Read full article on original website
Related
mtpr.org
The Session Week 2: Taxes, missing persons and child welfare
Bills to reform Montana tax policy, support missing persons search efforts and overhaul Child Protective Services move through the Legislature. Host Mara Silvers and reporters Ellis Juhlin and Shaylee Ragar discuss the legislation they're watching this week — along with the schisms between and within the parties that are starting to form.
mtpr.org
Gianforte directs wildlife managers to develop a new wolf management plan
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has directed wildlife officials to develop a new wolf management plan. The plan will guide every aspect of state decisions on the species. Gianforte said now is the right time to update Montana’s 20-year-old wolf management plan in light of public and legislative engagement regarding the species.
mtpr.org
Of Mountains and Snails
On a mid-afternoon outing some years back, my young children and I made our meandering way across a flat mountain bench near our home. Hiking with children is, at its best, an exercise in being unhurried, a practice of noticing the little things and delighting in small moments. As we entered a conifer thicket, we happened upon an animal I was not expecting on dry land – a snail – creeping along the curved trunk of a young fir tree.
Comments / 1