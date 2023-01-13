Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall HeistSilence DoGoodMesquite, TX
The Father Who Killed 3-Year-old Baby Over Milk and Unloaded Her Body in a CourseSafa FarooqRichardson, TX
Youngster Agreements Lethal Cerebrum Eating Life form at City Sprinkle CushionSafa FarooqArlington, TX
Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, TexasMichele FreemanDallas, TX
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
10-6A Girls Basketball: Jaguars move into tie for first place
Horn closed out the first half of the 10-6A season in style, posting its biggest victory to date with a 38-31 victory over Royse City on Friday. The Jaguars trailed after one quarter, but used a 13-6 run in the second to take a 23-19 halftime lead.
starlocalmedia.com
Memory lane: Ten moments to remember as Eagle Stadium surpasses 10-year mark
Since opening in 2012, Eagle Stadium has provided quite the home-field advantage for Allen athletics. The Eagles' football team won its first 55 games played inside the venue, many of which coincided with a prolific run for the program that included four state championships won across a seven-year span.
starlocalmedia.com
This Lewisville staff member is living the dream as the city’s newest planner
Alexis Barnett is the City of Lewisville’s newest planner. Barnett got her degree from the University of North Texas and had the dream of becoming a planner, which she is now living. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
This Registered Dietitian at Coppell ISD has a passion for health at every size
Haley Tobias always knew working in a school was where she was meant to be, and now as a Registered Dietitian for Coppell ISD, she’s found a passion for health and a love for feeding students. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Motor vehicle thefts and other incidents in Plano highlight this week's Plano crime report
The Plano Police Department responded to eight crime incidents of note between Jan. 10-16, according to community crime map data. Police officers responded to one account of assault that was reported at around 7:20 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 3300 block of Westminster Dr.
starlocalmedia.com
For McKinney-based Bethany Anderson, life is all about adventure and passion
Bethany Anderson will tell you she's a "McKinney original." She's also traveled the world and decided she wanted to spark hope. That's why she started The Hope Adventure Project, a multi-country journey through which Anderson partners with pastors and ministers around the world. Work of the project includes "retreats for women and youth, camps, mission engagement, teaching, leading worship, strategic project development and planning, and one-on-one sessions with those navigating their faith" according to the project website, thehopeadventure.com.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco police respond to 8 burglary from motor vehicle calls between Jan. 8-15
The Frisco Police Department responded to multiple burglary from motor vehicle incidents and driving under the influence incidents between Jan. 8-15, according to Community Crime Map data. According to the data, Frisco police responded to eight burglary from motor vehicle incidents in that time frame, including:
starlocalmedia.com
Collin County Sheriff's Office seeks help locating Kayla Kelley
The Collin County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. After not being seen for several days, friends reported Kayla missing on Jan. 11, 2023. Following her disappearance, Kayla's vehicle was located in a remote area of Frisco. The ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Kayla Kelley has identified 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson, (aka/Kevin Brown), as a person of interest. Sheriff's Investigators have arrested Ferguson for Kidnapping, who is being held at the Collin County Detention Center in lieu of $1,000,000 bond.
starlocalmedia.com
For Frisco Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Officer Christal Howard, it's all about the partnerships
When Christal Howard moved to Frisco in 2013, it was to launch a newspaper. Since then, she's become an integral part of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and its goal of supporting Frisco's business community. Now, in 2023, Howard will serve in a new role as Chief Operating Officer with the Frisco Chamber of Chamber.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell Police Department respond one assault, one burglary and other thefts in the past week
The Coppell Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 8 through Sunday, Jan. 15, most of which were thefts. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Coppell last week, according to community crime map data. One assault and one burglary happened last week, which...
starlocalmedia.com
This Little Elm resident has lived in the town for 20 years, dedicated to keeping her community beautiful
Cynthia Vermeesch has lived in Texas for 41 years and in Little Elm for 20 years, getting involved in the community through city hall, the local police and fire departments, the senior center, and most recently, Keep Little Elm Beautiful. Vermeesch has a passion for taking care of others and keeping her home beautiful.
starlocalmedia.com
For 28th year, Martin Luther King Jr. parade lines streets of Carrollton
Carrollton came together to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. the morning of Jan. 14. Celebrations began with the 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade on Rainwater Lane, organized by Reverend Willie Rainwater and his wife Juanita Rainwater.
Comments / 0