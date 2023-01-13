Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Mobile home park flooded in San Joaquin County, around 175 residents evacuated
ACAMPO, Calif. — Around 175 residents of the Arbor Mobile Home Park in Acampo evacuated on Sunday due to localized flooding, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. KCRA 3 was on the scene when rescue crews waded through the waist-deep water Sunday afternoon to put residents on...
abc10.com
Residents in Acampo neighborhood hit by damaging floodwaters
ACAMPO, Calif. — Residents in the small San Joaquin County community of Acampo are recovering from flooding not seen in the area for decades. "I was asleep, and I woke up and in my house was water," said Acampo resident Mary Harmon. Clutching her three-month-old baby Jessie, Harmon could...
Bakersfield Channel
Storms leave behind mess in North Stockton and Antelope area
STOCKTON, Calif. (KERO) — The storms have left parts of North Stockton with a mess to clean up. As much as one to two feet of water was on the roads in some places. Residents there had to deal with power outages as well. Flooded roads were also an...
Acampo neighborhood under evacuation as floodwaters spread
ACAMPO – Some people living in a neighborhood in Acampo are under a mandatory evacuation order Monday, Jan. 16. On Sunday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office reported around 175 people voluntarily left their homes at the Arbor Mobile Home Park. Until the announcement, several people thought they could hunker down."When the power went out. I was in the shower, I was like, 'Ugh, darn it.' That does it," a resident said. Neighbors say the water has yet to recede. Instead, several homes are quickly filling up.The San Joaquin Sheriff said what is happening is the result of...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Bicycle Accident on Almond Avenue and Elm Avenue in Modesto
On the afternoon of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal vehicle versus bicycle collision on Almond Avenue in the Modesto area. The incident occurred on Almond Avenue in the vicinity of Elm Avenue at approximately 3:20 p.m. and involved a Chevrolet sedan, officials said. Details on...
KCRA.com
More than a dozen homes uninhabitable after major flooding in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — Calaveras County, like much of California, is seeing substantial damage after weeks of strong rain and winds. Most of it can be seen in Valley Springs, a community of about 3,600. At Cosgrove Creek, the usually 25-foot-wide body of water expanded to about 150 feet...
Evacuation warning lifted for 4 more areas in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has announced that evacuation warnings have been lifted for four more areas in Merced due to the flooding caused by heavy rain. These areas are Planada and Le Grand as well as Beachwood and McSwain. Although, McSwain Union Elementary extended its closure until Friday. Additionally, evacuation […]
This is how you can support the residents of Merced recover from recent flooding
North Valley Residents are bracing for the next storm system as they try to begin recovery efforts. This is how you can show support.
Evacuation orders lifted for these Merced areas
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced it has lifted the evacuation orders in two areas that could have been affected by the rain and flood warnings. The order has been lifted for Area 2 which includes Cooper Avenue from Ashby Road to Highway 59. Authorities still ask residents to be cautious when […]
YourCentralValley.com
Merced County on road to recovery after storm
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The road to recovery has just begun for those most affected by the intense floods which have impacted parts of Merced County. Those areas include the city of Merced and the small community of Planada, where evacuation warnings were lifted Monday. FEMA began its operation at the emergency shelter at […]
Fox40
CHP: One dead after crash near Hollister on Highway 156 due to speed in wet weather
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said a person died after a two-vehicle crash along Highway 156 near Hollister Saturday morning. CHP said the crash occurred at 6:57 a.m. when a 37-year-old woman driving a 2019 Honda Civic eastbound on Highway 156, west of Monterey Street, was going at an unsafe speed for wet roadway The post CHP: One dead after crash near Hollister on Highway 156 due to speed in wet weather appeared first on KION546.
Monterey Zoo takes in Merced's Applegate Park Zoo animals
As City and State crews worked to secure areas of erosion on the swollen waterway -- Zookeepers and volunteers teamed up with the Monterey zoo to secure more than a dozen animals.
One dead, business shot at in separate shootings in Stockton
(KTXL) — Two separate shootings occurred late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Stockton, one of which left one person dead. According to the Stockton Police Department, around 1 a.m. officers responded to the area of the 900 block of Greensboro Court where they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police […]
Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy
GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th. Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
KCRA.com
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning was issued for parts of Stanislaus County on Friday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. The warning is in place for rural Patterson and the Grayson area along the San Joaquin River. Anyone who chooses to evacuate is...
Fox40
One injured, occupied home struck by gunfire in separate overnight shootings in Stockton
(KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said two separate shootings took place overnight Friday in Stockton. In one shooting that took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, the victim, a 36-year-old male, was on Pacific Avenue when he was shot and drove himself to the hospital, police said. According...
Two Watsonville gang members arrested after early morning shooting in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police responded to a shooting early Monday morning on Echo Avenue near Fremont Boulevard. Police said when they arrived, they quickly identified the victim and the suspect car driving away from the area. Seaside Police said the two men from Watsonville in the shooter's car were arrested, and the gun used The post Two Watsonville gang members arrested after early morning shooting in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
Merced County prepares for latest round of storms
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around Merced County, especially in Planada and Merced, communities hit the hardest by devastating floods in the most recent storm earlier this week, preparations are being made for the latest ones. On Cooper Avenue, off Highway 59 in Merced, firefighters tell me as of Friday, in some areas there are still six […]
Valley Springs residents in flooded neighborhood seek Calaveras County help
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — Folks living along Grouse Drive in Valley Springs hopelessly watched as Cosgrove Creek flooded and took over the neighborhood on New Years Eve. "By the grace of God our house has never been flooded yet. But, unfortunately some of our neighbors have," said long time homeowner Chris Ferguson.
