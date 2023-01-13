ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Local photographer aims to unite the community through cars and photography

By Myra Sanchez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVxvV_0kCyCLtK00

When local photographer Rafay Shaikh joined the car community nearly two years ago, dozens of car enthusiasts would meet up at the parking lot in Moore Plaza. The car meets at Moore Plaza quickly got shut down because the group would meet without permission from surrounding businesses.

"I came around this car community just taking pictures for my S.A.R. Click Facebook page in 2021 after my graduation from TAMUCC," said Rafay Shaikh.

"I started taking pics at another event with a friend of mine, Marc Juarez, called 'Cars and Coffee Corpus Christi' at Coral Bean Coffee," said Shaikh.

Shaikh's photos started getting more views and likes on social media, which helped him grow his voice in the car community.

Shaikh eventually started doing pop-up car meets throughout the city on his own.

"I partnered with Nathan Gershon for his event 'Cars and Airplanes' and started a new 'Cruise to Cars and Airplanes' event," said Shaikh.

He finally met Chris Slaughter, and the pair came up with the idea to use the Freebirds World Burrito parking lot in Moore Plaza again, but this time with proper permissions from the businesses around the area.

"Chris helped me get the permissions, and I arranged our first Freebirds Friday in October," said Shaikh.

"We decided to have a donation thing going every month at Freebirds Friday. So, the first time we collected canned food for the Coastal Bend Food Bank," said Shaikh.

The group said they combined their love for cars and photography to do something better for the community and help provide people with a platform.

Shaikh's next car meet-up, 'Freebirds Friday and Pets, ' is coming up on Friday, Jan. 13, beginning at 7 p.m. The group will collect pet supplies for various pet shelters, especially PAAC – People Assisting Animal Control .

Every pet supply donation will receive a free cookie or brownie.

"Everyone is invited to help us make pets' lives easier. No revving and no burnouts. Please respect the property. There will be kids and pets around, so drive carefully. Please clean after your pets," said Shaikh.

For more information on 'Freebirds Friday' (every 2nd Friday of the month), visit the events Facebook page here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mysoutex.com

A dog, a gun, a helping hand

The Bee County Sheriff’s Department (BCSD) is asking the Beeville community for help in assisting one of its own. BCSD Sergeant Brandon Burdick has been working in law enforcement for 22 years, 16 of which have been with the Bee County Sheriff’s Department. On December 30, the Pleasanton-native had been enjoying a normal night at home before falling asleep and waking to his home filled with smoke.
BEE COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Coming clean on food truck health standards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is no stranger to food trucks. There are 213 food trucks throughout the city. But how high are the health standards of these restaurants on wheels? 3NEWS spoke with the city's health department and local restaurant owner, Anthony Perez, who also has experience running a food truck.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Ash Jurberg

Has Whataburger changed since being acquired by an out of state corporation?

Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
nprillinois.org

'The Popcorn Guy' gains fame on TikTok

We go to the movies to see the stars, the stunts and the special effects on the big screen. But at a Cinemark theater in Corpus Christi, Texas, there's a TikTok sensation putting on a show before you even take your seat. And you can find him at the concessions counter, serving up the buttered popcorn with his own special flair. Jason Grosboll handles a popcorn bucket with a showman's touch and an artisan's care, making sure there's buttery goodness throughout. Our producer Mia Estrada lives in Corpus Christi, so she had the chance to see Grosboll, aka the Popcorn Guy, in action for herself.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy