Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Dems ask GOP leaders to cooperate with George Santos probes
Two House Democrats from New York on Sunday issued a call to Republican leaders to cooperate fully with investigations into Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) amid reporting that certain GOP leaders were at least partially aware of Santos' litany of falsehoods. Driving the news: Santos has become a political flashpoint —...
Gaetz says Santos should go through House ethics process, not be shunned
Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced calls to resign from a swath of Republicans, should "go through the congressional ethics process” but not be shunned during it, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) told CNN’s Michael Smerconish on Saturday. Driving the news: The furor surrounding Santos comes after...
GOP Rep: National debt default a "real threat" that both sides must take seriously
The looming prospect of a default on the U.S. national debt poses a "real threat that both sides have to take serious," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. Driving the news: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a letter Friday that the...
What members of Congress are saying about Biden document probe
Members of Congress weighed in Sunday on the ongoing investigation into the classified documents found from when President Biden was vice president. Driving the news: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), who is the chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, called Biden's residence in Delaware a "crime scene" after documents with classified markings were discovered.
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
House GOP seizes on Biden docs as new attack line
The classified documents found at President Biden's former office and his Delaware home have provided fresh fodder for Republicans who have vowed to unleash a torrent of investigations into the president. The big picture: Republicans have pledged to use their subpoena power to launch investigations into Biden, with some probes...
Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown draws first GOP challenger of 2024
Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan (R) announced Tuesday that he is running for Senate in 2024, seeking to unseat Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown. Why it matters: Dolan is the first official challenger to Brown, who has been senator since 2007, in what is expected to be a contentious 2024 race in a state that has turned increasingly red.
WH counsel's office: Biden’s Wilmington home does not have visitor logs
The White House counsel's office said on Monday that President Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, does not have visitor logs, according to a statement first reported by Fox News. Driving the news: House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) on Sunday requested the White House to release the visitor...
Trump ally Jim Banks is running for Senate
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) on Tuesday announced he is running for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.). Why it matters: Banks, the former chair of the conservative Republican Study Committee and a vocal ally of former President Trump, is likely to be a top contender for the seat.
Government witnesses testify against Jan. 6 rioter
The trial for a man photographed inside the office of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 — Richard "Bigo" Barnett of Gravette — began last week.State of play: Barnett faces eight charges, including theft of government property, civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding — Congress' meeting to certify the Electoral College count for the 2020 presidential election. Two charges cite alleged possession of a deadly weapon while he was in the Capitol building.The weapon in question was a stun gun/walking stick combo purchased a week before Jan. 6, according to...
The GOP's 2024 freeze
Questions about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' political resilience — and fears of going toe-to-toe with former President Trump — have all but frozen the 2024 Republican field, delaying most of the leading prospects' timelines for entering the race. Why it matters: Despite dominating polling among Republicans looking for...
White House reveals additional classified material found at Biden's home
President Biden's personal attorneys discovered an additional five pages of classified material at his home in Delaware this week, the White House said in a statement released Saturday. The big picture: The discovery of the additional pages comes after the White House confirmed a second batch of classified documents were...
Schumer says he will push to confirm Biden's pick for FAA administrator
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday he will push to confirm President Biden's pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, Phillip Washington, after the agency suffered a mass outage to a crucial aviation system last week. Why it matters: The FAA has been without an administrator since March...
Ex-White House adviser says Biden admin making "big mistake" with docs case
Former White House adviser David Gergen said President Biden's handling of classified documents may create an unexpected political fallout for the administration. Driving the news: Gergen said to host Anderson Cooper on CNN’s AC360 Friday that the situation is a "very, very big deal," perhaps "not legally but politically."
Comer: House won't investigate Trump classified docs despite Biden probe
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, which he chairs, will not investigate former President Trump over his handling of classified documents. Why it matters: The refusal comes despite the House Oversight Committee announcing plans last week to...
Ukraine first lady urges leaders to use "influence," unity needed for peace
Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska urged global political and business leaders at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday to use their influence to help Ukraine. Why it matters: As the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion approaches next month, Zelenska warned that the present crisis...
Trump in new Michael Schmidt afterword: "What the f---?"
New York Times legal scoop machine Mike Schmidt has new nuggets from the Oval Office in a 12,000-word afterword for the paperback edition of his bestselling "Donald Trump v. The United States." The big picture: After retired four-star Marine Gen. John Kelly became White House chief of staff in 2017,...
Ex-New Mexico state GOP candidate arrested in shootings at Democrats' homes
Albuquerque police said Monday they have arrested Solomon Peña, an unsuccessful Republican candidate in the last state House elections, in connection with recent shootings at the offices and homes of elected Democratic officials. Driving the news: Peña, who ran as a candidate for the House District 14 seat in...
Wife of ex-congressional candidate charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been charged with 52 counts of voter fraud for her actions during her husband’s failed bid to run for Congress in 2020, the Department of Justice said Thursday. Driving the news: Kim Phuong Taylor, of Sioux City, Iowa, allegedly filled...
