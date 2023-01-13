ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World Must Abandon Cold War Mentality, China's Vice Premier Tells Davos

In a special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Liu repeatedly called on countries to improve diplomatic ties "to "firmly safeguard world peace." Liu said it was imperative for China to open up to the world, according to translated remarks, referencing the WEF "Cooperation in a Fragmented World" theme of this year.
China's Population Drops for the First Time in Decades

BEIJING — China's population declined in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. The drop was the first since the early 1960s, according to Yi Fuxian, a critic of China's one-child policy and author of the book "Big Country With an Empty Nest." Mainland China's population, excluding foreigners,...
China Reports 3% GDP Growth for 2022 as December Retail Sales, Industrial Production Beat Estimates

BEIJING — China reported GDP growth for 2022 that beat expectations as December retail sales came in far better than projected. GDP grew by 3% in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. That was better than the 2.8% forecast in a Reuters' poll. The GDP growth number did miss the official target of around 5.5% set in March. In 2021, China's growth had rebounded by 8.4% from just 2.2% growth in 2020.
China's Economy Could Recover Faster and Earlier Than Expected, Analysts Say

China may have marked one of the worst years of economic growth on record, but its shorter-term data showed things might get better sooner than expected as the country continues to end its zero-Covid policy. The nation's economy grew 3% for the full year of 2022 — the second-slowest growth...
As China Reopens and Data Surprises, Economists Are Starting to Get Less Gloomy

Barclays on Friday raised its global growth forecast to 2.2% in 2023, up 0.5 percentage points from its last estimate in mid-November. Berenberg also upgraded its euro zone forecast in light of recent news flow, particularly falling gas prices, a consumer confidence recovery and a modest improvement in business expectations.
India's Wedding Season Is Here, But for Many It's No Longer the Bigger, the Better

Many millennial couples in India no longer see the appeal of having wedding guest lists with hundreds of people. Despite couples trimming the size of their weddings, they're spending just as much. Major spending for venues, food and decorations remain the norm, said one wedding planner. Indian weddings are big...
Ukraine Has Repeatedly Pleaded for Tanks to Fight Russia — Its Western Allies Could Now Be Ready to Provide Them

Ukraine has repeatedly asked its Western allies to provide it with battle tanks to help it fight Russia and up until now, its Western allies appeared reluctant to do so. That could be about to change, experts note, when Ukrainian officials and those from its Western allies meet later this week in Germany to discuss the country's military needs.
Europe Can Learn From Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, Spain's PM Says

The sweeping U.S. legislation was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in spending on climate and energy policies. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has previously said there are "serious concerns" about the design of the financial incentives in the package.
IMF Says Fragmentation Could Cost Global Economy Up to 7% of GDP

Fragmentation could cost the global economy up to 7% of the GDP, according to an IMF report. Russia's war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic have prompted countries to become more disconnected. If unresolved, this trend will lead the developing world to "fall further behind," the report says. The International...
‘The Year of Inflection': Top Bank CEOs Weigh in on Inflation Outlook

Investors have met a recent deluge of promising data from major economies with cautious optimism, with inflation prints indicating that consumer price increases may be coming back to earth. Speaking to CNBC on the sidelines of the WEF, Hamers suggested markets should wait for more rounds of key data points...
IMF Chief: Growth Will Bottom Out in 2023 and Bounce Back Next Year

The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its growth forecast three times since October 2021. The managing director's comments come the day after the IMF released a new report saying fragmentation could cost the global economy up to 7% of GDP. The International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC...

