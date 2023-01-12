Ice Hockey: Colonia-Woodbridge Beats Middletown South, 3-0

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — The Colonia-Woodbridge ice hockey team scored all its goals in the first period and went on to a 3-0 victory over Middletown South on Wednesday.

Ryan Lukko scored two of the goals for the Patriots (7-0), opening the scoring with 11:32 left in the opening period, then tallying a second goal five minutes later.

Hubert Polchlopek scored with 1:41 left in the first period. He also finished with two assists. Dylan Godsil also contributed two assists, and Braeden Rafferty and Chris Walusz each notched one assist.

Hunter Galgani made 28 saves for Woodbridge-Colonia.



