BBC
Laura Kuenssberg: Is Keir Starmer a prime minister in waiting?
He is miles ahead in the polls. He faces a rival party with a serious habit of knocking lumps out of itself. Wages run out more quickly every week. And there's a sense among the public that nothing works any more. Put all that together, and then ask yourself, is...
Could a possible Biden visit help break the Brexit logjam in Northern Ireland?
A prime minister, two foreign ministers, another top minister and a major opposition leader have all visited Northern Ireland this week, raising speculation of a long-awaited attempt to break the last major political logjam.
BBC
Are elections the way to break the indyref2 deadlock?
The next UK general election was to be an independence showdown - a substitute for another referendum, if all routes to that were blocked. That, at least, was how it seemed when Nicola Sturgeon first alighted on the idea, in June last year. She might still try it. Then again,...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia's Wagner Group commander requests Norway asylum
A former commander with the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group has claimed asylum in Norway after deserting from the mercenary outfit. Andrey Medvedev, 26, crossed the border into Norway last Friday, where he was detained by border guards. He is currently being held in the Oslo area where he faces charges...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon says gender reform row will go to court
The row over Scotland's gender reforms will "inevitably" end up in court, the country's first minister has said. Nicola Sturgeon was speaking as the UK government formally moved to block the legislation that was passed by the Scottish Parliament last month. The reforms are intended to make it easier for...
BBC
Industrial espionage: How China sneaks out America's technology secrets
It was an innocuous-looking photograph that turned out to be the downfall of Zheng Xiaoqing, a former employee with energy conglomerate General Electric Power. According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment, the US citizen hid confidential files stolen from his employers in the binary code of a digital photograph of a sunset, which Mr Zheng then mailed to himself.
Retired general, ex-premier to square off in Czech presidential runoff
PRAGUE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Retired general Petr Pavel scored a narrow win over billionaire ex-premier Andrej Babis in the first round of the Czech presidential election on Saturday, securing a solid base for a runoff in two weeks, nearly complete results showed.
BBC
Christine Lambrecht: German defence minister resigns after blunders
Germany's Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has resigned following a series of blunders and PR disasters. It comes as Berlin comes under rising pressure to allow the delivery of German-built battle tanks to Ukraine. Ms Lambrecht was mocked for her announcement that Germany was supporting Ukraine by sending 5,000 military helmets.
BBC
APC youth wing don get militia group?
Nigerians dey worry afta some group of pipo from di ruling All Progressive Congress party appear for one event during weekend inside military uniform. Di group wey call imsef Jagaban Army, na members of di APC National Youth Wing Campaign Council. Dia presence inside full military attire make kontri pipo...
Kishida says G7 should show strong will on Russia's Ukraine invasion
WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday that the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May should demonstrate a strong will to uphold international order and rule of law after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
BBC
Portsmouth Labour councillor expelled over Facebook post and arrest
A Labour councillor has been expelled from the party. Portsmouth city councillor Cal Corkery was initially blocked from May's re-election due to a social media post, being arrested at a protest against the prorogation of parliament and his links with campaign group Momentum. He was later banned from the party....
BBC
Nottingham church hosts festival for new arrivals from Hong Kong
A church is to host a friendship festival for people from Hong Kong who have settled in the UK. Hundreds of people are expected at the event at St Nic's Church in Nottingham on Saturday. It will celebrate Hong Kong culture and is intended to welcome people who have recently...
BBC
Train drivers to go on strike in February
Train drivers are to strike on 1 and 3 February after union bosses rejected a pay offer from rail companies. Drivers had been offered a 4% pay rise for two years in a row earlier this month in a bid to end a long-running dispute over pay and conditions. But...
UK pest-control firm made £9m from ‘VIP lane’ PPE deal during pandemic
PestFix had assets of £18,000 and 16 staff but won contracts worth £344m after being put on government’s high-priority supplier list
BBC
Brixton Academy security guards regularly 'took bribes'
Some security guards at Brixton Academy regularly took bribes to let people in without tickets, a whistleblower has told the BBC. Two people lost their lives at the south London venue in December, in a crush outside a gig by Afro-pop star Asake. A security guard has told File on...
BBC
Transgender people lose NHS waiting times High Court case
A group of transgender people have lost their legal case against NHS England over waiting times to get seen by a gender specialist. The two trans adults and two trans children had tried to get the wait times - more than four years in one of their cases - deemed illegal.
BBC
Ukraine war: Bakhmut defenders plea for Western tanks
As the UK and other European nations prepare to send tanks to Ukraine to help it liberate more territory from Russia, our correspondent Andrew Harding has been to visit members of a front-line Ukrainian tank unit already engaging Russian forces near the fiercely contested towns of Bakhmut and Soledar. The...
BBC
Putin is weaponising food, says boss of fertiliser giant Yara
Vladimir Putin is "weaponising food", and the impact is being felt around the world, the boss of one of the world's biggest fertiliser firms has warned. Svein Tore Holsether, from Yara, said countries needed to cut their reliance on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine hit global food supplies and prices.
