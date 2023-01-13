Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Three shot while driving in separate cases in New Orleans Saturday
Three people traveling in vehicles were injured in separate shootings Saturday in New Orleans, the New Orleans Police Department. Two of the shootings occurred around midday. At 11:38 a.m., a 39-year-old man driving north on Elysian Fields Avenue near Marais Street in St. Roch (map) was shot at multiple times by an unknown person. The victim was struck in his right side and was taken to the hospital for treatment, the NOPD said.
fox8live.com
NOPD, Tulane Police to increase patrols near campus after 6 people robbed overnight on Hillary Street
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A spate of recent armed robberies -- including the overnight holdups of six young people along Hillary Street in Uptown New Orleans -- has prompted the NOPD and Tulane University police to increase patrol activity near the college campus, authorities said Sunday (Jan. 15). “In response...
WDSU
New Orleans activist Barbara Lacen-Keller dies at 76
NEW ORLEANS — Many in New Orleans are mourning the loss of Barbara Lacen-Keller, a beloved community leader and activist. If you knew her, you knew she was the "Mayor of Central City." She was also known as a fixture at City Hall, a founding member of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale, a Lady Buck Jumper and an enthusiast of all things New Orleans.
NOPD responds to second shooting in Tremé area, first shooting 30 minutes prior
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men wounded in the Tremé area on Sunday (Jan. 15th).
Woman spots stolen car in security video
NEW ORLEANS — When Krista Dobronich got her whtie Mercedes SUV in August of 2021, she planned to hold on to it for a while. “I have a two-year-old son so he’s getting in a bigger car seat, so we needed more room,” Dobronich said. “It was perfect.”
WDSU
Police investigate a 'medical call' on Chef Menteur Highway
New Orleans police are investigating a 'medical' call on the 1300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. EMS is currently on the scene treating the victims. No other information is available at this time. This 'medical' call was originally reported by NOPD as a double shooting. Original reports show that a...
fox8live.com
Man shot multiple times in Treme, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 15) night in the Treme, according to information from the NOPD. Police say it happened at Esplanade Ave. and North Roman. The victim received aid from EMS on the scene. Reports of a shooting came in around 6:58...
New Orleans crime stats show drop in 3 out of 4 categories
Rafael Goyeneche said that the total number of homicides is up only two compared to this time last year. The numbers of shootings and armed robberies are slightly lower, while the number of carjackings is down 50 percent.
NOLA.com
Letters: Thanks to the men who steered lost woman in the right direction
Three men I did not previously know demonstrated to me recently why the people of Louisiana are the best in the world. I just moved here from California, made a wrong turn, then wound up driving across the scariest bridge I've ever seen. I panicked, knowing I'd never make it back over to get home. I was really panicked.
fox8live.com
Carjacking victim dragged, cyclist shot in leg in New Orleans’ latest violent crimes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A carjacking victim was dragged down a street and a man riding a bicycle was shot in the leg by a gunman in a passing car Friday (Jan. 13), in the latest manifestations of New Orleans’ wanton violent crime. New Orleans police said unknown juveniles...
WDSU
New Orleans police: 2 men shot on North Claiborne Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say two men are victims of a Sunday evening shooting. It happened around 7:35 p.m. at the intersection of Kerlerec Street and North Claiborne Avenue. Police say two men suffered gunshot wounds. One was taken to the hospital by private conveyance. Just after...
NOLA.com
New Orleans police respond to deadly shooting on Esplanade Avenue
A man died Sunday night after police found him lying on the ground near the corner of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street, his body riddled with bullets. New Orleans police said the shooting occurred a bit before 7:00 p.m. New Orleans EMS took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed robbery suspects robbing college age kids on Hillary Street at gunpoint
Cameron Lewis is a Tulane University student, and her porch cameras caught a group of armed robbers in the act early Sunday morning on the 1100 block of Hillary Street.
WDSU
Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
WDSU
Tulane PD, NOPD increasing patrols in response to armed robberies around campus
NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane Police Department is partnering with the New Orleans Police Department to increase patrols around campus following several armed robberies in the area. According to a news release, police believe the same individuals are committing the crimes. Those increased patrols are in an effort to...
Six college-age students robbed at gunpoint overnight on Hillary Street
NEW ORLEANS — Two groups of college-aged students were robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning less than a block from each other. According to NOPD, around 1 a.m. Sunday on the corner of Hillary and Zimple streets, three armed men approached three men, ages 20 and 21. The suspects were in a dark sedan and demanded the victims’ phones and wallets. The victims complied.
fox8live.com
Man with child in vehicle shot on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 40-year-old man ran his vehicle onto the neutral ground Saturday (Jan. 14) after he was shot in the right side while driving on Elysian Fields Avenue. Initial reports from New Orleans police indicated the victim had an infant in his vehicle when he was wounded, but the child was not reported injured in the shooting or subsequent crash.
Missing Mandeville boater's body found in St. Tammany
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The body of Billy Coile, the Mandeville boater who went missing in Lake Pontchartrain on Jan. 8, was found by St. Tammany Sheriff's Marine Division approximately 3/4 of a mile offshore near Green Point, according to a press release. Coile, 44 years old went...
NOLA.com
Talking Business: Stirling's incoming CEO Townsend Underhill wants the north shore to embrace growth
In his 16 years with Covington-based real estate firm Stirling, Townsend Underhill has helped grow the firm — known as Stirling Properties until late last year — from brokering deals and developing commercial properties into asset management and project financing for clients. Today, Stirling is one of the...
WDSU
Bogalusa man shot outside apartment
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning. The shooting happened on East 8th Street near May Avenue. Police say a man was shot multiple times outside of his apartment. The man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for...
