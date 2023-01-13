Read full article on original website
Neighbor applies to care for Walshe children
Speaking about Ana, her neighbor said, 'I saw her every day. She was beautiful every day. Every day she was decked out in her smile."
NECN
‘Tragic Loss': 16-Year-Old Mass. High School Student Killed in Car Crash
A high school student in Taunton, Massachusetts, was killed in a car crash Sunday morning, officials announced. "It is with deep regret that I inform you all that we have had a student pass away unexpectedly this morning, Jan. 15., in a tragic automobile crash," Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes shared in a statement that was posted to the school's website.
NECN
Arlington Man's Truck Stolen From His Driveway With Wheelchair and Walker Inside
John Versackas says he is devastated after his truck was taken from from his driveway in Arlington, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning. Making matters worse, Versackas says his wheelchair and walker were inside his 2006 Honda Ridgeline when it was stolen. "I had the car all paid off, I really can't...
Transit Police announces sudden death of active duty K9
BOSTON — Transit Police announced that one of the four-legged members of the department has passed away suddenly. Mikee, a 10-year-old active duty K9 died after 9 years working for Transit Police. “Mikee’s high drive and his performance were a direct reflection of his and Officer Gonzalez’s work ethic/professionalism,”...
Boston Police have located 77-year-old woman who went missing Sunday, police say
BOSTON — Boston Police have safely located 77-year-old Elvira Miranda, who was reported missing Sunday morning, police said. The Department canceled the missing person alert Sunday evening around 7 p.m. Police said Miranda, who suffers from dementia and does not speak English, was last seen in the area of...
NECN
Man Arrested in Cold Case Murder of Boston Mom
Authorities have announced an arrest in the murder of a Boston mom more than 15 years ago. Boston police say David Pena, 33, was arrested in Florida. Members of the department's fugitive unit traveled to the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, Florida on Saturday, for Pena's rendition to Massachusetts.
NECN
Teen Dead, 1 Hurt When Pickup Rolls Over in Berkley, Officials Say
UPDATE (Saturday, Jan. 15, 6:55 p.m.): One of the occupants of the vehicle, a 16-year-old from Rehoboth, died in the crash, prosecutors said. Two people were severely injured after a crash in Berkley, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning, and one later died, officials said. The pickup truck crashed on Myricks Street...
BPD seek public’s help in locating 77-year-old woman suffering from dementia, police say
BOSTON — Boston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 77-year-old Elvira Miranda, who was last seen at about 8:40 a.m. Sunday morning, police said. Miranda, who suffers from dementia and does not speak English, was last seen in the area of 18 Norton St. in Dorchester, wearing a green head scarf, a green jacket and a black skirt, police said.
whdh.com
Fire destroys home in Middleton
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday. Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm. Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Copyright (c)...
NECN
Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Somerville House Fire
Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish a fire in a Somerville, Massachusetts, residence on Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Wigglesworth Street, the Somersworth firefighters union said. Cambridge fire sent mutual aid to Somersworth to help fight the fire. When they arrived, firefighters said they saw smoke...
spectrumnews1.com
Moose on the Loose: MassWildlife, police track down adult moose in Holden
HOLDEN, Mass. - Some Holden residents had a special visitor Sunday afternoon -- a moose was on the loose. MassWildlife described it as an adult female moose. She was found in the area near the Mayo Elementary School. They say she was around 300 to 400 pounds. MassWildlife was able to tranquilize her and bring her to a safer location.
NECN
Person Hospitalized After Dorchester Shooting
A person was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police were called to Dorchester Avenue and Devine Way around 5:13 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital with what are believed...
David Pena arrested in connection with 2007 missing persons case of Felicia McGuyer
More than 15 years after a 32-year-old mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death. Felicia McGuyer, 32, was reported missing in 2007. She was last seen on Oct. 7, 2007 in the area of Roxton Street in Dorchester. The Boston Police Department said it...
NECN
Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police
Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
FOUND: Weymouth Teenager Missing For 2 Weeks Who Potentially Went Out Of State
UPDATE: Weymouth Police report Rebekah Webb has been found.Weymouth Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who has been missing for more than two weeks.Rebekah Webb, age 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, according to Weymouth Police on Facebook. WPD Missing Per…
whdh.com
Search warrants connected to investigation of missing Cohasset mother returned, impounded by judge
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Search warrants connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a mother of three last seen on New Year’s Day, have been returned and impounded, according to officials. Quincy District Court officials confirmed to 7NEWS that investigators returned the warrants to the clerk’s office on Friday....
NECN
Man Shot in Worcester; No Arrests
A man was hospitalized Sunday after a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts. Worcester police say they were called to Main Street around 11:15 a.m. where they found a 22-year-old man had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate update on his condition. There was...
manchesterinklink.com
First-responders use off-road vehicle to reach homeless camp in woods for man in need of medical help for burns
MANCHESTER, NH – Firefighters and AMR personnel made their way into the woods using an off-road vehicle in the city’s North End early Monday for a distress call from a homeless encampment, where a man had suffered burns to his foot and leg. AT about 8 a.m. on...
NECN
Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog
Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts firefighter sentenced to probation for role in setting fire to restaurant that injured two firefighters
An 81-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges that he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant which left two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday in Plymouth Superior Court, Alfred Russo of Bourne pleaded guilty to one count of Burning...
