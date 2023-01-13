Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
Delaware dignitaries gather at DSU for annual MLK Day program
Delaware State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program welcomed an array of state and local officials including Gov. John Carney and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. The school has held an event marking the holiday since 1987 – a year after the federal holiday went into effect. One...
Cape Gazette
Lewes resident named to Nature Conservancy leadership
The Nature Conservancy in Pennsylvania and Delaware, along with its board of trustees, recently announced Rich Innes as vice chair and Carol Collier as chair. Each will serve a two-year term. “Carol and Rich are extraordinary leaders in their fields and invaluable to our conservation efforts in Pennsylvania and Delaware,”...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware ranked 11th in the nation for 2023 gun safety laws, up two from last year
Delaware is moving up in the nation’s gun safety rankings. Delaware jumped two spots in Everytown for Gun Safety’s Gun Law Rankings for 2023, from 13 to 11. Attorney General Kathy Jennings calls gun violence a complex issue, but believes there are legislative avenues to combat it, which Delaware is making progress on.
NBC News
MTP NOW Jan. 16 — Classified documents found in Biden’s Delaware home; California battered by storm
More classified documents have been found in President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Del. home. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the classified documents and the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Biden approves a disaster declaration for California as the state faces more major flooding.Jan. 16, 2023.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware State Senate sessions and committee hearings will continue to be streamed online
The Delaware State Senate will continue holding all meetings – from legislative session to various committee hearings - in hybrid format. Senate leadership says this maximizes public participation, allowing all residents to follow or participate in Senate sessions and committee hearings. The virtual option started during the height of...
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 15, 2023
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Longhurst starts House Day 2 by apologizing to Minor-Brown Right-to-repair bill would make original parts available Culture 8 ways to mark MLK Day in the First State Business Warehouse announced on 28 acres in First State Crossing Read Aloud Delaware unveils new logo, strategic ... Read More
Delaware faces lawsuit over large capacity magazine ban
(The Center Square) — Delaware is facing a legal challenge over its ban on large capacity magazines from a group which claims it violates the constitutional right to bear arms. A lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court by the Second Amendment Foundation on behalf of two gun owners, alleges the state's new gun restrictions violate the Second and Fourteenth Amendments by preventing them from "exercising their fundamental right to keep and bear arms. ...
WDEL 1150AM
Apply for a grant, the community will plant
Don't LEAF your community hanging. A street without trees or plants can sometimes look less inviting or friendly, which can decrease a neighborhood's property value. Kesha Braunskill, Urban and Community Forestry Program Coordinator says that their grant program aspires to change that with the planting of trees around the state.
WGMD Radio
HB 25 Would Remove Relief Payment from Federal Tax in DE
Legislation that would treat 2022 Relief Rebate payment as qualified relief payments under the IRS Code was passed in the Delaware State House Thursday with a unanimous vote with 4 members absent. House Bill 25 would essentially absolve residents from paying federal taxes on Delaware relief rebate checks – a one-time direct payment of $300 per resident taxpayer – that they received last year. The rebate is not subject to Delaware income taxes – but could be federally taxed under the original version of the law. HB 25 is now in the Senate Executive Committee.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware still seeing surge in Covid-19 cases
Delaware is seeing an increase in post-holiday Covi-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to a monthly report from the Delaware Division of Public Health. Although the increase is anywhere near as high as the 2022 post-holiday surge, the Delaware Division of Public is advising individuals to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus.That includes saying at home when sick, taking at-home tests and staying up to date on vaccinations.
wdiy.org
Youth Overdose Deaths Jumped Across the U.S. Amid the Pandemic
Delaware was one of 47 states to contribute data to a CDC report highlighting the rising number of drug overdoses among children in the country. WHYY’s Cory Sharber has more. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 1/10/23)
hstoday.us
Baltimore Fentanyl Organizations Shut Down by Federal Indictments
Two Baltimore-based drug trafficking organizations that supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths have been dismantled by separate federal indictments that were unsealed today. Thirty-four people from Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia were indicted on charges related to the sale of fentanyl, heroin...
Former Delaware fire chief charged with rape involving 15-year-old
Police said investigators first received information in September 2022 that Dwayne Pearson, 39, was having sex with a minor.
WBOC
CarJacking and Assault Under Investigation in MD & DE
SALISBURY, Md. - The manhunt for a suspected carjacker in Seaford is over. Police announced an arrest in the case shortly after 6pm Friday. They have not released his name. But investigators in both Maryland and Delaware are still looking into the woman was attacked and carjacked at gunpoint earlier in the day.
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
WDEL 1150AM
Third annual Startup 302 business funding contest underway
A funding contest to help some local entrepreneurs is now underway. Noah Olsen with the Delaware Prosperity Partnership outlined Startup 302, which he called a "pitch competition," not limited to Delaware-based firms. "We have it open to companies that are outside of the state too, and we don't require them...
Wbaltv.com
Gov. Larry Hogan pardons man who spent more than decade on death row
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday pardoned a man who spent more than a decade on death row. John Huffington was convicted in 1981 on two counts of first-degree murder in Caroline County and was sentenced to death. | PDF: Read the governor's executive clemency pardon. Huffington's...
fox29.com
Offshore sonic boom rumbles parts of New Jersey, Delaware
Military officials in Maryland believe an aircraft that went supersonic created loud booms that rumbled parts of New Jersey and Delaware Friday afternoon. A military spokesperson said while it's rare to experience sonic booms on land, certain conditions can make it possible.
firststateupdate.com
Bush Introduces Bill To Reinstate Credit Against School Taxes For Seniors
AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 14 AND TITLE 29 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO THE SENIOR PROPERTY TAX CREDIT. BE IT ENACTED BY THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE:. Section 1. Amend § 1917, Title 14 of the Delaware Code by making deletions as shown by strike through and insertions as shown by underline as follows:
16-year-old charged after shot fired at Delaware high school
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a gun being fired at a Delaware high school last week. Police charged the teenager with reckless endangering, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon or ammunition by a person under 21 years of age, aggravated menacing and possession of a weapon in a safe school zone. State police were called to William Penn High School after a report of a shot fired on Jan. 10 just before 12 p.m. No injuries were reported. Classes were canceled for the remainder of the week. The teenager was arraigned and committed to a New Castle County Detention Center on a $98,000 cash bond.
