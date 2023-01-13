Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Uncovering Mount Desert Island's Hidden Histories: A Look Inside the Southwest Harbor Library's Digital ArchiveRachel PerkinsSouthwest Harbor, ME
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Related
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, Maine
Do you want to know where to get that excellent dish? Several restaurants around Bangor have a dish they are famous for statewide. A traditional New England boiled dinner, Yankee pot roast, fiddleheads, or another.
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?
Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
Maine farmers continue providing fresh produce for others in need
WELLS, Maine — In the town of Wells, but a world away from the seaside mansions that line the beaches to the east, Bill Spiller, 82, set out for one last chore for the day on his sprawling farm. He said his father first had him leading horses when...
What’s Up With Those Little Shacks at the End of Maine Driveways?
When you grow up in a rural spot, you take certain things for granted. Things are different out in the sticks than they are in the city. Sometimes you don't even have to go all the way into the city, before t8ings start to change. For example, if you live in the city, you're not nearly as likely to have a boat in the back yard. Or a special shed, just for all your extra firewood. Not the regular woodshed, the backup wood shed.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
10 of the Deepest Lakes and Ponds in Maine
Maine is dotted with thousands of lakes and ponds. Ever wondered which ones are among the deepest in the state?. First, what designates a body of water as a lake or pond? According to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, a common distinction is sunlight completely penetrates to the bottom of ponds. Lakes being deeper do not see sunlight at their deepest points. Another rule of thumb is measuring by surface area, smaller bodies of water are ponds, larger waters are designated as lakes. Usually water depth and surface area are combined to from the final designation.
wabi.tv
A new online banned bookstore in Central Maine
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It is not your typical bookstore. ”Pretty much anything you would not find in your school library,” Smith said. Maddie Smith started The Banned Bookstore, an online independent bookstore in Central Maine. “It’s just important to not hinder anyone’s education or what they would like...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine
Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
Did You Know Another Holy Donut Location Just Opened in Maine?
Potato deliciousness comes in many forms. Mashed potatoes (garlic and non), potato skins, hash browns, home fries, french fries, TATER TOTS... ...but most Mainers would probably bet their life savings that the best way to eat potatoes?. Holy. FREAKIN. Donut. And they just opened a new location this past weekend.
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – January 9-15
Here is a record of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of January 9th – 15th, 2023. Summaries may be minimally edited. State Police investigate shoplifting incident at Island Falls grocery store. On January 14th, Trooper Saucier took a shoplifting...
WGME
Messy MLK winter storm brings icy travel to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A winter storm will continue to impact Maine through MLK Monday with freezing rain, sleet and snow. The winter storm winds down Monday night, with quieter weather through midweek. Another winter storm arrives on Thursday night. A large coastal storm will continue to back west into Maine on...
There's a shortage of nurses in rural Maine, but a new program in Wilton is designed to help
WILTON, Maine — The next chapter in Beal University's history has begun in a town roughly 100 miles away from its main campus in Bangor. The university opened a new location in Wilton last year and is hoping its nursing program helps solve a decades-long problem in the state.
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine’s Endangered Species List?
One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore. Whether it's a rocky coastline, quiet...
These 30 Stunning Photos of Maine Sunsets Are an Explosion of Color and Beauty
Sunsets. It happens every day. However, sometimes, if we're lucky, the sky is painted with all of the colors of the rainbow. This happened last night when all of us Mainers looked to the sky and saw hue of pink, orange, red with tints of yellow, blue and even a rainbow made an appearance in some parts of Maine.
Downtown Bangor will be home to a new Wabanaki cultural center
BANGOR, Maine — Native tribes have called Maine home for thousands of years, and the nonprofit Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness is looking to open a new youth and cultural center in downtown Bangor to help the community better understand the Wabanaki culture. The organization's co-CEO, Lisa Sockabasin, said...
This Handy Guide Will Help You Figure Out What Maine Animal Made Tracks in the Snow
Walking around after the big snowstorm this past weekend, you may have come across some animal tracks. Whether you live in a busy Maine town, or out in the sticks, wildlife is all around us. It's one of the many reasons Maine is such a great place to live. I...
mainepublic.org
'Mud season' conditions keeping Maine loggers out of the woods
The warm winter weather is not just a problem for snowmobilers and skiers, it's also keeping loggers out of the woods. Dana Doran of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine says loggers depend on frozen ground to cut wood without eroding soils, so winter is usually go time for logging contractors.
WMTW
Snow and ice intensify in Maine through the afternoon
Maine — A large ocean storm is causing bands of winter weather to move onshore. Some rounds of heavy snow and mixed precipitation are expected through midnight. A winter weather advisory is in effect through midnight for slippery snow and ice covered roads. A winter storm warning is in effect for downeast Maine.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 3