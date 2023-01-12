Read full article on original website
Community invited to join EAC’s Symphonic Choir
THATCHER — The Symphonic Choir at Eastern Arizona College reconvenes this week and invites all interested individuals to join them for the semester. Unlike other vocal groups, this choir was specifically formed to allow community members to continue singing as part of the College’s music program. The ensemble...
Graham County Community College District Governing Board swears in returning member; elects leadership
THATCHER, Ariz. – Returning board member, Dr. Brad Montierth, was sworn in at the regular monthly meeting of the Graham County Community College District Governing Board. During the meeting, board members unanimously elected Montierth to continue in his role as secretary. The members also unanimously elected Jeff B. Larson to continue as chairman of the board and Lois Ann Moody to be the board’s representative to the Arizona Community College Coordinating Council.
Old Stockman’s Bank tabbed for new museum home
SAFFORD — There was exciting news at the annual symposium for the Graham County Historical Society last Saturday. “We’ve been working with (Graham) County, who owns the old Stockman’s Bank building at 7th Avenue and Main Street (in Safford), and that is going to be the location of our museum,” said Deanna Moeller, secretary of the Historical Society.
Two injured in Highway 70 crash near Sanchez Road
SAFFORD — Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating what may have caused a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 70, near Sanchez Road, on Jan. 15. The incident occurred in the westbound lanes at milepost 344, at 9:49 p.m. In the crash, one vehicle rolled and the other was pushed into a ditch.
