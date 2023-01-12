On a mid-afternoon outing some years back, my young children and I made our meandering way across a flat mountain bench near our home. Hiking with children is, at its best, an exercise in being unhurried, a practice of noticing the little things and delighting in small moments. As we entered a conifer thicket, we happened upon an animal I was not expecting on dry land – a snail – creeping along the curved trunk of a young fir tree.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO