ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Memory lane: Ten moments to remember as Eagle Stadium surpasses 10-year mark

Since opening in 2012, Eagle Stadium has provided quite the home-field advantage for Allen athletics. The Eagles' football team won its first 55 games played inside the venue, many of which coincided with a prolific run for the program that included four state championships won across a seven-year span.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

For McKinney-based Bethany Anderson, life is all about adventure and passion

Bethany Anderson will tell you she's a "McKinney original." She's also traveled the world and decided she wanted to spark hope. That's why she started The Hope Adventure Project, a multi-country journey through which Anderson partners with pastors and ministers around the world. Work of the project includes "retreats for women and youth, camps, mission engagement, teaching, leading worship, strategic project development and planning, and one-on-one sessions with those navigating their faith" according to the project website, thehopeadventure.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco police respond to 8 burglary from motor vehicle calls between Jan. 8-15

The Frisco Police Department responded to multiple burglary from motor vehicle incidents and driving under the influence incidents between Jan. 8-15, according to Community Crime Map data. According to the data, Frisco police responded to eight burglary from motor vehicle incidents in that time frame, including:
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Collin County Sheriff's Office seeks help locating Kayla Kelley

The Collin County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. After not being seen for several days, friends reported Kayla missing on Jan. 11, 2023. Following her disappearance, Kayla's vehicle was located in a remote area of Frisco. The ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Kayla Kelley has identified 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson, (aka/Kevin Brown), as a person of interest. Sheriff's Investigators have arrested Ferguson for Kidnapping, who is being held at the Collin County Detention Center in lieu of $1,000,000 bond.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy