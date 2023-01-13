Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
2023 Grant Applications Now Open
Lakewood Community Foundation Fund announcement. The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund (LCFF) is pleased to announce that grant applications are now open for 2023. A record amount of grants money ($37,600) is available this year, thanks to thirty years of generosity from Lakewood residents. Over $1.2 million is now in the endowed funds of the LCFF, meaning that Lakewood will be served in perpetuity.
The Suburban Times
CPSD Promising Future: Dangelo Rodriguez
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Open Doors Youth Engagement Program senior Dangelo Rodriguez. Dangelo moved from Long Beach, Cali., to Lakewood last year and joined Open Doors to make a positive shift in his life. “This was a great way to get more credits in a shorter amount of time,” he said. “At a high school, it would take me two years to graduate, but I want to reach my new goals as fast as I can.”
The Suburban Times
United for University Place meeting Wednesday, January 18
Submitted by Chris Saunders. United for University Place will meet on Wednesday, January 18th at 11:30 to 1 pm at University Place Presbyterian Church at 8101 27th Street West in University Place. Our speakers this month will be presenting the challenging life of parents with adult children with disabilities. This is also a great opportunity to network and promote your business, nonprofit or event to other members of the community. In February, our Chief of Police Premo will be speaking at our meeting.
The Suburban Times
Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners welcomes three new members
Pierce Transit announcement. Three local leaders recently took their place on the Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners, with three other members transitioning off the Board. Edgewood Mayor Daryl Eidinger returned to the Pierce Transit Board in December, representing the City of Edgewood. Eidinger previously served on the Pierce Transit Board from May 2014 to October 2020. He became Council Mayor in 2014 and was elected the first strong mayor when the city changed its form of government in 2015. He fills the Board seat shared alternately by a representative from Edgewood and Puyallup.
The Suburban Times
Horizons Economic Forecast Event to Give Business Insights for 2023
TACOMA — The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber’s upcoming Horizons Economic Forecast will provide crucial insights for business to make sound decisions in 2023. This event will feature panelists from a wide array of sectors, as well as leading economists who will discuss the local, regional, and national economies. These insights make this an invaluable event for local businesses who want assistance in determining their business outlook for the coming year.
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Conducts Nationwide Search for Deputy City Manager of Internal Services
TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma is conducting a nationwide search for its next Deputy City Manager of Internal Services. As a key member of the City’s Executive Team, the Deputy City Manager of Internal Services assists with the day-to-day administration and operations of internal services departments and functions as well as implementation of City Council priorities. Major responsibilities include consulting with and advising the City Manager on management of administrative matters and community and operational needs, leading the execution of administrative initiatives, and enacting complex policies and programs set by the City Council to fulfill the goals and objectives of the City.
publicnewsservice.org
Groups Gather in Olympia to Discuss WA 'Age Wave'
With the state legislative session underway, a coalition advocating for older Washingtonians gathered on Thursday to discuss priorities for 2023. The "Age Wave Coalition" breakfast in Olympia focused on the issues families and the state face with a rapidly aging population. Rep. Steve Tharinger, D-Dungeness, a longtime member of the...
The Suburban Times
City of Lakewood Independent Salary Commission vacancies
City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood is accepting applications to fill five (5) vacancies on the Independent Salary Commission. A. The Salary Commission shall convene and determine the salaries paid to the Mayor and the City Council within 45 days of confirmation by the City Council. The 45-day review and determination time may be extended upon request of the Salary Commission and approval by the City Council.
The Suburban Times
Annual Town Sidewalk Moss Control Applications
Town of Steilacoom announcement. An initial application of herbicides to combat moss on select sidewalks has started and will continue into the Spring. Only federal and state-approved herbicides are used. Sidewalks currently scheduled for treatment include:. The asphalt path on Cormorant Dr. The sidewalks on Lexington St. The sidewalks on...
The Suburban Times
Testing and final touches continue in January
Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing are happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. Crews are continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. The contractor is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project, correcting any issues along the project area.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Heroes: Video Series (LaMarco Mitchell)
City of Lakewood announcement. Meet LaMarco Mithcell. He works for @TwinStarCU and gives back to the Lakewood community by helping youth understand financial literacy. Hear more about his story and what Martin Luther King Jr. means to him: youtu.be/FSkQ49mGQPs.
The Suburban Times
The Steilacoom Town Council Jan. 17 Meeting Agenda
The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Jan. 17 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
KING-5
Kirkland residents allowed to continue displaying banners warning of 'truck eating bridge'
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The city of Kirkland is compromising with the passionate community members that have implemented a modern solution to an old problem. A historical landmark has created quite a problem due to its outdated size. A bridge that was originally built as a crossing for a railroad in the early 1900s still remains along Kirkland Avenue and has become known as the “world famous Truck Eating Bridge” due to its outdated low clearance of 11 feet 6 inches.
The Suburban Times
Sewer project kicks off in Spanaway
Pierce County social media post. Ph 6 road closure for B Street Sewer Interceptor project in Spanaway begins Tuesday, 1/17. 8th Ave E between SR 7 and 197th St C E will be closed during this period. Detour signs will be in place to direct drivers to an alternate route. PierceCountyWa.gov/BStreet.
The Suburban Times
2023 Lions Club Crab Feed and Dance, Feb. 25
Lakewood First Lions Club announcement. It’s that time again, so if you like to eat crab (chicken is an alternate meal choice), drink beer or wine, want to dance to a fabulous rock band, splurge on fabulous desserts, then plan on attending the Lakewood First Lions Club’s ninth annual Crab Feed at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Clover Park Technical College’s Sharon McGavick Center in Lakewood.
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
rentonreporter.com
Planned development near The Landing could be largest in Renton’s history
Nearly two years after the Fry’s Electronics in Renton closed down, a redevelopment plan is on the way. The permit application to re-develop the property into three buildings with an expected 1,179 units is complete, but the period for public comment ends Wednesday, Jan. 18. From California-based Bay West...
The Suburban Times
Obituary Notices – January 17, 2023
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Waneta Lorene Leighty Joslyn. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
thewatchdogonline.com
Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023
In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
Amtrak Cascades to add second round-trip to Canada
SEATTLE - Amtrak will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., by March 7, in its pursuit of restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The current round-trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., does...
