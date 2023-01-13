ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More evacuation orders lifted in Merced as severe flooding recedes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NukI9_0kCyCEiF00 More evacuation orders have been lifted in Merced on Thursday as flood waters begin to recede after a powerful storm earlier this week.

Major flooding, including Bear Creek overflowing, forced multiple evacuation orders earlier this week.

Officials are asking those who are allowed to return home to stay off flooded roadways.

Evacuation orders have now been lifted in the following areas:

  • La Cresenta Ave

  • La Palma Ave

  • La Mirada Drive

  • Corona Court

  • Mariette Ave

  • Willowbrook Drive

  • Portola Way

  • Madrid Ave

  • Stoneybrook Ave

  • Dry Creekside Drive

  • Dry Creek Court

  • Willowbrook Ave

  • Silver Creek Court

  • Creekside Drive

  • Springfield Court

  • Brookside Drive

  • Shadowbrook Drive

  • Driftwood Drive

  • Crystal Springs Ave

    • Cooper Avenue from Ashby Road to Highway 59 remains under an evacuation order.

