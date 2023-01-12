Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Mobile sauna warms you up before plunge into frigid Deschutes River
If the idea of a sitting in a hot sauna on a cold winter night sounds appealing, then this story’s for you. A Bend couple has launched a business that is providing that warmth — but there’s a really, really cold side to it, too. Dorian and...
centraloregondaily.com
Redmond Senior Center to offer technology training program for 2nd year
The Redmond Senior Center is once again offering a Tech Zoomers program for senior citizens, thanks to a partnership with the Redmond School District and Meta. The program provides help for seniors who have difficulty navigating technology. Meta provided a $10,000 grant to support this year’s program after last year’s...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘She is at peace’: Body at Shevlin Park identified as missing Bend woman
Bend Police say a body found at Shevlin Park Sunday afternoon has been initially identified as Melissa Rosann Trench. The Bend woman was reported missing on Dec. 27. Police say searchers looking in the area of Shevlin Park found what they believed to be a body at about 12:30 p.m. The discovery was made on the south end of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek and Forest Service Road 4606.
kbnd.com
Kor Land Trust, Bend Chamber Offer Affordable Housing Opportunity
BEND, OR -- Kôr Community Land Trust will build seven new homes in Southwest Bend’s Poplar Community in an effort to aid Bend’s affordable housing crunch. The development is a pilot project where employers help workers purchase their first home by covering some closing costs. Kôr Executive...
KATU.com
Missing Bend woman found dead in Shevlin Park near Tumalo Creek
BEND, Ore. — The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Melissa Trench was found dead Sunday afternoon in a part of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek. People were searching the park for Trench when they came across her body at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies from Deschutes County responded...
centraloregondaily.com
COCC to unveil local Black artist exhibition ahead of Black History Month
Central Oregon Community College (COCC) will unveil an art exhibition featuring local Black artists this week, in anticipation of Black History Month. The “Black Excellence Art Showcase” will run Jan. 18 through Feb. 24 at the Pinckney Gallery on the Bend Campus, with an opening reception from 5-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench
Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench appeared first on KTVZ.
Wrestling: Newberg, Mountain View and Thurston girls the big winners in the Oregon Classic
Two-time reigning Class 6A wrestling team champion Newberg has made it clear that it is still the team to beat in Oregon’s largest classification with a 40-31 win over West Linn to take first place in the Oregon Classic Saturday in Redmond. Newberg opened the dual with five straight...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2023 Oregon Wrestling Classic filled with dominance, firsts, and controversy
The Oregon Wrestling Classic tournament at the Deschutes County Fairground and Expo in Redmond had a lot of big moments over the weekend. Teams on the High Desert saw a lot of success this year, but there was a tournament of controversy for one program. Culver High School continued its...
Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave
The operators of Bend's Franklin Avenue homeless shelter explained their policy for guests Friday after a paraplegic and his caregiver-girlfriend claimed they were asked to leave after being accused -- wrongfully, they claim -- of smoking in their room. The post Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Four St. Charles nurses honored with DAISY Award for outstanding, compassionate care
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Four St. Charles Health System nurses have been honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses®, recognizing the outstanding, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day:. Bend: Kirsten Chavez, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Madras: Labree Tolman, Emergency Department. Prineville: Samantha Martin, Medical...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh ingredients only.
earnthenecklace.com
Katie Zuniga Leaving KTVZ: Where Is the Bend Meteorologist Going?
Residents of Bend, Oregon, have seen Katie Zuniga begin her broadcasting career on KTVZ and grow from there. Now the skilled meteorologist is moving on to the next career step. After announcing she is leaving KTVZ, Katie Zuniga wrapped her last day at NewsChannel 21. Her regular viewers still want to follow her career. They want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Bend. Find out what Katie Zuniga said about her departure from KTVZ here.
Injured puppy who survived Bend head-on crash undergoes surgery, thanks to community assist
A puppy who survived but was seriously injured in a head-on crash on South Highway 97 in Bend on Saturday underwent leg surgery Monday at a Bend emergency vet clinic, thanks in large part to community donations. The post Injured puppy who survived Bend head-on crash undergoes surgery, thanks to community assist appeared first on KTVZ.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Neighbors rage to City Council about trashed home on their street
The people at the house on the corner of Beverly Drive and Royal Avenue in Madras has been wreaking havoc on the neighborhood for years now. Neighbors have reported multiple fires and have filed over 40 police reports, including things like potential animal abuse, drug use, stolen goods and children left in vehicles unattended.
Prineville man arrested on homicide charge in fatal shooting of another man during fight
A 29-year-old Prineville man was arrested late Sunday afternoon on a homicide charge in the shooting death of a 27-year-old Prineville man during a fight in the suspect’s apartment, authorities said Monday. The post Prineville man arrested on homicide charge in fatal shooting of another man during fight appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0