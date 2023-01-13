ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
abc10.com

Residents in Acampo neighborhood hit by damaging floodwaters

ACAMPO, Calif. — Residents in the small San Joaquin County community of Acampo are recovering from flooding not seen in the area for decades. "I was asleep, and I woke up and in my house was water," said Acampo resident Mary Harmon. Clutching her three-month-old baby Jessie, Harmon could...
ACAMPO, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Storms leave behind mess in North Stockton and Antelope area

STOCKTON, Calif. (KERO) — The storms have left parts of North Stockton with a mess to clean up. As much as one to two feet of water was on the roads in some places. Residents there had to deal with power outages as well. Flooded roads were also an...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Acampo neighborhood under evacuation as floodwaters spread

ACAMPO – Some people living in a neighborhood in Acampo are under a mandatory evacuation order Monday, Jan. 16. On Sunday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office reported around 175 people voluntarily left their homes at the Arbor Mobile Home Park. Until the announcement, several people thought they could hunker down."When the power went out. I was in the shower, I was like, 'Ugh, darn it.' That does it," a resident said. Neighbors say the water has yet to recede. Instead, several homes are quickly filling up.The San Joaquin Sheriff said what is happening is the result of...
ACAMPO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Bicycle Accident on Almond Avenue and Elm Avenue in Modesto

On the afternoon of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal vehicle versus bicycle collision on Almond Avenue in the Modesto area. The incident occurred on Almond Avenue in the vicinity of Elm Avenue at approximately 3:20 p.m. and involved a Chevrolet sedan, officials said. Details on...
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation warning lifted for 4 more areas in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has announced that evacuation warnings have been lifted for four more areas in Merced due to the flooding caused by heavy rain. These areas are Planada and Le Grand as well as Beachwood and McSwain. Although, McSwain Union Elementary extended its closure until Friday. Additionally, evacuation […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation orders lifted for these Merced areas

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced it has lifted the evacuation orders in two areas that could have been affected by the rain and flood warnings. The order has been lifted for Area 2 which includes Cooper Avenue from Ashby Road to Highway 59. Authorities still ask residents to be cautious when […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced County on road to recovery after storm

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The road to recovery has just begun for those most affected by the intense floods which have impacted parts of Merced County. Those areas include the city of Merced and the small community of Planada, where evacuation warnings were lifted Monday. FEMA began its operation at the emergency shelter at […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Stanislaus County Shelter

With over 250 pets available at any time, the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency in Modesto is a great place to find your four-legged family member. Many of their dogs are pure breed and with adoption fees of just $120 or less, it’s a great place to adopt. The first 50 adoptions of their longest stay dogs is FREE with all adoption fees waived. You can start your search for a pet online at www.StanislausAnimalServices.com.
MODESTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP: One dead after crash near Hollister on Highway 156 due to speed in wet weather

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said a person died after a two-vehicle crash along Highway 156 near Hollister Saturday morning. CHP said the crash occurred at 6:57 a.m. when a 37-year-old woman driving a 2019 Honda Civic eastbound on Highway 156, west of Monterey Street, was going at an unsafe speed for wet roadway The post CHP: One dead after crash near Hollister on Highway 156 due to speed in wet weather appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
FOX40

One dead, business shot at in separate shootings in Stockton

(KTXL) — Two separate shootings occurred late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Stockton, one of which left one person dead. According to the Stockton Police Department, around 1 a.m. officers responded to the area of the 900 block of Greensboro Court where they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy

GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th.  Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
GILROY, CA
KCRA.com

Evacuation warning issued for parts of Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning was issued for parts of Stanislaus County on Friday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. The warning is in place for rural Patterson and the Grayson area along the San Joaquin River. Anyone who chooses to evacuate is...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two Watsonville gang members arrested after early morning shooting in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police responded to a shooting early Monday morning on Echo Avenue near Fremont Boulevard. Police said when they arrived, they quickly identified the victim and the suspect car driving away from the area. Seaside Police said the two men from Watsonville in the shooter's car were arrested, and the gun used The post Two Watsonville gang members arrested after early morning shooting in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced County prepares for latest round of storms

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around Merced County, especially in Planada and Merced, communities hit the hardest by devastating floods in the most recent storm earlier this week, preparations are being made for the latest ones. On Cooper Avenue, off Highway 59 in Merced, firefighters tell me as of Friday, in some areas there are still six […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy