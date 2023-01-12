ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Guards Fest 2023 includes entertainment, players, cleat-design competition, bat-making demo, more

CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than half of the Cleveland Guardians 40-man roster are expected to attend Guards Fest, the traditional winter fan festival, on Saturday, Jan. 21. The fest, which was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of coronavirus concerns, is at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. It is filled with a variety of entertainment options.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Chagrin Falls starts new year with new website

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Chagrin Falls residents will get to do something in 2023 that they haven’t done in a long time -- scroll or click through a new village website, www.chagrin-falls.org. Starting with researching vendors, Kristy Holmes, administrative assistant to Mayor William Tomko, began the year-long project to...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

City of Medina recognized as a healthy worksite

MEDINA, Ohio -- It was recently announced that the City of Medina is one of 96 worksites, Ohio employers and entities being recognized by the Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO). The city will receive a Healthy Worksite Award for fostering healthy worksite practices in 2022. All 96 recipients will...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

How much has Cleveland paid out in income tax refunds? And how many requests are left? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Approximately 5,300 individual Cleveland taxpayers requested income tax refunds for 2021, when they worked from home. As of this week, the city’s Central Collection Agency had processed 4,739 of them. The city granted about 61% of applications.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Rocky River Senior Center introduces new social worker

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Rocky River Senior Center is introducing a new social worker, Mary Hildebrandt, LISW. She replaces Laurie Rokakis, who was highly respected at the center but wanted to move on. Hildebrandt said she was hired as a community outreach social worker. Her background and previous jobs...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Akron Zoo announces death of female Komodo dragon, Draco

AKRON, Ohio – Draco, the Akron Zoo’s 12-year old Komodo dragon, died on Jan. 8, the zoo announced. Her caregivers noticed she was lethargic and ran some tests, the zoo said. Following her death, the zoo conducted a necropsy, which showed that Draco had egg yolk coelomitis, a reproductive complication that has a high mortality rate in female Komodo dragons, according to the zoo.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Bay Village mayor touts accomplishments of two city boys

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- City Council took actions at its Jan. 9 meeting to get a jump on decisions for 2023. But first, Mayor Paul Koomar shared news of two young boys in the community who have accomplished amazing achievements. Eight-year-old Huck Kurinsky and 5-year-old Wade Battershell have recently captured...
BAY VILLAGE, OH
WKYC

50+ firefighters respond to scene of two-alarm Cleveland fire

CLEVELAND — More than 50 firefighters responded to the scene of an overnight fire in Cleveland. The situation started at a two-story structure -- a former industrial supply building -- on Broadway Avenue east of Canton Avenue, fire officials tweeted early Monday morning. The fire resulted in the response...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Avon Lake Schools shares five-year financial forecast

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The Avon Lake City Schools’ five-year financial forecast has been approved by the Board of Education. “The forecast is a conservative, yet realistic, picture of the district’s finances based on historical trends and current factors and will continue to be monitored, as the variables modeled can change,” said district Treasurer Autumn Reed.
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy