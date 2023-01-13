PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Our incredible winter storm rolls along on this MLK Monday with on-and-off showers across the Valley and more snow falling up in northern and eastern Arizona. We can expect on and off rainy conditions with slick roads across the Valley tonight and into tomorrow morning. A possible thunderstorm or two may cause thunder to roll in the late night hours. There also could be spots with heavy rain associated with these thunderstorms, up to half an inch in some upslope locations. Patchy fog with low visibility could also be possible Tuesday morning as people head back to work and students go back to school. Look for the sun to come out Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the upper 50′s.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO