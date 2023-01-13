Oklahoma City is firing on all cylinders and the league is starting to take notice. Sunday night was no different. The Thunder, still without two starting front court members, marched into Brooklyn and knocked off the Nets 112-102 in regulation. Brooklyn was short handed too, without Kevin Durant, but the Thunder win marks the third victory over the Eastern conference’s top three seeds in the last two weeks. Before the Nets, the Thunder also handled Boston and Philadelphia rather comfortably.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO