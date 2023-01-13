ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Frederik Meijer Gardens introduces new CEO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens is announcing new leadership Tuesday morning after the former CEO and President David Hooker announced his retirement last year. Charles Burke will step in as president and CEO beginning Feb. 13. Burke has been working on the east side of the state...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Daddy Pete's BBQ closing after 6 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After six years of serving slow-smoked barbeque to Grand Rapids and beyond, Daddy Pete's is closing their take-out storefront. The restaurant, located at 2921 Eastern Avenue SE, offered a unique barbecue style to the area, along with traditional sides and plant-based and vegan options. "It...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Researcher helps WWI soldiers from Grand Haven receive Purple Hearts

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A grand research journey for Chris Petras began inside one of the most recognizable buildings along the Grand River channel in Coast Guard City, USA. "I was conducting research on the first 100 years of the American Legion Post #28 in Grand Haven, and I came across information on the namesake Charles A. Conklin, and I learned that he died of wounds received in action when he served in World War One," Petras said.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Body found in woods near Aquinas College

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man was found dead Thursday, Jan. 12, in woods near Aquinas College, university officials said. The man, who was not identified, was found by a passerby in a wooded area near Wilcox Park. Grand Rapids police are investigating the incident, the department confirmed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
