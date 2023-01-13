Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Oklahoma
Finding lakes in the Midwest is not difficult. There are plenty to go around. And most people have a lake within close driving distance, which makes them ideal for a day excursion or a weekend getaway. Though, sometimes, you need a little extra room to enjoy your outdoor adventures without getting bombarded by people.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
“Most Haunted Road In Oklahoma”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
Oklahoma is known for its rich history, diverse landscapes, and friendly communities, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. From abandoned stretches of highway to rural roads with a dark past, these five haunted roads in Oklahoma are sure to send a chill down your spine.
How the Vic Fangio News Affects Broncos’ Path to Sean Payton
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has signaled a clear intention to end his one-year sabbatical from the NFL by interviewing with the Carolina Panthers. Standing on its own, that wouldn't send that much of a ripple through Broncos Country, but Fangio is rumored to be Sean Payton's hand-picked choice to be his next defensive coordinator.
Oklahoma City’s ‘Big Three’ Powered the Thunder to Victory Sunday
Oklahoma City is firing on all cylinders and the league is starting to take notice. Sunday night was no different. The Thunder, still without two starting front court members, marched into Brooklyn and knocked off the Nets 112-102 in regulation. Brooklyn was short handed too, without Kevin Durant, but the Thunder win marks the third victory over the Eastern conference’s top three seeds in the last two weeks. Before the Nets, the Thunder also handled Boston and Philadelphia rather comfortably.
Cowboys BREAKING: Move on Hankins; Vander Esch & Biadasz In
TAMPA - The Dallas Cowboys have had crossed their fingers on the idea of reinforcements for the playoffs. And on Monday here in Tampa, the wishes are so-far coming true. As Dallas works to vanquish their Tom Brady demons, as the quarterback is 7-0 against them in his career, Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins and Tyler Biadasz are back to help.
Roundtable: Odds Ben Johnson Returns to Detroit Lions
1.) What are the odds Ben Johnson returns as Lions offensive coordinator?. Christian Booher: I think Johnson's chances of returning are right around 50-50. Johnson is deserving of an opportunity and should accept it if he is offered, but I'm not sure that he will get a chance. Even with everything he's shown this season, he's still just a first-year coordinator. He may need another year to prove his schemes are sustainable.
Riley Files revisited: concerns about Alex Grinch were definitely warranted
With the 2022 season officially over, it is time to reflect on the preseason buzz regarding this team. For right now, we will focus on the defense and Alex Grinch — for obvious reasons. Over the summer, we did a deep dive into the Riley Files, and here’s one...
Comments / 1