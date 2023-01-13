Read full article on original website
NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtics Guard Kemba Walker Nearing New Deal
Kemba Walker spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics but has since struggled to reestablish himself in the NBA. As a result, Walker is expected to take his talents outside the NBA. The four-time All-Star reportedly is set to sign an agreement with Emporio Armani Milan in Italy for the...
NBA Rumors: Knicks Want To Trade Derrick Rose, But Only If They Can Send Him To A Contender
The Knicks are willing to move Derrick Rose, but there's a catch.
Luka Doncic Refuses To Rank LeBron James Among All-Time NBA Greats: "I Just Enjoy Great Basketball Players."
Luka Doncic simply appreciates LeBron James.
Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tyler Herro Welcomes Boy Baby With Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry
The couple have a daughter, Zya Elise Herro, and have named their newborn son Harlem.
Magic Johnson explains why he was scared to leave his apartment during his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers
Johnson admitted that he didn't want to go out of his house because of all the pressure he was going through in his rookie year
“I think Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time, but LeBron’s had the greatest career” - Doc Rivers fuels the NBA GOAT debate
Doc Rivers recently chimed in on the GOAT debate, and his unique view gives a different perspective on the conversation
Kyrie Irving Challenges Ben Simmons After Nets' Loss vs. Celtics
Irving had a motivating message, but also subtly threw down the gauntlet by asking Simmons to be more aggressive in his approach.
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
Where Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Stands With Recovery From Injury
Jaylen Brown is set to miss his second consecutive game due to right adductor tightness when the Boston Celtics take on the Charlotte Hornets on the road Saturday night. The star guard sustained the injury during his 41-point effort in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Joe...
NBA
NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk
Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts to Ja Morant's Insane Dunk vs. Pacers
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is one of the most exciting players in the NBA. Just a few years into his young career, the star point guard has a collection of in-game dunks that rivals some of the best to ever do it. During Saturday night's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, Morant added to his career mixtape with another monster dunk.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Revealed Why Magic Johnson Won The Finals MVP Instead Of Him In 1979
It was an Abdul-Jabbar show all the way before he missed Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers due to his ankle injury.
NBA Fans React To Mac McClung Becoming The First G League Player To Participate In The Slam Dunk Contest
The 24-year-old has appeared only twice in the NBA and won the G League Rookie of the Year last season.
Charles Barkley Once Explained He'd Throw Punches At Dennis Rodman To Nullify Him At The Start Of Games
Charles Barkley revealed the tricks he used to neutralize Dennis Rodman when he got too annoying.
"When Jordan left Pippen, he was a MVP candidate" - Paul Pierce preaches about sacrificing for the other star
Paul Pierce is certain Scottie Pippen could be "the" guy, but he took a step back for Michael Jordan
Bruins’ A.J. Greer Explains Heated Exchange With Wayne Simmonds
BOSTON — Toronto Maple Leafs right winger Wayne Simmonds got on the nerves of the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After dropping the gloves with Nick Foligno for a fight less than three minutes into the first period, Simmonds, and, this time, A.J. Greer were at the center of a prolonged skirmish at the end of the second frame.
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury
The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
Mark Cuban fires back at the artist who painted a "Please send help" Luka Doncic mural in Dallas - "It's disrespectful"
Cuban said that the mural was disrespectful, but also said that if that's how fans want to act toward the Dallas Mavericks franchise than so be it
Steve Kerr Made NBA History On Friday Night
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made NBA history in Friday's win over the San Antonio Spurs.
