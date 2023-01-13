Read full article on original website
LIVE: Beauvoir Rd. opens after months of roadwork
The incident happened on Caillavet Street, near the Percy Street intersection. Bill Snyder joins us live from Beauvior Road as work to complete updates continues; crews are hoping to start paving and striping the new area as early as next week. Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs.
Margaritaville officials hold job fair to fill in positions for Paradise Pier
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new attraction is coming to South Mississippi, and that means there will be new opportunities in the job market. Organizers for Margaritaville are holding a job fair to find people who are looking to be a part of Paradise Pier. Over 100 South Mississippians attended the fair Monday hoping to be a part of Paradise Pier and it’s launch day.
Snowbirds flocking to Coast to escape cold temperatures
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In South Mississippi, winter has another name: Snowbird Season. It lasts through the worst of the cold temperatures - usually from January to April. It’s also when people - usually retirees from the northern part of the country - haul their RVs to the Coast for a long comfortable escape.
New store in Edgewater Mall celebrates grand opening with traditional lion dance
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, MINISO celebrated its grand opening as well as the Lunar New Year inside Edgewater Mall. This opening allowed South Mississippians to get the chance to be introduced to a new culture for some with the lion dance, a Vietnamese and Chinese tradition that is performed to bring good fortune.
MLK Coastwide parade marches through Biloxi, ends with Battle of the Bands
Even though it was cloudy today, we warmed up into the 60s and 70s. We’re not cooling down much tonight, and temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s through Tuesday morning. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, and we’ll keep some cloud cover in place. We're going to be in the low to mid 70s over the next several days.
10 hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast, Mississippi including Palace Casino Resort, Hyatt Place Biloxi, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi, White House Hotel, Best Western Seaway Inn, IP Casino Resort Spa, Margaritaville Resort, Oasis Resort, Harrah's Gulf Coast, The Inn at Long Beach. 1. Palace Casino Resort. 158...
McElroy’s Harbor House, a Biloxi Staple
The restaurant scene in Biloxi sure has changed over the years. How I miss the old places like the Schooner, Baricev’s, and Rossetti’s. Do you remember the Van Cleve special that was invented at Rossetti’s, a po-boy made with a crab cake and cheese? What about the seafood platter at Baricev’s or the shrimp po-boy from the Schooner? There was a certain feel to those old places, certainly nothing pretentious, but you knew you were in a local joint, and were rubbing shoulders with fisherman, shipbuilders, especially if you heard the accent that used to be so common here, a hint of New York and a little New Orleans mixed in.
Snowbirds bring seasonal business to area RV parks
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Business is booming this time of year for campsites like Bay Hide Away in Bay St. Louis. It comes from people visiting warmer places to escape winter temperatures. Bay Hide Away receives a lot of recurring clients who take a trip every winter to...
Abandoned Pascagoula motel in ashes after early morning fire
Business is booming this time of year for campsites like Bay Hide Away in Bay St. Louis. Ukrainian bishop shares message of prayer with the people of South Mississippi. While he stands with his brothers in Christ listening to the anthem of his war-torn home, Ukrainian Bishop Vitaliy Kryvytskyi visits South Mississippi hoping to help his home through the power of prayer.
LIVE: MLK Day parade in Biloxi is ready to roll
National holiday to celebrate, promote racial healing in wake of MLK Day. Rhea Williams-Bishop from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation gives us insight into the meaning of National Day of Racial Healing, happening January 17, 2023. Concerts happening this weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023...
MLK Day of Services volunteers help clean up Pearl River County community
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County community members came together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s memory by giving back to their community. Picayune’s MLK group organized a community cleanup day. The goal of the group is to continue King’s legacy of giving back.
Ukrainian bishop shares message of prayer with the people of South Mississippi
It's frosty this morning, but we're going to quickly warm up today! We'll see nothing but sunshine, and we'll be in the low to mid 60s this afternoon. The humidity will increase over the next few days, and so will temperatures. We'll see highs in the 70s by the middle of the week. Here's the latest forecast.
Picayune MLK parade showcases diversity, service
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Picayune MLK Day Parade, themed “Creating the Change,” celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event goes back to 1986. Terry Jackson and his 9th & 10th Horse Cavalry Association came all the way over from New Orleans to serve in the parade.
9 Magnificent Outdoor Adventures On The Mississippi Gulf Coast
The Mississippi Gulf Coast has become known for its booming waterfront casinos and hotels. However, beyond the glitz of the main beach highway, there are many incredible outdoor adventures just waiting for visitors. From exciting eco-tours of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, marshes, and bayous, to the thrill of parasailing high...
Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’
Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. Windy and colder Friday, light freeze Saturday morning. Stinson says work could begin in the next month or two depending on weather. Learn about the Mississippi Teacher Residency Program. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Beginning in summer...
Overturned 18-wheeler blocks I-10 traffic in westbound lanes
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - New details have been released regarding the overturned 18-wheeler that blocked traffic on Interstate 10 Saturday night. According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, around 9 p.m. an 18-wheeler traveling east left the road, crossed the median and came into the westbound lanes of I-10 near mile marker 28.
Jarrod Taylor: Man kills 3 people while attempting to rob Mobile car dealership
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was the day of the annual Christmas party for the employees at Steve Dyas Motors. Workers stayed at the office a few minutes late waiting on a man who was supposed to come to pay for a car. Those workers never made it to the Christmas party that night. This […]
Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
Boil water notice issued in Gulfport due to water main repair
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A water main repair in Gulfport has caused the city to issue a boil water notice for residents in the area of Bayou Circle from Lawson Avenue east to 53rd Street. The affected areas are as follows:. 53rd, 54th and 55th Street between Kendall Avenue and...
