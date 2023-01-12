Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
The Best TV Shows Set in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly LikelyJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
Looking for Indian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Guards Fest 2023 includes entertainment, players, cleat-design competition, bat-making demo, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than half of the Cleveland Guardians 40-man roster are expected to attend Guards Fest, the traditional winter fan festival, on Saturday, Jan. 21. The fest, which was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of coronavirus concerns, is at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. It is filled with a variety of entertainment options.
Chagrin Falls starts new year with new website
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Chagrin Falls residents will get to do something in 2023 that they haven’t done in a long time -- scroll or click through a new village website, www.chagrin-falls.org. Starting with researching vendors, Kristy Holmes, administrative assistant to Mayor William Tomko, began the year-long project to...
City of Medina recognized as a healthy worksite
MEDINA, Ohio -- It was recently announced that the City of Medina is one of 96 worksites, Ohio employers and entities being recognized by the Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO). The city will receive a Healthy Worksite Award for fostering healthy worksite practices in 2022. All 96 recipients will...
How to save when buying an RV and details on RVing the Great Lakes: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While they were recently in Cleveland for the Ohio RV Supershow, Jeff and Patti Kinzbach had to chance to sit down with Frank Wyzywany who works for Tiffin Motorhomes. On this week’s episode of “Rocking the RV Life,” Frank talks more about his company’s products while also...
How much has Cleveland paid out in income tax refunds? And how many requests are left? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Approximately 5,300 individual Cleveland taxpayers requested income tax refunds for 2021, when they worked from home. As of this week, the city’s Central Collection Agency had processed 4,739 of them. The city granted about 61% of applications.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
Rocky River Senior Center introduces new social worker
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Rocky River Senior Center is introducing a new social worker, Mary Hildebrandt, LISW. She replaces Laurie Rokakis, who was highly respected at the center but wanted to move on. Hildebrandt said she was hired as a community outreach social worker. Her background and previous jobs...
Three Black congregations in Northeast Ohio awarded grant money to preserve churches and their place in history
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Today, as the nation pauses to celebrate the life and impact of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., three historically Black congregations in Northeast Ohio received word they are among 35 churches nationwide that will receive grants to help preserve their place in Civil Rights history.
West Shore Meals on Wheels celebrates 50th anniversary
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- In 1973, a group of churches got together to create a Meals on Wheels program on the west side. Nov. 20 of that year was the first board meeting, featuring all women -- energetic and strong leaders, women with a mission. The meals service would be...
Madonna bringing career-spanning “The Celebration Tour” to Cleveland in August
Pop music legend and rock hall inductee Madonna will bring The Celebration Tour Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday, August 2. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 27 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The tour will celebrate Madonna’s four decade long career and should be...
Chagrin Falls mayor seeks funding for infrastructure projects
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Mayor William Tomko is hoping the village’s 2023 budget can bridge the financing gap for a number of infrastructure projects -- including the refurbishment of the North Main Street bridge. Also on his radar is a new playground at Riverside Park and the addition of...
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
Fresh, local lettuce, other greens available all year in Northeast Ohio: Here’s where
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Eating fresh, local, farm-to-table can be hard in a Northeast Ohio winter. Few farmers markets are open. When it comes to locally grown produce, most offer only root vegetables and winter greens. Oh, but fresh winter greens are a remarkable reminder of Mother Nature’s bounty, when you know where to find them.
Akron Zoo announces death of female Komodo dragon, Draco
AKRON, Ohio – Draco, the Akron Zoo’s 12-year old Komodo dragon, died on Jan. 8, the zoo announced. Her caregivers noticed she was lethargic and ran some tests, the zoo said. Following her death, the zoo conducted a necropsy, which showed that Draco had egg yolk coelomitis, a reproductive complication that has a high mortality rate in female Komodo dragons, according to the zoo.
Bay Village mayor touts accomplishments of two city boys
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- City Council took actions at its Jan. 9 meeting to get a jump on decisions for 2023. But first, Mayor Paul Koomar shared news of two young boys in the community who have accomplished amazing achievements. Eight-year-old Huck Kurinsky and 5-year-old Wade Battershell have recently captured...
50+ firefighters respond to scene of two-alarm Cleveland fire
CLEVELAND — More than 50 firefighters responded to the scene of an overnight fire in Cleveland. The situation started at a two-story structure -- a former industrial supply building -- on Broadway Avenue east of Canton Avenue, fire officials tweeted early Monday morning. The fire resulted in the response...
Avon Lake Schools shares five-year financial forecast
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The Avon Lake City Schools’ five-year financial forecast has been approved by the Board of Education. “The forecast is a conservative, yet realistic, picture of the district’s finances based on historical trends and current factors and will continue to be monitored, as the variables modeled can change,” said district Treasurer Autumn Reed.
Bundle up and enjoy local shopping: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- This past weekend’s cold weather and a bit of snow did not deter folks from shopping in local stores. Mackenzie Knight and sister Bailey Ransom visited La Blanca Bridal Boutique at Grand Pacific Junction Sunday (Jan. 15) and left with a precious possession. “This is...
Medina County Park District to collaborate with Cathy’s House and the Hope Recovery Program
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County Park District and Cathy’s House, a Medina-based nonprofit that provides housing for men who are recovering from substance abuse disorder, have signed a 10-year lease that will begin a unique collaborative partnership between the two organizations. In May 2022, the park district and...
Cocky’s Bagels aren’t just for breakfast; it’s National Bagel Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Growing up, Keene Cockburn had a distaste for processed sandwich bread, so he asked his mother to make him sandwiches on “everything bagels” to fuel his athletic pursuits – a habit he continued through his college days on the basketball court. Once he...
