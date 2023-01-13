Read full article on original website
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Former Red Sox fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB
The Mayor’s term is officially over. Veteran infielder Travis Shaw announced over social media on Monday that he is retiring from Major League Baseball. The 32-year-old Shaw played eight career MLB seasons. To the game of baseball, Thank you! 💙 pic.twitter.com/M2aBpppx9G — Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) January 16, 2023 Shaw began his career with the Boston... The post Former Red Sox fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Red Sox Reportedly Add Veteran Catcher On Minor-League Deal
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly added some depth to their catching ranks. The Red Sox on Monday agreed to a minor-league deal with veteran catcher Jorge Alfaro, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. The contract comes with a $2 million salary if Alfaro makes the 26-man roster, and has opt-outs on both June 1 and July, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, who confirmed the report.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested In Power-Hitting Outfielder
With Xander Bogaerts’ departure and now an injury to Trevor Story, there’s plenty of uncertainty up the middle of the diamond for the Boston Red Sox. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may have an answer to one of those question marks, though. With it possible that...
A-Rod’s welcome message to Carlos Correa will hit Yankees fans strangely
During the endgame of Carlos Correa’s 2022-23 free agency (Parts III and IV of a two-year saga), we heard plenty about the shortstop’s interest in the New York Yankees, as well as the generalities of the New York City lifestyle. According to Jon Heyman, in the wake of...
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
theScore
Correa agent Boras puzzled by New York's decision: 'I don't understand the Mets'
Carlos Correa will spend the next six years of his career with the Minnesota Twins after a series of failed negotiations with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets cost him over $100 million. Correa's agent, Scott Boras, was perplexed by how the Mets handled their end of discussions,...
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Padres make MLB history with record signing
The San Diego Padres have made MLB history, signing international catcher Ethan Salas to a $5.6 million deal. Salas, who hails from Venezuela, has now signed the largest international contract in league history with San Diego. The Padres gave up almost all of their international spending money on Salas as...
Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter
On Saturday, an unfortunate update was revealed on the status of New York Yankees starter Frankie Montas. Montas, who was acquired in a trade last season with the Oakland Athletics, didn’t fare too well unfortunately in his first season in pinstripes. Montas went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in 39.2 innings pitched. He pitched once Read more... The post Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Phillies Sign Top International Prospect
The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly agreed to terms with a top-15 prospect on international signing day.
Cardinals Hire Titans Executive Monti Ossenfort as Next GM
The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Tennessee Titans executive Monti Ossenfort as their next general manager, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Ossenfort will step in for Steve Keim, who was the Cardinals’ general manager for ten years before stepping down from the position this offseason due to his health. Ossenfort spent his career with the Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, and New England Patriots before being hired by the Tennessee Titans in 2020 to be their director of player personnel.
WNBA Rumors: CT Sun Trading Jonquel Jones In Three-Team Deal
The Connecticut Sun reportedly are trading 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones to the New York Liberty in a three-team deal. Rachel Galligan of Winsider was the first to report the news Sunday evening, citing that it was close to being finalized. ESPN confirmed Jones was heading to the Liberty and added it was “expected to be finalized” Sunday night.
Mets sign highly-regarded international prospect Daiverson Gutierrez
The Mets’ accumulation of young catching talent continued Sunday with Daiverson Gutierrez’s addition, highlighting the organization’s international signing class. Gutierrez, from Venezuela, received a $1.9 million signing bonus, according to sources. He is considered a power right-handed bat with a plus arm who is advanced the behind the plate. Gutierrez joins top prospect Francisco Alvarez and last year’s first-round draft pick, Kevin Parada, to give the organization a trifecta of highly-regarded young catchers. The Mets, with a signing pool of $5.284 million, also agreed to contracts with outfielders Anthony Baptist and shortstop Christopher Larez to give the organization three players from the top 50 in this class, as ranked by MLB pipeline. Gutierrez was No. 27 and Baptist and Larez ranked No. 29 and 43, respectively.
One-Of-A-Kind Major League Baseball All-Star Dies
Major League Baseball announced that we have unfortunately lost one of the past greats today. The New York Mets posted on Twitter this afternoon that the baseball world has lost outfielder Frank Thomas, the original Met, at the age of 93.
Can the New York Giants Continue Their Cinderella Run?
The New York Giants were able to upset the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round, but can their magic continue against the Philadelphia Eagles?. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones made his presence felt in his postseason debut, throwing for 301 yards and a pair of touchdowns while rushing for 78 yards on the ground.
Giants Twitter Account Dunks On Vikings After Wild-Card Win
The sixth-seeded New York Giants eliminated the sixth-seeded Vikings from the NFL playoffs and then threw some dirt on Minnesota’s grave following a 31-24 victory in the NFC wild-card round. The G-Men also proved, as the old saying goes, “People don’t forget.”. New York’s official Twitter account...
Short-Lived Twitter Bio Hints At Possible Aaron Donald Retirement
J.J. Watt sneakily announced his retirement from the NFL through a Twitter post early last month. It appears Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald tried to do the same in the middle of Sunday’s wild-card matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. During the game between AFC...
