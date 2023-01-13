ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dems ask GOP leaders to cooperate with George Santos probes

Two House Democrats from New York on Sunday issued a call to Republican leaders to cooperate fully with investigations into Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) amid reporting that certain GOP leaders were at least partially aware of Santos' litany of falsehoods. Driving the news: Santos has become a political flashpoint —...
Axios

Gaetz says Santos should go through House ethics process, not be shunned

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced calls to resign from a swath of Republicans, should "go through the congressional ethics process” but not be shunned during it, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) told CNN’s Michael Smerconish on Saturday. Driving the news: The furor surrounding Santos comes after...
Axios

What members of Congress are saying about Biden document probe

Members of Congress weighed in Sunday on the ongoing investigation into the classified documents found from when President Biden was vice president. Driving the news: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), who is the chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, called Biden's residence in Delaware a "crime scene" after documents with classified markings were discovered.
DELAWARE STATE
Axios

House GOP seizes on Biden docs as new attack line

The classified documents found at President Biden's former office and his Delaware home have provided fresh fodder for Republicans who have vowed to unleash a torrent of investigations into the president. The big picture: Republicans have pledged to use their subpoena power to launch investigations into Biden, with some probes...
Axios

Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown draws first GOP challenger of 2024

Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan (R) announced Tuesday that he is running for Senate in 2024, seeking to unseat Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown. Why it matters: Dolan is the first official challenger to Brown, who has been senator since 2007, in what is expected to be a contentious 2024 race in a state that has turned increasingly red.
OHIO STATE
Axios

Trump ally Jim Banks is running for Senate

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) on Tuesday announced he is running for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.). Why it matters: Banks, the former chair of the conservative Republican Study Committee and a vocal ally of former President Trump, is likely to be a top contender for the seat.
INDIANA STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

Government witnesses testify against Jan. 6 rioter

The trial for a man photographed inside the office of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 — Richard "Bigo" Barnett of Gravette — began last week.State of play: Barnett faces eight charges, including theft of government property, civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding — Congress' meeting to certify the Electoral College count for the 2020 presidential election. Two charges cite alleged possession of a deadly weapon while he was in the Capitol building.The weapon in question was a stun gun/walking stick combo purchased a week before Jan. 6, according to...
GRAVETTE, AR
Axios

The GOP's 2024 freeze

Questions about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' political resilience — and fears of going toe-to-toe with former President Trump — have all but frozen the 2024 Republican field, delaying most of the leading prospects' timelines for entering the race. Why it matters: Despite dominating polling among Republicans looking for...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Ex-White House adviser says Biden admin making "big mistake" with docs case

Former White House adviser David Gergen said President Biden's handling of classified documents may create an unexpected political fallout for the administration. Driving the news: Gergen said to host Anderson Cooper on CNN’s AC360 Friday that the situation is a "very, very big deal," perhaps "not legally but politically."
Axios

Comer: House won't investigate Trump classified docs despite Biden probe

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, which he chairs, will not investigate former President Trump over his handling of classified documents. Why it matters: The refusal comes despite the House Oversight Committee announcing plans last week to...
Axios

Ukraine first lady urges leaders to use "influence," unity needed for peace

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska urged global political and business leaders at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday to use their influence to help Ukraine. Why it matters: As the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion approaches next month, Zelenska warned that the present crisis...
Axios

Trump in new Michael Schmidt afterword: "What the f---?"

New York Times legal scoop machine Mike Schmidt has new nuggets from the Oval Office in a 12,000-word afterword for the paperback edition of his bestselling "Donald Trump v. The United States." The big picture: After retired four-star Marine Gen. John Kelly became White House chief of staff in 2017,...
Axios

