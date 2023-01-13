The Collin County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. After not being seen for several days, friends reported Kayla missing on Jan. 11, 2023. Following her disappearance, Kayla's vehicle was located in a remote area of Frisco. The ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Kayla Kelley has identified 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson, (aka/Kevin Brown), as a person of interest. Sheriff's Investigators have arrested Ferguson for Kidnapping, who is being held at the Collin County Detention Center in lieu of $1,000,000 bond.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO