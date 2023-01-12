ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

Ice Hockey: Colonia-Woodbridge Beats Middletown South, 3-0

By Tony Gallotto
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — The Colonia-Woodbridge ice hockey team scored all its goals in the first period and went on to a 3-0 victory over Middletown South on Wednesday.

Ryan Lukko scored two of the goals for the Patriots (7-0), opening the scoring with 11:32 left in the opening period, then tallying a second goal five minutes later.

Hubert Polchlopek scored with 1:41 left in the first period. He also finished with two assists. Dylan Godsil also contributed two assists, and Braeden Rafferty and Chris Walusz each notched one assist.

Hunter Galgani made 28 saves for Woodbridge-Colonia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbdQu_0kCyCThu00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Benkert (23 Goals) Continues To Pace Nutley/Bloomfield/Columbia Ice Hockey

STOCKHOLM, NJ - Alex Benkert continued to prove he's a vital part of the Nutley/Bloomfield/Columbia co-op ice hockey team. On Saturday night, the talented sophomore forward scored late in the third period to help the Raiders forge a 2-2 tie with a very good Montville team at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. The tie snapped a five-game losing streak for the Raiders (3-9-1) with Benkert now owning 23 goals and 15 assists this season. The 5-10 Benkert has now accounted for exactly half of Hutley/Bloomfield/Columbia's 46 goals this season. "We have struggled of late but not for lack of trying," said head coach...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Outscores J.P. Stevens, 79-74

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -- A 27-point fourth quarter sent East Brunswick to a 79-74 boys basketball victory over J.P. Stevens on Monday. Mike Mikulka scored 20 points for the Bears (3-10), who outscored the Hawks, 27-22, in the final period. Cam Martin and Cam Vick each finished with 14 points for East Brunswick, which also got 10 points from Matt Mikulka, including three 3-point baskets. East Brunswick is back in action Tuesday night at Sayreville.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Rodriguezz 25 Leads Hasbrouck Heights over Passaic Charter

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – Josh Rodriguez scored 25 points to lead Hasbrouck Heights to 52-42 victory over Passaic Charter in a boys basketball non-conference game on Monday evening at home. The Aviators jumped out to a 12-7 lead after the first quarter and led 26-17 at the half.  Passaic Charter played the Aviators near even in the second half, but could not overcome the deficit. Cam Roberts had 21 points for Passaic Charter, nailing five three point field goals.   Rodriguez also had five three pointers on his was to his 25 points.  Caden DeRosa added 10 for the Aviators, with Evan Werner and Joey Formisano chipping in six points each. Hasbrouck Heights improved to 10-3 with the win, while Passaic Charter falls to 3-6. Passaic Charter (3-6) 7 10 12 13 42 Hasbrouck Heights (10-3) 12 14 12 14 52             Passaic Charter  2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Jonathan Frias 2 0 0 4   Cam Roberts 3 5 0 21   Rajet Levister 3 0 0 6   Brandon Polanco 1 0 0 2   Alix Siri 2 0 0 4   Eusebio Veras 1 1 0 5   Totals: 12 6 0 42               Hasbrouck Heights 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Evan Werner 0 0 6 6   Caden DeRosa 3 1 1 10   Shane Ike 1 0 0 2   Joey Formisano 3 0 0 6   Josh Rodriguez 3 5 4 25   Donovan Auriemma 0 1 0 3   Damon Rivera 0 0 0 0   Totals: 10 7 11 52  
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Brearley to Take on Hillside

KENILWORTH, NJ – The Brearley Bears Girls Varsity Basketball Team will travel to face the Hillside Comets today, Jan 17, at 5:30 p.m. The Bears have been busy preparing and working diligently. The last two games the team defeated Roselle Park 41-22 and lost to Booton 44-17. The Comets current record is 4-5. Go Bears!   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
HILLSIDE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Attacks the Rim with Win over Watchung Hills

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Phillipsburg High School junior guard Darius McNair capped off the best game of his scholastic career on Saturday afternoon by driving down the lane and scoring on a layup right before the final buzzer to lift the Stateliners past Watchung Hills, 49-48, in a Skyland Conference Raritan Division boys basketball matchup on Thomas Fisher court. The teams played four days ago with P’burg pulling out a 71-69 double overtime victory. The ‘Liners have now won three games in a row after dropping four-straight to improve to 7-5 overall and 2-4 in the division. “There’s a lot of excitement in...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Steven Louiselle Named Salerno Duane Summit Boys Hockey Player of the Week

SUMMIT, NJ - Steven Louiselle has been selected as the 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Boys Hockey Player of The Week' for his performances in the week ending January 15. The sophomore netminder posted two wins during the week, backstopping the Maroon and White to victories against Middletown South and Bergen Catholic while posting a .936 save percentage and 1.50 Goals Against Average. Louiselle also had his first career assist on Friday night against Bergen Catholic. The 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Boys Hockey Player of The Week' is a collaboration between Salerno Duane Jeep Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Summit and TAPinto Summit which, after each week of the Summit High School Boys Hockey season, honors a Hilltopper player or players -- as designated by the coaching staff -- for their performance(s).
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway HS boys basketball getting healthy, gaining steam

PISCATAWAY, NJ -- The Piscataway High School boys basketball team sits at 5-8 midway through January. Piscataway lost two games to start the season but it got back to the .500 mark with two-straight wins. Then the injuries hit along with strong teams like Trenton (recently ranked by NJ.com), Patrick School, and ranked St. Thomas Aquinas. Colonia is another solid squad that always goes deep in the postseason. Jalen Thomas had a lower body injury and missed a bunch of time, Elijah Timberlake missed several games, Alijah Hall couldn’t play for two weeks, Dante Dupiche is still day-to-day. These were players Piscataway...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Pinkie’s Cupcake Café Athletes of the Week: Mackenzie Seifried and Brandon Pires

KENILWORTH, NJ – Mackenzie Seifried and Brandon Pires have been named this week’s Athletes of the Week. Mackenzie Seifried is a freshman at David Brearley and plays on both the soccer and basketball team for the Bears. She began soccer when she was just three years old and started basketball at eight. Mackenzie's favorite basketball memory so far was when she scored her first points on the varsity team. When she is not playing sports Mackenize's other hobbies include riding her bike, baking, and spending time with her friends. “Mackenzie has been thrust into the role of starting point guard, due to injuries” her...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Linden's Big Second Half Subdues Colonia, 58-40

UNION, NJ — Colonia's six-point halftime lead evaporated Sunday as the Linden High Tigers raced past the Patriots for a 58-40 boys basketball victory in a showcase event at Kean University. Linden (11-2) won its fourth straight game after Colonia (10-3) held the Tigers to 33 percent shooting in the first half, which ended with the Patriots ahead, 23-17. Colonia knocked down three 3-pointers in the first quarter, when guard Anthony Gooden sank one, forward Noah Taylor hit two from long range and the Patriots opened a 15-11 lead on 50 percent shooting.  But after that first quarter, the Patriots made just one 3-pointer...
LINDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Premier Properties Welcomes RU Basketball Star

NEW BRUNSWICK - Premier Properties of New Brunswick has welcomed its newest resident – Paul Mulcahy. And, no, after all the full-throated cheering at the Jersey Mike's Arena on Sunday in a victory over Ohio State, we don't need to explain who that is. “Premier Properties was the perfect fit for me and my situation,” Mulcahy said. “The location is easy to get wherever I need to go – including the practice facility.” Premier Properties of New Brunswick specializes in new residential construction, providing Rutgers students and others with state-of-the-art safety, security and comfortable living within step of the campus. “Our buildings are strategically located within New Brunswick...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Wrestling: Hasbrouck Heights Sweeps Home Quad Meet

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – It was a good Saturday for the Hasbrouck Heights wrestling team, who swept a quad meet at Hasbrouck Heights High School.  The Aviators improved to 9-3 on the season with victories over Wallkill Valley, Cedar Grove and Colonia. The Aviators knocked Colonia 42-22 after a slow start to the meet as the 106 pound weight class match was a double forfeit and Colonia scored a technical fall at 113 to give them an early 5-0 lead. But pinfall victories from Kyle von Seidelmann (120) and Anthony Cummings (126) gave the Aviators a 12-5 lead.  Colonia bounced back with...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Verona Beats Cedar Grove, 58-31; Rodriguez Gets MVP

CALDWELL, NJ -- Although Cedar Grove has the better record, the Verona boys basketball team dominated their matchup in the Jimmy Jandoli Tip-off at the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic Saturday at Caldwell University with a 58-31 victory. Alex Rodriguez scored 15 points for the Hillbillies (6-6), who took a 19-6 lead after one quarter and led throughout the contest. Rodriguez, a senior guard, was awarded the MVP trophy for the classic. Riley Ying finished with eight points for Verona, which received points from 11 different players in the game. Nick Russo led Cedar Grove (7-5) with 23 points. He sank seven of nine free throws. Verona defeated Cedar Grove by 15 points in the West Essex Tournament in December. That was also played at Caldwell University.
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Platek 17 Paces Chatham as All Five Starters Score in Double Digits in 8th Straight Boys Basketball Win, 67-50 vs. Morristown

CHATHAM, NJ -- Chatham boys basketball coach Todd Ervin's mantra after every game to his team is that they need to keep improving. But even Ervin had to admit he was impressed with the play of the Cougars after they defeated a good Morristown team, 67-50, to secure their eighth straight win on Saturday night.  "Is that what (our winning streak) is? Wow," Ervin said. "That's pretty good. Everyone I thought played good. That's what we want. We made free throws, which we haven't done all year, so it was a good effort." Ervin likely uttered a few more "wows" when he looked over the scorebook and...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

16-Year-Old Glen Ridge Boy Dies in Fatal Bloomfield Crash

Newark – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced today that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) is investigating a single-car crash in Brookdale Park that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male from Glen Ridge, N.J.  On January 15, at 11:30 p.m., CSIB was notified of a single-car crash on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive, Bloomfield. There were four minors in the vehicle, all from Glen Ridge. They were taken to local hospitals, where the 16-year-old boy, a rear passenger, was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on January 16 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center.  The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.  
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

16-Year-Old Glen Ridge Boy Dies in Brookdale Park Crash

NEWARK, NJ - A 16-year-old Glen Ridge boy died following a single-car crash in Essex County Brookdale Park. According to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) is investigating the crash that took place around 11:30 p.m. Sun. Jan. 15. on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive, Bloomfield. The CSIB reports that there were four minors in the vehicle, all from Glen Ridge. They were taken to local hospitals, where the 16-year-old boy, a rear passenger, was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on January 16 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.  
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Jumping into Health & Fitness

RED BANK, NJ (Jan. 16, 2023) - The Red Bank Family YMCA (the Y) is greeting the new year with an open house on January 21 to highlight new and expanded programs designed to help local families build stronger bonds, achieve greater work/life balance and become more engaged with their communities.  All are welcome to attend the open house on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the center located at 166 Maple Avenue. Guests can enjoy family activities, sample classes, check out recent facility enhancements, and learn about new and growing programs to support family and community...
RED BANK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris County Pooch Pawsitively Loves Hamming it Up

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – In a world where human workers are being replaced by robots, self-checkout terminals and artificial intelligence, few consider the career challenges facing animal actors. Exhibit A: Stuffed animals. For Chase Glaser, a 7-year-old Yorkshire Terrier from Ledgewood, there’s always a stuffed animal waiting in the wings to take his job. So far, Chase has managed to prove that his value as a tail-wagging Thespian can’t be matched by a lifeless, polyester puppy. His owner, Jean-Marie Glaser, said her 12-pound performer is having no trouble landing roles. “On March first, second and fourth, he will be playing both Bruiser Woods and...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Former MLB Pitcher, Now Straight and Narrow Counselor Receives Paterson Key to the City

PATERSON, NJ – In celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Mayor Andre Sayegh, along with Fifth Ward Councilman Luis Velez, presented Straight and Narrow counselor Michael Jackson with the Paterson Key to the City on Monday. Jackson, a former Major League Baseball pitcher during the early 1970s, battled addiction while playing for the Phillies, Cardinals, Royals, and Indians. Jackson’s addiction would cost him his career in baseball, leaving him homeless, jobless, and in and out of jail. “It is in honor of Dr. King in the spirit of service, that we’re bestowing the highest honor that a mayor can...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tickets One Sale Now for Nutley High School Performing Arts Production of CHICAGO

NUTLEY, NJ - Tickets are now on sale for Nutley High School Performing Arts production of CHICAGO.  There are just three performances of the acclaimed musical, Friday Feb. 10, at. Feb. 11, and Sun. Feb. 12. - Tickets go on sale Monday Jan. 16. There are two tiers of tickets, $20 for rows A-M and $15 for N-W. All performances will take place in the Nutley High School Auditorium at 300 Franklin Ave.  Any tickets that are not sold online will be available at the door one hour prior to curtain.  Advance tickets can be purchased at Nutley High School Performing Arts presents CHICAGO.       
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy