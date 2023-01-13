Sean Strickland doesn’t think too highly of Nassourdine Imavov: “Only thing the French are good at is having affairs and giving up and losing fights”

Read full article on original website
Related
sportszion.com
UFC suspension: Disgraced UFC coach James Krause reportedly worked for an offshore betting company
In 2022, the entire world of MMA was shook to it’s very core as UFC fighter turned coach James Krause was accused of fixing fights by the Nevada state athletic commission along with his fighter Darrick Minner after UFC Vegas 64. New reports suggest that the disgraced coach secretly worked as an agent for ABCBetting.ag.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’
Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
Ciryl Gane Questions Jon Jones’ Path To Victory: ‘I Don’t Know What Is A Good Way To Win Against Me’
Ciryl Gane doesn’t see how Jon Jones can beat him at UFC 285. On Saturday, it was announced that the former UFC interim heavyweight champion will have yet another shot at undisputed gold. And no, it won’t be a rematch against champ Francis Ngannou, who has since departed from the UFC. Instead, Gane will welcome the legendary ‘Bones’ to the heavyweight division and he’s more than thrilled for the challenge.
MMA Fighting
Ketlen Vieira took Raquel Pennington fight because ‘I can’t wait my entire life’ for UFC champ Amanda Nunes
UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes only fought once in 2022, avenging a previous loss to Julianna Peña and re-claiming the bantamweight title. Fellow Brazilian talent Ketlen Vieira isn’t happy with her pace. Vieira won decisions over former titleholders Holly Holm and Miesha Tate in her most recent octagon...
Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booking
If you thought Stipe Miocic would bow out of the UFC Heavyweight Title picture, think again. The UFC heavyweight division was set on its ear when Francis Ngannou, who had been the reigning champion, was released. UFC President Dana White told reporters during a UFC Vegas 67 post-fight scrum that Ngannou turned down the biggest contract offer for a UFC heavyweight.
MMA Fighting
‘Jake Paul knocks out KSI’: Fighters react to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr
KSI barely broke a sweat before stopping short-notice influencer replacement FaZe Temperrr, taking home a first-round knockout to improve his exhibition boxing record to 3-0. Originally set to face Dillon Danis, KSI sliced through Temperrr with a quick combination for the knockout stoppage at 2:19 of the opening frame. Here’s...
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights
Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
Twitter reacts to Sean Strickland's short-notice win over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night 217
Sean Strickland got back on track Saturday when he defeated Nassourdine Imavov on short notice in the UFC Fight Night 217 main event. Strickland (25-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC) stepped in to the first octagon headliner of the year as a replacement for Kelvin Gastelum just five days’ out from the event. It proved to be a good choice, because he snapped a two-fight losing skid with unanimous decision victory over Imavov (12-3 MMA, 4-1 UFC) in their light heavyweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
Boxing Insider
Tim Bradley On Gervonta Davis: “He’s A Piece Of S–T”
Future Hall of Famer and ESPN broadcaster Timothy “Desert Storm” Bradley is most distinctly not a fan of current multititlist Gervonta “Tank” Davis. “I just don’t like the guy because of what I hear and what I see,” Bradley said to Fight Hub regarding Davis, who was recently accused of assaulting the mother of his daughter. “I think he’s a piece of shit. I honestly do. He’s a piece of shit. You put your hands on women like that, you’re a piece of shit in my book. You’re not a man. My dad always told me you’re a coward if you do something like that. You’re a coward deep down inside. You’re a coward because you’ve gotta to pick on somebody who can’t even defend themselves. That’s not right. And I don’t care about the what happened and all the whatever he’s saying afterwards and she did this and she did that”
CBS Sports
UFC releases heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from contract, strips him of title
Francis Ngannou is no longer UFC heavyweight champion and now free to sign with any other combat sports promotion. Ngannou's split from the UFC comes after more than a year of contract disputes between the two parties. UFC president Dana White announced the news at a press conference on Saturday...
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul dances on UFC’s Francis Ngannou grave: ‘They have to live with that every day’
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou wanted more money to continue fighting inside the Octagon, especially when it came to a headlining showdown against ex-light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones. “The Predator” also wanted a new contract that afforded him the opportunity to compete in outside endeavors, like boxing.
TMZ.com
Mike Tyson Says Gervonta Davis Can Become Boxing Legend
Gervonta Davis is going to love this ... Mike Tyson just heaped some huge praise onto the star boxer ... saying if the 28-year-old continues fighting at the level he's currently at, he can without a doubt become a legend in the sport. Iron Mike threw out the massive compliment...
Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman title fight trilogy bout set for UFC 286 in London
The UFC welterweight title trilogy fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman is set for UFC 286 in March. In a matchup that’s long been expected, Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) and Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) will have their rubber match in the main event of the March 18 fight card, which takes place at The O2 in London. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
Henry Cejudo explains why he doesn’t rank Anderson Silva in the top fighters in MMA history
Henry Cejudo is explaining why he doesn’t rank Anderson Silva in the top fighters in MMA history. Cejudo and Jon Jones, who have been training together for over a year now, discussed who are the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. It was Cejudo who said Jon Jones,...
Twitter reacts to Francis Ngannou's UFC release, Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane title fight
The MMA community was left in disbelief Saturday after news broke that Francis Ngannou’s UFC run is done and Jon Jones would fight Ciryl Gane for vacant gold. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion, Ngannou (17-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) could not come to terms on a new contract with the organization and, as a result, parted ways. That opened the door for Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) vs. Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) to be booked to headline UFC 285, which takes place March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez slams the UFC for using false “narrative” with the release of Francis Ngannou
Former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is slamming the UFC for using a false ‘narrative’ concerning the release of Francis Ngannou. It was UFC President, Dana White, who announced at the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight news conference that Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) has been freed from his contract and consequently stripped of his heavyweight title.
UFC Fight Night 217 results: Umar Nurmagomedov flattens Raoni Barcelos in first to remain undefeated
LAS VEGAS – Umar Nurmagomedov remains undefeated after picking up a brutal knockout finish over Raoni Barcelos. Nurmagomedov (16-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) didn’t rush things against Barcelos (17-4 MMA, 6-3 UFC), but the knockout still came in the closing seconds at 4:40 of the first round. The bantamweight...
calfkicker.com
Bisping shades UFC vet for wanting to box to resolve a beef with Jake Shields
UFC vet Mike Jackson has been slammed by Michael Bisping for wanting to box Jake Shields. Jackson wants to have a boxing match with the MMA veteran, to settle the score. The two have been feuding ever since Jackson branded Shields as a racist. After heated exchanges on social media,...
Tony Bellew warns former UFC Heavyweight Champion not to crossover into boxing: “He will not survive”
Former boxing world champion Tony Bellew doesn’t believe Francis Ngannou has much of a shot if he shares the ring with Tyson Fury. Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, is now a free agent. Negotiations with the UFC didn’t pan out, and now the UFC Heavyweight Championship is vacant. Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones will clash to determine the new heavyweight kingpin at UFC 285 on March 4.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 4