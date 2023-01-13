NAACP Freedom Fund Gala returns this Saturday

Mark your calendars for an upcoming event in Corpus Christi.

The 53rd annual Freedom Fund Gala is happening this Saturday.

The event is hosted by the Corpus Christi chapter of the NAACP.

It honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. along with local civil rights leaders.

On Thursday, NAACP President Jeremy Coleman spoke with our Javier Guerra on the importance of the event.

"Our main focus at the gala is to ensure that our participants, our members, our corporate partners have a glimpse into what we're doing in the future," said Coleman. "Which is our vision, protecting human rights and ensuring racial discrimination is eliminated."

The Freedom Fund Gala is taking place this Saturday at 6 pm at the Solomon Ortiz Center.

Our very own KRIS 6 Sunrise anchor Sierra Pizarro will be emceeing the event.

For more information on tickets to attend this year's gala, call 361-884-8541 or click here .