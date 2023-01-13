ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

School Voucher Bill faces first public scrutiny in Tuesday hearing

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 90 people have signed up to speak for and against Governor Reynolds’ School Voucher plan at a public hearing Tuesday. The hearing on House Study Bill 1 is the first step in debate on the proposal that Republicans are expected to easily pass through with supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature. The proposal would create tax-payer-funded education savings accounts with more than $7,500 a year for each student to pay for tuition, tutoring and other costs of attending a private school. Those funds would initially only be available to families making less than 300% of the federal poverty level (about $83,000 for a family of four) but after three years would be open to all Iowa families, regardless of income.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Despite losing sight, UNI’s Chambers still crossing the finish line first

Express Pros in Cedar Rapids is an employment agency who helps businesses find quality employees. High school students protested outside of the Iowa State Capitol this weekend. The protest was against two pieces of legislation. Gov. Reynolds calls for increased penalties for manufacturing, distributing fentanyl. Updated: 1 hour ago. Governor...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

High school students protest proposed legislation at Iowa State Capitol

Missouri school district adopts 4 day week, sees huge increase in applications. The district's plan to move to a four-day work week next fall has resulted in a 450 percent increase in applications. FAA, NTSB investigating close call on runway at New York airport. Updated: 2 hours ago. The FAA...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

New state income tax reforms kick in this year in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - New state income tax reforms kick in this year in Iowa. The state is gradually moving toward a flat tax rate everyone will pay by 2026. This year, Iowa’s top individual income tax rate will drop from eight percent to six percent. This will...
IOWA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska lawmaker introduces legislation to eliminate State Board of Education

A constitutional amendment introduced in the Nebraska Legislature on Friday would give voters the opportunity to eliminate the State Board of Education. Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston introduced LR24CA, which would eliminate the board and give the governor the power to appoint an education commissioner. If passed by the Legislature, the constitutional amendment would then go onto the 2024 ballot for voter approval.
NEBRASKA STATE
KCRG.com

Georgia football player dies in crash

Watch for areas of rain and snow to overspread the area later Wednesday into Thursday. Cedar Rapids employment agency looking to hire recruiters. Express Pros in Cedar Rapids is an employment agency who helps businesses find quality employees. High school students protest proposed legislation at Iowa State Capitol. Updated: 4...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Communities across Iowa to hold events to honor Martin Luther King Junior

Watch for areas of rain and snow to overspread the area later Wednesday into Thursday. Cedar Rapids employment agency looking to hire recruiters. Express Pros in Cedar Rapids is an employment agency who helps businesses find quality employees. High school students protest proposed legislation at Iowa State Capitol. Updated: 4...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Communities in Iowa hold events to honor life and legacy of MLK

Burlington now has a new ice rink, but it won't melt anytime soon, no matter what the temperature is. Missouri school district adopts 4 day week, sees huge increase in applications. Updated: 6 hours ago. The district's plan to move to a four-day work week next fall has resulted in...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Friday the 13th was lucky for Iowa Lottery players

Iowa Lottery players saw a lot of luck in the Friday the 13th Mega Millions® drawing while the night’s giant jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Maine. An lowa ticket was just one number away from having a share of the big prize, according to a news release.
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Most Misspelled Word in Iowa is Kind of Pitiful

These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including the Hawkeye State. What is Iowa's Most...
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa

Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Efforts to rename Dubuque airport for Tuskegee airman to be awarded

Illinois paramedics charged with murder after patient dies in their care. Two paramedics in Illinois are charged with murder after police say a patient died in their care. Sleep study shows benefits of sharing bed with your pet. Updated: 45 minutes ago. A sleep study shows what benefits you can...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Michigan business supports 'Dry January'

What caused the first reported tornadoes in January in Iowa in 50 years. A southwest Iowa sheriff is back on the job despite being under federal investigation. Coralville applies for funding to move power, communications lines underground. Updated: 4 hours ago. Coralville is applying for state and federal grant money...
MICHIGAN STATE
Hot 104.7

Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn

A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
MINNESOTA STATE
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, January 16th, 2023

Express Pros in Cedar Rapids is an employment agency who helps businesses find quality employees. High school students protest proposed legislation at Iowa State Capitol. High school students protested outside of the Iowa State Capitol this weekend. The protest was against two pieces of legislation. Gov. Reynolds calls for increased...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
97X

This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Iowa

A town name has pride and deep meaning. But some towns named 200 years ago, are just funny in 2023. While the settlers had all sorts of good intentions when naming cities our humor now just makes us laugh when seeing these cities on a map. Below you'll see the...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa’s Worst Small Town Won’t Surprise You At All

Iowans are proud to be from their small towns. However, most people agree that not all small towns are created equal. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy