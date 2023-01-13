Read full article on original website
Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Opens up After Jayson Tatum's Historic 51-Point Performance
Jayson Tatum had arguably his best game of the season Monday afternoon. The Boston Celtics hit the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets and Tatum shined for the shorthanded C's as they earned their seventh straight win, 130-118. Tatum poured in 51 points to go along with nine rebounds and five ...
Pistons rookie Jalen Duren loses passport ahead of NBA Paris Game
The contest will take place at the Accor Arena, where presumed 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama won the LNB All-Star Game MVP award in December. Duren, who was selected 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2022 NBA Draft, is only six weeks older than Wembanyama. The...
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Won't suit up Monday
Middleton (knee) is listed as out for Monday's matchup against the Pacers. Middleton hasn't played since Dec. 15 due to right knee irritation. He recently went on a G League assignment to get some 5-on-5 work in, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Jan. 10 that the three-time All-Star is "on the cusp of a return" after an extended absence. Monday marks the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Bucks could be erring on the side of caution by holding Middleton out against the Pacers in anticipation of a possible return Tuesday against the Raptors. However, with Tuesday marking just the second of three games for the Bucks this week, fantasy managers in weekly leagues are best off not activating Middleton, considering he won't be available for more than two games, at best.
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Out Saturday
Gay will not play in Saturday's matchup with the 76ers due to lower back spasms, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Gay and the Jazz are playing the second night of a back-to-back set, so it looks like the Jazz are going to err on the side of caution with the veteran's back. His next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Timberwolves.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable Saturday
Markkanen is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a left hip contusion, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen presumably suffered the injury in Friday's 112-108 victory over the Magic. He accumulated 28 points (4-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 17-21 FT), 12 rebounds, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in the contest. The 25-year-old's status will depend on how he is feeling closer to tipoff, but Talen Horton-Tucker and Ochai Agbaji would be candidates to see increased run if he ultimately has to sit out.
Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game
The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ties season high in scoring in loss
Gordon totaled 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 loss to the Clippers. Gordon led all Houston players in scoring while tying a season-high scoring mark that he also tallied Nov. 18 against Indiana. Gordon has tallied 10 or more points in eight of his last 10 games.
Pacers' Myles Turner: Given green light
Turner (back) will play in Monday's matchup with the Bucks. Turner's three-game absence streak will end Monday as the 26-year-old has been ruled active for the contest. He should rejoin the starting five at his usual center spot and steal minutes from Isaiah Jackson, Goga Bitadze and James Johnson.
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Catches long touchdown
Jones recorded eight receptions on 13 targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-30 wild-card round win over the Chargers. Jones had only 17 yards on eight targets in the first half, which was representative of the Jaguars' offensive success. However, that frustration disappeared late in the third quarter when Jones broke free from the Chargers' secondary to catch a 39-yard touchdown. Contrary to past seasons, Jones has emerged as a big-play threat of late by recording six receptions of at least 20 yards over his last eight games.
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Playoff starter based on warmups
Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is taking reps with Baltimore's first-team offense in pre-game warmups for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Huntley has already been deemed active after sitting out the regular-season finale, and all indications suggest he'll work as the starter while playing through his injuries....
Heat's Udonis Haslem: Receives probable tag
Haslem (Achilles) is listed as probable for Monday's game in Atlanta, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Though he's been a fixture on Heat injury reports for nearly a month due to the Achilles issue, Haslem was officially ruled out for only one game, a Dec. 17 win over the Spurs. Despite being available for the subsequent 13 games, Haslem hasn't left the bench, as the 42-year-old has continued to serve mainly as a mentor to younger members of the roster rather than a player head coach Erik Spoelstra relies on in the rotation. Even though he'll likely end up being available Monday, Haslem won't play unless Miami's frontcourt depth is significantly tested due to either in-game injuries and/or foul trouble.
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Carted off Sunday
Pinnock won't return to Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Vikings due to an abdominal injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Pinnock recorded a tackle on punt coverage in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, but he had to be carted off after being injured on the play. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the NFC divisional round if the Giants advance.
Bayside South buckets: These 3 Shore basketball players are top scorers in all of Maryland
This year's Bayside South basketball season so far has been a thrilling one, with evenly matched teams taking the floor against each other every night and putting up big numbers. And some of the individual stars of the season so far are not just making waves locally, but also making their names known throughout the state.
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Carries Giants to victory
Barkley carried the ball nine times for 53 yards and two touchdowns while catching five of six targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card win over the Vikings. While Daniel Jones wound up leading the Giants in both carries and rushing yards, Barkley made his touches on the ground count, scoring his team's first points on a 28-yard dash in the first quarter and then plunging into the end zone from two yards out in the fourth for what proved to be the winning touchdown. The star running back will now set his sights on the Eagles in the divisional round, a defense that held Barkley to only 48 scrimmage yards in their only meeting during the regular season, as Barkley was rested for the second, meaningless contest.
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Stymied on ground in win
Elliott rushed 13 times for 27 yards and brought one of two targets for nine yards in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers on Monday night. Elliott has often derived his fantasy value from converting his ample red-zone opportunities at a solid clip, but absent those Monday night, he put on a middling performance for those who rolled with him in DFS contests. The veteran back logged two fewer carries than backfield mate Tony Pollard, and he saw Dak Prescott vulture one red-zone touchdown and Michael Gallup record a two-yard scoring grab in the third quarter after Elliott got the ball down to the two-yard line. Despite the underwhelming effort Monday night, Elliott should have another solid allotment of touches in Sunday's divisional-round road clash against the 49ers.
49ers' Danny Gray: Rarely sees field in rookie year
Gray finished his rookie campaign with one reception (seven targets) for 10 yards and one rush for nine yards in the regular season. Gray logged just 85 offensive snaps across 13 active games, failing to crack the regular rotation even in relief of injured starters. Head coach Kyle Shanahan drew up a couple of gadget plays for his third-round wideout, but he didn't trust the rookie in meaningful moments this season. Perhaps Gray sees more usage in his sophomore campaign, but he will have to fight up several spots on the receiver depth chart during training camp to be worth monitoring in fantasy.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Return not coming Monday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. The team previously expressed optimism Ingram would return during the current five-game road trip, but that won't come to fruition with the trip coming to an end Monday in Cleveland. The 25-year-old still appears close to making his return, but he'll need to wait until at least Wednesday's matchup with the Heat.
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Good to return Monday
Girgensons (illness) is good to play Monday versus Florida, according to Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site. Girgensons missed Saturday's 5-3 victory over Nashville because of the illness. He has four goals and 10 points in 39 games while averaging 12:28 of ice time this season. With Girgensons returning to the lineup, Vinnie Hinostroza is likely to be a healthy scratch.
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return Sunday
Ojulari has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Vikings due to a quadriceps injury. Ojulari recorded a solo tackle in the first half of Sunday's game, but he was ruled out at halftime. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the NFC divisional round if the Giants beat the Vikings.
