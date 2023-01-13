Three people traveling in vehicles were injured in separate shootings Saturday in New Orleans, the New Orleans Police Department. Two of the shootings occurred around midday. At 11:38 a.m., a 39-year-old man driving north on Elysian Fields Avenue near Marais Street in St. Roch (map) was shot at multiple times by an unknown person. The victim was struck in his right side and was taken to the hospital for treatment, the NOPD said.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO