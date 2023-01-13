ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with

By Barbara Fox
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Months after a young Pueblo mother died in a multi-vehicle crash, the man accused of being responsible for her death turned himself in. As new details emerge, the family of the victim questions why the suspect was even behind the wheel.

On Sept. 10, 2022, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to a serious four-car crash at the intersection of Leigh Ave. and Pueblo Blvd.

According to court documents, the accident involved a black Toyota Corolla, a blue Dodge Neon, a red GMC Sierra, and a white Lexus ES. Franky Baca Jr. is accused of driving the Lexus when he crashed into the other vehicles.

Courtesy of David Hayden Photography

Investigators report Baca was driving 96 mph moments before the deadly crash. That's 40 mph over the speed limit in that area. Additionally, court documents show Baca also had alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash.

In addition to killing 23-year-old Makayla Gallegos, three others were injured in the crash.

Court documents obtained by KRDO show Baca had his license revoked in March of 2022 because of a previous DUI conviction.

After finding out about Baca's previous convictions and revoked license, Gallegos' family questioned how this could've happened.

"My biggest thing is why was he going so fast? I'm no saint. I've done things in my life, but I can't imagine ever drinking and getting behind the wheel, going 90-something miles an hour," said Amanda Gallegos, Makayla's mother.

Amanda said Gallegos was a loving mother and a selfless friend, her loved ones miss her every day. Gallegos left behind a four-year-old son.

"I catch him looking out the window to see if she's coming home. He cries for her," said Amanda.

RELATED: Witness recounts deadly multi-vehicle crash in Pueblo, share photos of the wreckage

"The last thing I said to my daughter when she was walking down the sidewalk in front of my house that night was the same thing I said to these girls every time they went out, 'I love you. Please be safe. Don't drink and drive,'" said Amanda.

Baca was set to appear in court Thursday, but it was pushed back to a later date per a request by the council.

Franky Baca Jr.

Baca remains at the Pueblo County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Comments / 28

smokeandmirrors
4d ago

It’s pretty simple! If you you are a bleeding heart and think you are helping people by voting for democrats who are making it easy on criminals, immigrants and the homeless. This is what you get. More crime, more taxes, more heartache. Deal with your decisions. Sorry you didn’t think anything bad could happen to you, but don’t cry just because something finally did. Grow a brain!

Reply(8)
15
Christine Martinez
4d ago

excuse me whomever smoke a mirrors what does politics have anything to do with this story, immigrants,read the story correctly and stop judging others because obviously your a Trump supporter it's sad for this families but at least he turned himself in his taking responsibility for what he knew what he did wrong.ugh!!!!!

Reply(3)
10
default-avatar
Guest
3d ago

I think it is silly for the family to waste news time "wondering why he was driving with a revoked license to begin with" - criminals do NOT care about laws! "laws" only restrict honest people. criminals believe it is only "illegal" if you get caught - as in this case others paid the ultimate price for the criminals lack of respect for others.

Reply
4
 

