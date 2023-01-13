Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
World Must Abandon Cold War Mentality, China's Vice Premier Tells Davos
In a special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Liu repeatedly called on countries to improve diplomatic ties "to "firmly safeguard world peace." Liu said it was imperative for China to open up to the world, according to translated remarks, referencing the WEF "Cooperation in a Fragmented World" theme of this year.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China's Population Drops for the First Time in Decades
BEIJING — China's population declined in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. The drop was the first since the early 1960s, according to Yi Fuxian, a critic of China's one-child policy and author of the book "Big Country With an Empty Nest." Mainland China's population, excluding foreigners,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China Should Set Aside Politics and Look at Covid Jab Imports, World's Largest Vaccine Maker Says
Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, said Chinese officials should "open themselves up to healthcare and vaccines from the West and set aside any political issues or things that are holding them back." The main Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in China are from Sinovac and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China's Reopening Will Boost Hong Kong Markets Despite Weak GDP Print, HKEX Chairman Says
The Chinese GDP grew by 3% last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday, slightly surpassing the expectations of a Reuters poll but sitting well below the official target of around 5.5%. The Hong Kong Hang Seng index led Asia losses on Tuesday after the release, but Cha told...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China Reports 3% GDP Growth for 2022 as December Retail Sales, Industrial Production Beat Estimates
BEIJING — China reported GDP growth for 2022 that beat expectations as December retail sales came in far better than projected. GDP grew by 3% in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. That was better than the 2.8% forecast in a Reuters' poll. The GDP growth number did miss the official target of around 5.5% set in March. In 2021, China's growth had rebounded by 8.4% from just 2.2% growth in 2020.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China's Economy Could Recover Faster and Earlier Than Expected, Analysts Say
China may have marked one of the worst years of economic growth on record, but its shorter-term data showed things might get better sooner than expected as the country continues to end its zero-Covid policy. The nation's economy grew 3% for the full year of 2022 — the second-slowest growth...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
As China Reopens and Data Surprises, Economists Are Starting to Get Less Gloomy
Barclays on Friday raised its global growth forecast to 2.2% in 2023, up 0.5 percentage points from its last estimate in mid-November. Berenberg also upgraded its euro zone forecast in light of recent news flow, particularly falling gas prices, a consumer confidence recovery and a modest improvement in business expectations.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Qatar Does Not Advocate ‘Forgive and Forget' for Russia, Foreign Minister Says After Colleague's Controversial Remarks
"Qatar has a very clear political stance on this: we don't accept the invasion of another country," Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Thani told CNBC. He maintained that it was up to Europe to decide its energy future. Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Thani on Tuesday appeared to correct a controversial statement that...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Russian Gas Will Eventually Return to Europe as Nations ‘Forgive and Forget,' Qatari Energy Minister Says
"We're all blessed to have to be able to forget and to forgive. And I think things get mended with time," Qatar's energy minister said at a conference in Abu Dhabi. Europe has for years been Russia's largest customer of gas purchases. EU countries dramatically cut down their imports of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
India's Wedding Season Is Here, But for Many It's No Longer the Bigger, the Better
Many millennial couples in India no longer see the appeal of having wedding guest lists with hundreds of people. Despite couples trimming the size of their weddings, they're spending just as much. Major spending for venues, food and decorations remain the norm, said one wedding planner. Indian weddings are big...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ukraine Has Repeatedly Pleaded for Tanks to Fight Russia — Its Western Allies Could Now Be Ready to Provide Them
Ukraine has repeatedly asked its Western allies to provide it with battle tanks to help it fight Russia and up until now, its Western allies appeared reluctant to do so. That could be about to change, experts note, when Ukrainian officials and those from its Western allies meet later this week in Germany to discuss the country's military needs.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Europe Can Learn From Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, Spain's PM Says
The sweeping U.S. legislation was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in spending on climate and energy policies. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has previously said there are "serious concerns" about the design of the financial incentives in the package.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
IMF Says Fragmentation Could Cost Global Economy Up to 7% of GDP
Fragmentation could cost the global economy up to 7% of the GDP, according to an IMF report. Russia's war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic have prompted countries to become more disconnected. If unresolved, this trend will lead the developing world to "fall further behind," the report says. The International...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘The Year of Inflection': Top Bank CEOs Weigh in on Inflation Outlook
Investors have met a recent deluge of promising data from major economies with cautious optimism, with inflation prints indicating that consumer price increases may be coming back to earth. Speaking to CNBC on the sidelines of the WEF, Hamers suggested markets should wait for more rounds of key data points...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
IMF Chief: Growth Will Bottom Out in 2023 and Bounce Back Next Year
The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its growth forecast three times since October 2021. The managing director's comments come the day after the IMF released a new report saying fragmentation could cost the global economy up to 7% of GDP. The International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
CEOs Are the Most Pessimistic They've Been in More Than a Decade as World Faces a Slowdown
Some 73% of CEOs think global growth will decline in the next year, according to a new survey by PwC. The survey was made up of 4,410 CEOs across 105 countries. It also showed that almost 40% believe that their business will not be economically viable within a decade on current trajectories.
Comments / 0