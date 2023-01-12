Read full article on original website
Governor declares State of Emergency after powerful storms move through North Georgia
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency as violent storms that included likely tornadoes moved through North Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz and Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked the storms from the very beginning Thursday. In a tweet, Kemp said, “Throughout this...
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall
Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
Significant tornado damage reported in Alabama; same storm system expected in South Georgia
SELMA, Ala. (WALB) - Significant damage has been left behind from a reported tornado in Alabama — and the same weather system moving through Alabama is expected to have impacts in southwest Georgia. WSFA, our sister station in Montgomery, is reporting that major damage from the tornado is confirmed...
NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down across Georgia on Thursday
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service confirmed at least three tornados touched down across Georgia during Thursday’s violent storms. Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all of Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says two of those tornadoes touched down...
Warren McClendon's father issues update on Georgia OL after accident that killed two
Warren McClendon’s father gave an update following an accident that killed a Georgia player and a recruiting staffer Sunday morning. McClendon was a passenger in the car accident and just needed stitches in his forehead. “Lil Warren was in the car that was involved in the accident and he...
Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures due to severe weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon. According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.
Monday evening First to Know forecast (01/16/23)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Warmer weather is on the way this week with. bitter cold mornings expected through early next week! However, that does come with a period of unsettled weather this week that will linger through the upcoming weekend. On Monday evening, clouds will increase from the west...
Gov. Kemp's budget gives pay raises, tax refunds and boost in education funding
Kemp released his 400-page report Friday. It heads to the Georgia General Assembly for consideration.
WEATHER UPDATE: Kemp orders state of emergency after North Georgia storms
[9:45 p.m.]: Strong winds and falling trees caused damage to power lines Thursday. Efforts to restore power to customers...
Kemp begins second Georgia term with new pay raise pledge
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov Brian Kemp pledged a low-drama conservative agenda after being sworn in Thursday for a second term, calling for $2,000 pay raises for all state and university employees and public school teachers and more job growth focused on manufacturing electric vehicles. It’s a vision copied...
Severe Storms; Isolated Tornadoes Possible in Middle Georgia Thursday
A strong line of thunderstorms is expected to impact Middle Georgia Thursday. As new data continues to come into the SkyWatch Weather team we are still expecting a strong cold front to impact the region Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. While the potential weather system is still a few days...
Patchy fog and warmer temperatures to start Tuesday morning
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Patchy areas of fog are showing up near the I-10 corridor and in parts of South Georgia Tuesday morning. Visibility may be reduced down to a mile or less at times in denser areas of fog. Fog mixes out after the sun comes up, and...
GBI looking into fraud concerns over $350 cash cards meant for most vulnerable Georgians
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is looking into fraud concerns over $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. In September, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp provided $1 billion in leftover federal aid from the American Rescue Plan, a bill he opposed.
Metro Atlanta school districts announce closures for Friday after severe weather | List
ATLANTA — Several metro Atlanta school districts are announcing closures for Friday, Jan. 13, after severe weather moved through Thursday. Here's the list of schools that have announced school closures so far:. Butts County Schools. Butts County Schools said it will be closed Friday due to the inclement weather....
Brian Kemp promises Georgia residents another tax rebate
Gov. Brian Kemp vowed Wednesday to fulfill a pledge he made on the campaign trail by doubling down on a tax rebate the General Assembly passed last year. Kemp, who won reelection in November, told Georgia business and political leaders he will seek another $1 billion state income tax rebate. In addition to that, he will propose a second $1 billion rebate of property taxes Georgians pay to their local governments, which should result in a check of about $500 to each taxpayer.
Georgia cash assistance | GBI, state agencies investigating reports of stolen funds
ATLANTA — Three state agencies are investigating reports that scammers stole funds intended for low-income Georgia residents who qualified for Gov. Brian Kemp's $350 cash assistance program. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Attorney General's Office and the State Department of Human Services are working together to investigate...
Georgia ranked one of the worst places to raise a family
With rampant inflation making raising children much more costly than usual, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family, as well as expert commentary. To determine the best states in which to put down family roots, WalletHub compared the...
Man Arrested In Stolen Vehicle From Georgia With Stolen Plates From Florida
One would have to wonder if the gas in the vehicle was also borrowed. Georgia man James Henry Lee III was arrested in Bay County, Florida, for driving a stolen vehicle out of Georgia. Investigators say the man was driving a vehicle reported stolen in
Egg shortage and prices has South Ga. consumers scrambling
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A national egg shortage mainly caused by the bird flu has some people boiled about the prices they’re seeing at the grocery store. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over 50 million chickens have been killed by the bird flu, impacting supply and prices.
Georgia man accused of rigging wife’s car with explosives now out on bond
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man is accused of placing an incendiary device in a woman’s car, causing severe burns, according to The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Barry Wright was arrested in 2019...
