed to be fentanyl, were seized at a Mississippi barbershop last week. On Jan. 5, 2023, agents of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department executed a search warrant at Spectacular Cuts (3176 Tupelo Commons Drive, Tupelo, MS). More than 10,000 alleged fentanyl...
