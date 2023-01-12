ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

fox5atlanta.com

Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall

Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures due to severe weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon. According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.
GEORGIA STATE
wtxl.com

Monday evening First to Know forecast (01/16/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Warmer weather is on the way this week with. bitter cold mornings expected through early next week! However, that does come with a period of unsettled weather this week that will linger through the upcoming weekend. On Monday evening, clouds will increase from the west...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Severe Storms; Isolated Tornadoes Possible in Middle Georgia Thursday

A strong line of thunderstorms is expected to impact Middle Georgia Thursday. As new data continues to come into the SkyWatch Weather team we are still expecting a strong cold front to impact the region Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. While the potential weather system is still a few days...
GEORGIA STATE
wtxl.com

Patchy fog and warmer temperatures to start Tuesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Patchy areas of fog are showing up near the I-10 corridor and in parts of South Georgia Tuesday morning. Visibility may be reduced down to a mile or less at times in denser areas of fog. Fog mixes out after the sun comes up, and...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Brian Kemp promises Georgia residents another tax rebate

Gov. Brian Kemp vowed Wednesday to fulfill a pledge he made on the campaign trail by doubling down on a tax rebate the General Assembly passed last year. Kemp, who won reelection in November, told Georgia business and political leaders he will seek another $1 billion state income tax rebate. In addition to that, he will propose a second $1 billion rebate of property taxes Georgians pay to their local governments, which should result in a check of about $500 to each taxpayer.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Egg shortage and prices has South Ga. consumers scrambling

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A national egg shortage mainly caused by the bird flu has some people boiled about the prices they’re seeing at the grocery store. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over 50 million chickens have been killed by the bird flu, impacting supply and prices.
ALBANY, GA

