Winter storm winds down in Arizona; but another small one is on the way
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert weather day with morning rain but afternoon sunshine ahead. Expect a Valley high of just 57 degrees today. A Winter Storm Warning continues for the high country through tonight at 11pm. A couple more inches of snow possible is for spots like Flagstaff, with snow levels dropping to 4000 feet this afternoon as the cold core of the low pressure system moves through Arizona.
Tonto River Basin faces still more flooding with winter storm
The MLK festival will happen in a smaller space at the Urban Plaza since the grass at Hance Park is fenced off to the public until Super Bowl events. Winter storm causes dangerous road conditions in northern Arizona.
GALLERY: Viewers share photos and videos of record rain and snowfall around Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Almost all of Arizona is still under First Alert Weather Days until at least Tuesday. If you’ve braved the cold to capture some weather photos or videos of rain or snow, we’d love to see them! It’s easy to share them with this link. You can also easily upload photos and videos of any size with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather mobile app. You may even see your pictures or videos on Arizona’s Family news on 3TV and CBS 5!
First Alert Weather: More snow in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A slick start to our Sunday as we experienced rain in the Valley and impressive mountain snowfall. Most locations here in the Valley ended up for about .10″ to .20″ of rain. Heavy snowfall up north brought 17.4″ of snow in Flagstaff and made for some very slick roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday. The first wave of moisture has pretty much moved east of us today, there are still a few lingering showers down around Tucson.
First Alert Day Tuesday morning for rain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Our incredible winter storm rolls along on this MLK Monday with on-and-off showers across the Valley and more snow falling up in northern and eastern Arizona. We can expect on and off rainy conditions with slick roads across the Valley tonight and into tomorrow morning. A possible thunderstorm or two may cause thunder to roll in the late night hours. There also could be spots with heavy rain associated with these thunderstorms, up to half an inch in some upslope locations. Patchy fog with low visibility could also be possible Tuesday morning as people head back to work and students go back to school. Look for the sun to come out Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the upper 50′s.
Rain and snow's impact on Arizona's drought conditions
Residents preparing for possible heavy flooding in Tonto Creek
Winter storm causes dangerous road conditions in northern Arizona
More than a foot of snow fell in Flagstaff as a storm hit Arizona, and many took advantage of the winter weather. AZFAMILY | Blowing snow coming down in Flagstaff from viewer Summer Johnson. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Shared from Flagstaff by Summer Johnson in First Alert Facebook Weather...
Calm evening, ahead of rain and snow for Arizona. First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. It’s the calm before the storm, so to speak, for Arizona as the state prepares for a winter storm to pass through beginning overnight. Temperature-wise this evening for the Valley will drop into the low 60s to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. There is a light chance of seeing some light drizzle, but the real chance for rain begins around midnight. This evening the snow will begin for the mountain areas of the state like Flagstaff, and according to models, Flagstaff could see up to a foot of snow during the beginning of the storm.
First Alert Weather Day with another round of rain and snow in Arizona on Monday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day across Arizona as a powerful winter storm moves through our state. Expect heavy snow in the high country today with a Winter Storm Warning in effect. Widespread rain is expected to last throughout much of the morning, and more rain plus a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon with a high of just 61 degrees.
First Alert: Big snow in the mountains. Scattered showers in the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The first wave of the latest winter storm began moving through the state early Sunday morning. Snowfall totals were very impressive, with some areas of downtown Flagstaff with up to 12″ of snow. Bellemont also got 12″ of snow before sunrise. We expect many locations from northern Arizona will see large snowfall numbers throughout the day, as much of northern Arizona above 5,000 feet is under a Winter Storm Warning until Tuesday. In the Valley, light rain showers dominated the pre-dawn hours, and we expect more of the same for the rest of Sunday, scattered, mainly light showers. However, that rain could pick up overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Snowy night in Arizona, scattered showers in the Valley
A man is dead after an alleged shooting that happened in north Phoenix early Sunday morning. Rock 'n' Roll marathon in Tempe will still go on despite rain. Race director Justin Kern says the only thing that could pause the run would be lightning. It will be up to runners and bands to stop if they feel unsafe.
Gas prices stay unchanged; prices may increase soon
PHOENIX (Stacker) - GasBuddy reports that Phoenix gas prices have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, bringing the average price to $3.40 a gallon. In fact, Phoenix prices are 22.4 cents per gallon less than what drivers saw in December. The average diesel price has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week, hovering around $4.50 per gallon. Nationally, drivers are seeing a small increase at the pumps, with prices averaging $3.28 per gallon.
Search for missing 4-year-old girl now a recovery after caregiver arrested in Arizona
Arizona artist teaching history through artwork for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
AZFAMILY | Silent Witness footage of driver who allegedly stole artificial grass roll near Laveen
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler.
