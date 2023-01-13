ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

Three shot while driving in separate cases in New Orleans Saturday

Three people traveling in vehicles were injured in separate shootings Saturday in New Orleans, the New Orleans Police Department. Two of the shootings occurred around midday. At 11:38 a.m., a 39-year-old man driving north on Elysian Fields Avenue near Marais Street in St. Roch (map) was shot at multiple times by an unknown person. The victim was struck in his right side and was taken to the hospital for treatment, the NOPD said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans activist Barbara Lacen-Keller dies at 76

NEW ORLEANS — Many in New Orleans are mourning the loss of Barbara Lacen-Keller, a beloved community leader and activist. If you knew her, you knew she was the "Mayor of Central City." She was also known as a fixture at City Hall, a founding member of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale, a Lady Buck Jumper and an enthusiast of all things New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman spots stolen car in security video

NEW ORLEANS — When Krista Dobronich got her whtie Mercedes SUV in August of 2021, she planned to hold on to it for a while. “I have a two-year-old son so he’s getting in a bigger car seat, so we needed more room,” Dobronich said. “It was perfect.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Police investigate a 'medical call' on Chef Menteur Highway

New Orleans police are investigating a 'medical' call on the 1300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. EMS is currently on the scene treating the victims. No other information is available at this time. This 'medical' call was originally reported by NOPD as a double shooting. Original reports show that a...
fox8live.com

Man shot multiple times in Treme, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 15) night in the Treme, according to information from the NOPD. Police say it happened at Esplanade Ave. and North Roman. The victim received aid from EMS on the scene. Reports of a shooting came in around 6:58...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Thanks to the men who steered lost woman in the right direction

Three men I did not previously know demonstrated to me recently why the people of Louisiana are the best in the world. I just moved here from California, made a wrong turn, then wound up driving across the scariest bridge I've ever seen. I panicked, knowing I'd never make it back over to get home. I was really panicked.
BRIDGE CITY, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police: 2 men shot on North Claiborne Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say two men are victims of a Sunday evening shooting. It happened around 7:35 p.m. at the intersection of Kerlerec Street and North Claiborne Avenue. Police say two men suffered gunshot wounds. One was taken to the hospital by private conveyance. Just after...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans police respond to deadly shooting on Esplanade Avenue

A man died Sunday night after police found him lying on the ground near the corner of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street, his body riddled with bullets. New Orleans police said the shooting occurred a bit before 7:00 p.m. New Orleans EMS took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Tulane PD, NOPD increasing patrols in response to armed robberies around campus

NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane Police Department is partnering with the New Orleans Police Department to increase patrols around campus following several armed robberies in the area. According to a news release, police believe the same individuals are committing the crimes. Those increased patrols are in an effort to...
WWL

Six college-age students robbed at gunpoint overnight on Hillary Street

NEW ORLEANS — Two groups of college-aged students were robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning less than a block from each other. According to NOPD, around 1 a.m. Sunday on the corner of Hillary and Zimple streets, three armed men approached three men, ages 20 and 21. The suspects were in a dark sedan and demanded the victims’ phones and wallets. The victims complied.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man with child in vehicle shot on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 40-year-old man ran his vehicle onto the neutral ground Saturday (Jan. 14) after he was shot in the right side while driving on Elysian Fields Avenue. Initial reports from New Orleans police indicated the victim had an infant in his vehicle when he was wounded, but the child was not reported injured in the shooting or subsequent crash.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Missing Mandeville boater's body found in St. Tammany

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The body of Billy Coile, the Mandeville boater who went missing in Lake Pontchartrain on Jan. 8, was found by St. Tammany Sheriff's Marine Division approximately 3/4 of a mile offshore near Green Point, according to a press release. Coile, 44 years old went...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WDSU

Bogalusa man shot outside apartment

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning. The shooting happened on East 8th Street near May Avenue. Police say a man was shot multiple times outside of his apartment. The man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for...
BOGALUSA, LA

