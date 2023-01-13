Read full article on original website
Police warn of possible 'gang-related' crimes in Maine
YORK, Maine — Several police departments in Maine are warning people about crimes committed in communities across the state that are possibly tied to an out-of-state gang. Police call them the “Felony Lane Gang”, and say they're known for breaking into vehicles up and down the East Coast.
WMTW
Vandalism spree targets several Maine communities
YARMOUTH, Maine — Investigators with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say they have identified several juveniles as suspects in dozens of crimes over the last few months. Deputies say, since October, there have been more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester,...
WMTW
Maine school closed Tuesday following death of teacher
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston Middle School canceled classes Tuesday following the unexpected death of a teacher. According to a letter from Superintendent Jake Langlais, math teacher Tim Strohm died on Friday from an unexpected and sudden medical event. Langlais called Strohm's death "a great loss." "Tim was a man...
newscentermaine.com
Multiple agencies respond to house fire in Gorham
Homeowners said the fire started around 4 p.m. Sunday. The homeowner said he first heard the alarm while watching the Dolphins-Bills playoff game.
WMTW
New heating assistance available to people in some Maine towns
PORTLAND, Maine — As the state prepares to send out checks to most Mainers to help with heating costs this winter, new help is now available to people in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Government announced Tuesday morning that $1.35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was available to help homeowners through the "Keep Cumberland County Warm" project. That project was established in December 2022.
WMTW
Four arrests made in ongoing Auburn drug investigation
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police say four arrests have been made as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Police served a search warrant at 14 Lake Auburn Ave. on Monday at 2 a.m. During the search, officers and detectives seized methamphetamine, crack cocaine, cocaine and fentanyl, as well as...
WPFO
Mother of slain Edgecomb toddler withdraws request for protection order
A judge reportedly dismissed a protection order complaint on Wednesday at the request of the mother of a slain Edgecomb 3-year-old, according to the Boothbay Register. On Dec. 27, the mother of 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan filed a protection from abuse order against a man she described as "verbally, mentally, and physically abusive."
arizonasuntimes.com
Maine Community Votes Out School Board Members for Backing Policy to Hide Kids’ Gender Transitions
Residents of Paris, Maine, recalled two school board members on Tuesday who pushed a gender identity policy that would hide student gender transitions from parents, according to WGME News. In a 333-243 vote, community members voted out Oxford Hills School Board Director Sarah Otterson and School Board Member Julia Lester...
WPFO
'It just didn't feel right:' Solar contractor issue leads Maine families to contact I-Team
SANFORD (WGME) -- Trying to go green has left at least two Maine families in the red, after they claim a local residential solar contractor failed to follow through with their projects. "It is a hit on the budget," Sanford resident David Martin said. "We didn't plan for this." Martin...
Standoff in Bethel ends in arrest
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Bethel faces multiple charges after a four-hour standoff reportedly took place Saturday on Acres Road. Officials responded to a domestic violence complaint at about 10:21 a.m. at a residence and were met by homeowner Lydia Mills, 41, who was reportedly "uncooperative with law enforcement," Chief Deputy James Urquhart of the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday evening.
Lawsuit filed against former Camp Kieve employee
NOBLEBORO, Maine — A lawsuit filed Thursday in Lincoln County Superior Court accuses a former employee of a well-known summer camp of childhood sex abuse, dating back to 1976. Camp Kieve, located in Nobleboro, is not named in the case. A 58-year-old man alleges the incident happened when he...
wabi.tv
Mainers join Call to close Guantánamo rallies streetside in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta State Armory was the backdrop for the Mainers Join Call to Close Guantánamo rally and vigil Saturday, where multiple Maine progressive groups congregated to protest the military detention center Guantánamo Bay, located on a U.S. naval base in Cuba. Presented by Peace Action...
WPFO
Maine State Police investigate shooting death in Berwick
BERWICK (WGME) – A deadly shooting is under investigation in Berwick. State police confirm they are investigating a death. It is an active scene on Katabel Lane. The major crimes unit evidence response team truck is at the home. They showed up around 8 p.m. Thursday. One neighbor was...
WMTW
Shooting death investigation underway in Berwick
BERWICK, Maine — State police say they are investigating a death in Berwick. The investigation focuses on a home at the end of Katabel Lane, off of Knox Lane. That's where Captain Jerry Locke says officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7:48 a.m. The case is...
WMUR.com
Police publicly release identity of person killed in Route 16 crash
OSSIPEE, N.H. — Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee earlier this week. According to New Hampshire State Police, the victim is Kevin P. Boute, 58, of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The crash, which occurred before 11 a.m. Tuesday near Pine River Pond Road,...
WMTW
Police: Gun, multiple firearm magazines & drugs found on previously convicted felon in Portland
A man was taken into custody following a report of suspicious activity in Portland Wednesday morning. The Portland Police Department was called to the 200 block of Woodford Street to find 35-year-old Tyson Dyer sitting in his car. Officials say a firearm magazine was spotted near his waistband while he...
mainebiz.biz
A former Maine Veterans’ Homes site in Augusta will become home to arts academy
Maine Arts Academy, a charter school for the arts, plans to move to a building in Augusta that’s about six times bigger than its current location in Sidney. The academy bought 310 Cony Road from Maine Veterans’ Homes Augusta for $3.25 million. Chris Paszyc of the Boulos Co....
This Little Portland, Maine, Coffee Shop to Close for Good After 5+ Years
At the bottom of Munjoy Hill in Portland is a tiny little coffee shop that has been open since 2017. Little Woodfords sadly will be serving their last cups on January 21. Little Woodfords is owned by Andrew Zarro, who is also a Portland City Council member who was targeted with threats by anti-maskers back in January of 2022 for sponsoring a temporary mask mandate in Portland during the COVID-19 pandemic. He persevered and held his ground, but a year later made the decision to close Little Woodfords, though it doesn't appear to be related to those previous threats.
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Did You Know Another Holy Donut Location Just Opened in Maine?
Potato deliciousness comes in many forms. Mashed potatoes (garlic and non), potato skins, hash browns, home fries, french fries, TATER TOTS... ...but most Mainers would probably bet their life savings that the best way to eat potatoes?. Holy. FREAKIN. Donut. And they just opened a new location this past weekend.
