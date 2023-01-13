ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Vandalism spree targets several Maine communities

YARMOUTH, Maine — Investigators with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say they have identified several juveniles as suspects in dozens of crimes over the last few months. Deputies say, since October, there have been more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Maine school closed Tuesday following death of teacher

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston Middle School canceled classes Tuesday following the unexpected death of a teacher. According to a letter from Superintendent Jake Langlais, math teacher Tim Strohm died on Friday from an unexpected and sudden medical event. Langlais called Strohm's death "a great loss." "Tim was a man...
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

New heating assistance available to people in some Maine towns

PORTLAND, Maine — As the state prepares to send out checks to most Mainers to help with heating costs this winter, new help is now available to people in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Government announced Tuesday morning that $1.35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was available to help homeowners through the "Keep Cumberland County Warm" project. That project was established in December 2022.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Four arrests made in ongoing Auburn drug investigation

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police say four arrests have been made as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Police served a search warrant at 14 Lake Auburn Ave. on Monday at 2 a.m. During the search, officers and detectives seized methamphetamine, crack cocaine, cocaine and fentanyl, as well as...
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Mother of slain Edgecomb toddler withdraws request for protection order

A judge reportedly dismissed a protection order complaint on Wednesday at the request of the mother of a slain Edgecomb 3-year-old, according to the Boothbay Register. On Dec. 27, the mother of 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan filed a protection from abuse order against a man she described as "verbally, mentally, and physically abusive."
EDGECOMB, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Standoff in Bethel ends in arrest

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Bethel faces multiple charges after a four-hour standoff reportedly took place Saturday on Acres Road. Officials responded to a domestic violence complaint at about 10:21 a.m. at a residence and were met by homeowner Lydia Mills, 41, who was reportedly "uncooperative with law enforcement," Chief Deputy James Urquhart of the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday evening.
BETHEL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lawsuit filed against former Camp Kieve employee

NOBLEBORO, Maine — A lawsuit filed Thursday in Lincoln County Superior Court accuses a former employee of a well-known summer camp of childhood sex abuse, dating back to 1976. Camp Kieve, located in Nobleboro, is not named in the case. A 58-year-old man alleges the incident happened when he...
NOBLEBORO, ME
wabi.tv

Mainers join Call to close Guantánamo rallies streetside in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta State Armory was the backdrop for the Mainers Join Call to Close Guantánamo rally and vigil Saturday, where multiple Maine progressive groups congregated to protest the military detention center Guantánamo Bay, located on a U.S. naval base in Cuba. Presented by Peace Action...
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Maine State Police investigate shooting death in Berwick

BERWICK (WGME) – A deadly shooting is under investigation in Berwick. State police confirm they are investigating a death. It is an active scene on Katabel Lane. The major crimes unit evidence response team truck is at the home. They showed up around 8 p.m. Thursday. One neighbor was...
BERWICK, ME
WMTW

Shooting death investigation underway in Berwick

BERWICK, Maine — State police say they are investigating a death in Berwick. The investigation focuses on a home at the end of Katabel Lane, off of Knox Lane. That's where Captain Jerry Locke says officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7:48 a.m. The case is...
BERWICK, ME
WMUR.com

Police publicly release identity of person killed in Route 16 crash

OSSIPEE, N.H. — Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee earlier this week. According to New Hampshire State Police, the victim is Kevin P. Boute, 58, of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The crash, which occurred before 11 a.m. Tuesday near Pine River Pond Road,...
OSSIPEE, NH
Q97.9

This Little Portland, Maine, Coffee Shop to Close for Good After 5+ Years

At the bottom of Munjoy Hill in Portland is a tiny little coffee shop that has been open since 2017. Little Woodfords sadly will be serving their last cups on January 21. Little Woodfords is owned by Andrew Zarro, who is also a Portland City Council member who was targeted with threats by anti-maskers back in January of 2022 for sponsoring a temporary mask mandate in Portland during the COVID-19 pandemic. He persevered and held his ground, but a year later made the decision to close Little Woodfords, though it doesn't appear to be related to those previous threats.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Did You Know Another Holy Donut Location Just Opened in Maine?

Potato deliciousness comes in many forms. Mashed potatoes (garlic and non), potato skins, hash browns, home fries, french fries, TATER TOTS... ...but most Mainers would probably bet their life savings that the best way to eat potatoes?. Holy. FREAKIN. Donut. And they just opened a new location this past weekend.
ARUNDEL, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy