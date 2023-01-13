ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

NECN

‘Tragic Loss': 16-Year-Old Mass. High School Student Killed in Car Crash

A high school student in Taunton, Massachusetts, was killed in a car crash Sunday morning, officials announced. "It is with deep regret that I inform you all that we have had a student pass away unexpectedly this morning, Jan. 15., in a tragic automobile crash," Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes shared in a statement that was posted to the school's website.
TAUNTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Transit Police announces sudden death of active duty K9

BOSTON — Transit Police announced that one of the four-legged members of the department has passed away suddenly. Mikee, a 10-year-old active duty K9 died after 9 years working for Transit Police. “Mikee’s high drive and his performance were a direct reflection of his and Officer Gonzalez’s work ethic/professionalism,”...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Arrested in Cold Case Murder of Boston Mom

Authorities have announced an arrest in the murder of a Boston mom more than 15 years ago. Boston police say David Pena, 33, was arrested in Florida. Members of the department's fugitive unit traveled to the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, Florida on Saturday, for Pena's rendition to Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Teen Dead, 1 Hurt When Pickup Rolls Over in Berkley, Officials Say

UPDATE (Saturday, Jan. 15, 6:55 p.m.): One of the occupants of the vehicle, a 16-year-old from Rehoboth, died in the crash, prosecutors said. Two people were severely injured after a crash in Berkley, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning, and one later died, officials said. The pickup truck crashed on Myricks Street...
BERKLEY, MA
whdh.com

Fire destroys home in Middleton

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday. Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm. Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Copyright (c)...
MIDDLETON, MA
NECN

Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Somerville House Fire

Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish a fire in a Somerville, Massachusetts, residence on Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Wigglesworth Street, the Somersworth firefighters union said. Cambridge fire sent mutual aid to Somersworth to help fight the fire. When they arrived, firefighters said they saw smoke...
SOMERVILLE, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Moose on the Loose: MassWildlife, police track down adult moose in Holden

HOLDEN, Mass. - Some Holden residents had a special visitor Sunday afternoon -- a moose was on the loose. MassWildlife described it as an adult female moose. She was found in the area near the Mayo Elementary School. They say she was around 300 to 400 pounds. MassWildlife was able to tranquilize her and bring her to a safer location.
HOLDEN, MA
NECN

Person Hospitalized After Dorchester Shooting

A person was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police were called to Dorchester Avenue and Devine Way around 5:13 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital with what are believed...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police

Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Shot in Worcester; No Arrests

A man was hospitalized Sunday after a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts. Worcester police say they were called to Main Street around 11:15 a.m. where they found a 22-year-old man had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate update on his condition. There was...
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog

Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
COHASSET, MA

