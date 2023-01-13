ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Q97.9

Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
PORTLAND, ME
Z107.3

What’s Up With Those Little Shacks at the End of Maine Driveways?

When you grow up in a rural spot, you take certain things for granted. Things are different out in the sticks than they are in the city. Sometimes you don't even have to go all the way into the city, before t8ings start to change. For example, if you live in the city, you're not nearly as likely to have a boat in the back yard. Or a special shed, just for all your extra firewood. Not the regular woodshed, the backup wood shed.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
PORTLAND, ME
101.9 The Rock

10 of the Deepest Lakes and Ponds in Maine

Maine is dotted with thousands of lakes and ponds. Ever wondered which ones are among the deepest in the state?. First, what designates a body of water as a lake or pond? According to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, a common distinction is sunlight completely penetrates to the bottom of ponds. Lakes being deeper do not see sunlight at their deepest points. Another rule of thumb is measuring by surface area, smaller bodies of water are ponds, larger waters are designated as lakes. Usually water depth and surface area are combined to from the final designation.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

A new online banned bookstore in Central Maine

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It is not your typical bookstore. ”Pretty much anything you would not find in your school library,” Smith said. Maddie Smith started The Banned Bookstore, an online independent bookstore in Central Maine. “It’s just important to not hinder anyone’s education or what they would like...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine

Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Did You Know Another Holy Donut Location Just Opened in Maine?

Potato deliciousness comes in many forms. Mashed potatoes (garlic and non), potato skins, hash browns, home fries, french fries, TATER TOTS... ...but most Mainers would probably bet their life savings that the best way to eat potatoes?. Holy. FREAKIN. Donut. And they just opened a new location this past weekend.
ARUNDEL, ME
Q 96.1

Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – January 9-15

Here is a record of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of January 9th – 15th, 2023. Summaries may be minimally edited. State Police investigate shoplifting incident at Island Falls grocery store. On January 14th, Trooper Saucier took a shoplifting...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Messy MLK winter storm brings icy travel to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A winter storm will continue to impact Maine through MLK Monday with freezing rain, sleet and snow. The winter storm winds down Monday night, with quieter weather through midweek. Another winter storm arrives on Thursday night. A large coastal storm will continue to back west into Maine on...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny

When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
PORTLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

'Mud season' conditions keeping Maine loggers out of the woods

The warm winter weather is not just a problem for snowmobilers and skiers, it's also keeping loggers out of the woods. Dana Doran of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine says loggers depend on frozen ground to cut wood without eroding soils, so winter is usually go time for logging contractors.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Snow and ice intensify in Maine through the afternoon

Maine — A large ocean storm is causing bands of winter weather to move onshore. Some rounds of heavy snow and mixed precipitation are expected through midnight. A winter weather advisory is in effect through midnight for slippery snow and ice covered roads. A winter storm warning is in effect for downeast Maine.
MAINE STATE
