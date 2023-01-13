ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Chinese Travelers Are Returning to Singapore, But a Full Recovery Is Not Expected This Year

Singapore is welcoming them back, but a full return of Chinese tourists isn't likely in 2023, Singapore Tourism Board executives said at a press conference Tuesday. Singapore Tourism Board's CEO Keith Tan cited limited flight capacity and the speed of China's border reopening as some of the reasons a full recovery from Chinese tourists isn't expected this year.
World Must Abandon Cold War Mentality, China's Vice Premier Tells Davos

In a special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Liu repeatedly called on countries to improve diplomatic ties "to "firmly safeguard world peace." Liu said it was imperative for China to open up to the world, according to translated remarks, referencing the WEF "Cooperation in a Fragmented World" theme of this year.
China's Population Drops for the First Time in Decades

BEIJING — China's population declined in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. The drop was the first since the early 1960s, according to Yi Fuxian, a critic of China's one-child policy and author of the book "Big Country With an Empty Nest." Mainland China's population, excluding foreigners,...
China Reports 3% GDP Growth for 2022 as December Retail Sales, Industrial Production Beat Estimates

BEIJING — China reported GDP growth for 2022 that beat expectations as December retail sales came in far better than projected. GDP grew by 3% in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. That was better than the 2.8% forecast in a Reuters' poll. The GDP growth number did miss the official target of around 5.5% set in March. In 2021, China's growth had rebounded by 8.4% from just 2.2% growth in 2020.
As China Reopens and Data Surprises, Economists Are Starting to Get Less Gloomy

Barclays on Friday raised its global growth forecast to 2.2% in 2023, up 0.5 percentage points from its last estimate in mid-November. Berenberg also upgraded its euro zone forecast in light of recent news flow, particularly falling gas prices, a consumer confidence recovery and a modest improvement in business expectations.
Dubai Continues to Benefit From Crisis and the Russia-Ukraine War, Damac Chair Says

Property transactions in Dubai year-to-date hit a record high by the end of 2022, surpassing previous records reached over the same period of 2009. The hike can be partly attributed to the geopolitical crisis, which has benefitted Dubai and the United Arab Emirates. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai's property...
IMF Chief: Growth Will Bottom Out in 2023 and Bounce Back Next Year

The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its growth forecast three times since October 2021. The managing director's comments come the day after the IMF released a new report saying fragmentation could cost the global economy up to 7% of GDP. The International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC...
‘The Year of Inflection': Top Bank CEOs Weigh in on Inflation Outlook

Investors have met a recent deluge of promising data from major economies with cautious optimism, with inflation prints indicating that consumer price increases may be coming back to earth. Speaking to CNBC on the sidelines of the WEF, Hamers suggested markets should wait for more rounds of key data points...

