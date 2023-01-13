BOSTON — Boston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 77-year-old Elvira Miranda, who was last seen at about 8:40 a.m. Sunday morning, police said. Miranda, who suffers from dementia and does not speak English, was last seen in the area of 18 Norton St. in Dorchester, wearing a green head scarf, a green jacket and a black skirt, police said.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO