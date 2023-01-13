ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Senate Republicans want to study potential end of state income tax

By Kristen Eskow
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ElyBN_0kCyATmK00

INDIANAPOLIS — Could Indiana someday end its state income tax? That’s a question some state lawmakers want to take a closer look at.

One of the Indiana Senate Republicans’ top priorities this legislative session is a bill that would create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana’s state income tax.

“We’re looking for a transformational change,” said State Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle), the bill’s author.

Indiana Supreme Court to hear abortion ban challenge

Holdman said he believes Indiana is in a good position financially to consider that kind of change to its tax policy.

“I think the goal should be for Indiana should be to totally eliminate the individual income tax rate in years to come,” Holdman said.

Under Holdman’s bill , the commission would study Indiana’s tax policy and consider the possibility of ending the state income tax. The group would issue a report with recommendations in about two years.

Indiana is expected to bring in nearly $7.5 billion in income tax revenue this fiscal year, according to state projections. That’s more than a third of the state’s total revenue for the year.

“The question is, where do you get $7.5 billion from?” said State Sen. Fady Qaddoura (D-Indianapolis).

Gov. Holcomb proposes increased spending on schools, public health

Qaddoura said he’s not opposed to studying the idea but is concerned the end of the state income tax would mean an increase in other taxes.

“If you look at other states across the nation, those who eliminated their state income taxes, they had other replacement mechanisms,” Qaddoura said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb shared mixed feelings about the idea when speaking with reporters. Although it might be a way to make the state more attractive to potential residents, he said, income tax revenue makes up a significant portion of state funds.

“When you talk about doing away with one tax to the tune of multiple billions of dollars, you have to either replace it or go without,” Holcomb said. “And so that is what I’m most interested in seeing is what is the alternative.”

If the state income tax is eliminated, that would not affect county income taxes, Holdman said.

Last year, Indiana lawmakers approved an income tax cut , reducing the tax from 3.2% to 2.9% gradually over the next several years as long as the state meets certain benchmarks for revenue growth.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 17

Janet Woo
4d ago

Please! They always have extra money and end up sending it back to taxpayers, so why not? Great idea! A state that pays for itself…

Reply
5
GDoubleOG
4d ago

Federal income tax should be collected the same way, quit Taxing the sweat off my brow. All of the illegally obtained money that is being spent on expensive items that goes untaxed

Reply
2
Darin Johnson
4d ago

That will be a great thing for everyone because you won't be penalize for living in one county and working in another one...when they eliminate the state taxes then I will work in another county that I don't reside in but until then I'll work in the county that I reside in.

Reply
2
Related
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana

A Bedford Republican wants to change who has the right to bail in Indiana — and it will mean editing the state’s Constitution to make it happen. Prosecutors say Sen. Eric Koch’s Senate Joint Resolution 1 would keep dangerous people off the streets before trial, while defenders and civil rights advocates say its subjectivity could […] The post Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Speaker of the Indiana House lays out goals for the Hoosier state

Just about everyone has had their say when it comes to their agenda for the 2023 legislative session, except for Republicans. On Thursday, Republican Todd Huston, Speaker of the Indiana House laid out the goals and ideas pushing Indiana Republicans through this legislative session. “Obviously, our first commitment in this...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead

A pair of bills filed in the Indiana Legislature seek to raise the speed limit for large trucks on certain state highways and interstates, but continued pushback from a Hoosier truck drivers group is likely to keep the measures from becoming law. Five prior proposals to eliminate the lower speed limit for trucks have been […] The post Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Building Indiana Business

Toxic Cleanup: How to Clean a Coal Ash Pond

Coal ash pond cleanups have become a major environmental topic throughout the country lately, and lots of hazardous work on these sites has been taking place right here in Indiana. We’re going to take a dive into some of the nastiest details that we can dig up to keep our readers informed about what coal ash ponds are, why they’re so toxic, and what kinds of things are being done to rehabilitate these locations. So, get your boots on because we’re going to get dirty.
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Indiana state lawmaker enters race for Mayor of New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — An Indiana state lawmaker is running for New Albany Mayor. Republican Ed Clere filed paperwork on Thursday. He says he will make city/county cooperation on parks a top priority. He also supports merging the city and county 911 services and pledged better communication on projects...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WTHR

'I'm tired of this' | Hoosiers fighting for better tenant laws

INDIANAPOLIS — In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech called "The Other America." He describes what America was like for two different classes of people. Now, decades later, certain aspects of King's speech still ring true. "The federal Fair Housing Act (FHA) of 1968 was passed...
INDIANA STATE
1027wbow.com

What cannabis-related legislation is proposed in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 700 bills were penned for this year’s legislative session at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. A handful of those bills directly relate to the decriminalization and/or legalization of marijuana. Local Representative Shane Lindauer co-authored a bill permitting the use of medical marijuana for...
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Indiana to consider ban on physician non-competes as national debate over agreements heats up

Indiana lawmakers are set to consider a bill that would prohibit new non-compete agreements for physicians this session. “Indiana is one of the most expensive states in the union when it comes to when it comes to the price of health care,” said Rep. Justin Busch (R-Fort Wayne), who authored Senate Bill 7. “So we need to be doing things and not be afraid of trying to make some reforms or to lower the price of care. And also make sure that we're firmly putting the patient in the center.”
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana House Bill Would Allow Terminally Ill Patients End-of-Life Options

If passed, Indiana House Bill 1011 would allow patients who are terminally ill to make the decision to end their suffering. There has been some debate for years regarding whether or not a person who is terminally ill should be allowed to compassionately end their own suffering with the assistance of a medical professional. Often referred to as "Death with Dignity," there are currently laws on the books for those facing terminal illness in ten states across the country including Oregon, Maine, and California. According to Compassion & Choices, an organization aimed at expanding options while empowering individuals to choose their own end-of-life story.
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Indiana bill would require disclosure of student requests to change pronouns

Gender identity and transitioning are the focus of a number of bills filed by Indiana lawmakers in the 2023 session, including one that would require teachers and schools to disclose if students request to change their names or pronouns.The focus on transgender youth this year builds on similar themes from the 2022 session, when lawmakers passed a controversial bill to ban transgender girls from girls’ sports. At the same time, lawmakers...
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Indiana GOP plan to ‘reinvent’ high school

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – A new bill in Indiana would establish accounts for students to pay for career training outside their schools, as part of House Republicans’ campaign to “reinvent” high school and align it more closely to the workforce. House Bill 1002 creates career...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Will In-N-Out ever come to Indiana? This is what the company told us

INDIANAPOLIS — After In-N-Out made history with the announcement of its plans to expand east to Tennessee, many Americans living east of the Mississippi River are left wondering, “What about us?” For Hoosiers, the answer (for now) is if you want a double-double “animal style,” you’ll need to book a flight to California or plan […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Club for Growth president defends Mitch Daniels attack ad

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The president of a national conservative group on Friday said Indiana needs new leadership in Washington, D.C., that Mitch Daniels can’t provide. In an exclusive interview with News 8, Club for Growth President David McIntosh said Mitch Daniels represents an old style of conservatism that caved to Democratic demands too often. He said Republican voters want someone who will stop the Democratic Party’s agenda and undo their past work.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy