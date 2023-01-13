Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grand Rapids man searching for missing dog, link to late-fiancée
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Tom O'Malley is powering through the heartbreak of his missing dog Francis. "When the rest of the world hates me, Francis loves me." Or as O'Malley says, "He is my best friend. Not one of, he is." O'Malley explains last week he had to go...
West Michigan Whitecaps announce major ballpark improvements
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — LMCU Ballpark will be getting a facelift for the 2024 season and beyond. The West Michigan Whitecaps have announced some major changes planned for the ballpark to be completed over several phases. The organization made the announcement Thursday morning, highlighting the 30 years they've been...
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
Three high school students in West Michigan awarded Inherit the Dream scholarship
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Universities in West Michigan commemorated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday night. The commemoration was the 37th annual partnership between Davenport University, Grand Valley State University and Grand Rapids Community College. The night's keynote speaker, Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr., reflected...
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
Frederik Meijer Gardens introduces new CEO
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens is announcing new leadership Tuesday morning after the former CEO and President David Hooker announced his retirement last year. Charles Burke will step in as president and CEO beginning Feb. 13. Burke has been working on the east side of the state...
Adventure seeking Grand Rapids woman takes part in record-setting skydive
ARIZONA, USA — World record glory in thrill-defying fashion. Imagine jumping from 19,000 feet, with 80 seconds of freefall, all while hurtling towards Earth headfirst at speeds nearing 200 miles per hour. This past November, nearly 100 women were brought together over the Arizona desert to challenge skydiving boundaries...
Microwave donations needed for Meals on Wheels West MI to help seniors
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Like the name suggests, Meals on Wheels Western Michigan delivers food to seniors who are unable to prepare meals for themselves. But they also deliver the means to cook the meals as well, but right now, they're running low on supplies. "We deliver two different types...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan
When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
Daddy Pete's BBQ closing after 6 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After six years of serving slow-smoked barbeque to Grand Rapids and beyond, Daddy Pete's is closing their take-out storefront. The restaurant, located at 2921 Eastern Avenue SE, offered a unique barbecue style to the area, along with traditional sides and plant-based and vegan options. "It...
Speeding Driver Loses Control On US-131 And Crashes Into Building
Looking at these pictures from the Michigan State Police it's safe to say the teen driver is lucky to be alive and able to walk away from this crash with just minor injuries. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services,. motor vehicle crashes are the number one...
Muskegon Co. boy spreading joy across the globe a decade after his passing
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — As the sun sets on Churchill Elementary School, David and Lisa Wypa stand on a pathway named after their son, Nikolas. A red-tailed hawk flies by and perches in a tree. "Nik always used to say 'Oh that's just a hawk!'" Lisa laughed. That bird...
Fennville band director records solo dedicated to students killed in suspected murder-suicide
FENNVILLE, Mich. — The band director at Fennville Public Schools is paying tribute to two students and their mother who were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Jan. 7. Autumn and Mackenzie Hagger were students in the Fennville school district. Autumn was in eighth grade and Mackenzie was in fourth.
Researcher helps WWI soldiers from Grand Haven receive Purple Hearts
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A grand research journey for Chris Petras began inside one of the most recognizable buildings along the Grand River channel in Coast Guard City, USA. "I was conducting research on the first 100 years of the American Legion Post #28 in Grand Haven, and I came across information on the namesake Charles A. Conklin, and I learned that he died of wounds received in action when he served in World War One," Petras said.
Kent Co. man wins over $337K jackpot from Michigan Lottery
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County man is excited to be $337,757 richer after winning the Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 jackpot. The 64-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Coit Libation Station in Grand Rapids back in October. “I play Fantasy 5...
Why are apples left to rot on the ground in orchards after the season is over?
FENNVILLE, Mich. — A viewer reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE this week after they noticed apples rotting on the ground at orchards in Sparta. They asked why the orchards don't donate or sell the apples and instead, leave them to waste. We reached out to the apple...
Police: Shots fired on southeast side of Grand Rapids
Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a neighborhood on the southeast side for reports of shots fired Friday.
Body found in woods near Aquinas College
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man was found dead Thursday, Jan. 12, in woods near Aquinas College, university officials said. The man, who was not identified, was found by a passerby in a wooded area near Wilcox Park. Grand Rapids police are investigating the incident, the department confirmed.
Humane Society of West MI offering custom pet portraits after donations
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the second year in a row, the Humane Society of West Michigan is holding a unique fundraiser to support the furry friends in their care. The shelter has kicked off "Animal Care Artists," which is when for every donation of $10 or more per pet, you can get a custom pet portrait.
Grand Rapids ranked 12th in top 'Bed Bug Cities List'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is once again in the top 20 cities for bed bugs based on Orkin's annual survey. Pest control service provider Orkin ranks the top 50 cities each year based on the number of bed bug treatments performed in each metro area. Grand Rapids...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0