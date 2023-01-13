ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Unscripted Producer Noah Bonnett Inks First-Look Deal With Sony Pictures Television

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbJLz_0kCy9MGr00

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran unscripted producer Noah Bonnett has signed an exclusive first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television’s recently formed game show division.

Bonnett has been producing unscripted television with a focus on studio game and competition shows for over 20 years. His credits include NBC’s Ellen’s Game of Games and The Wheel ; Syfy’s Total Blackout ; ABC’s Bet On Your Baby and 101 Ways to Leave a Game Show ; Fox’s Mental Samurai and the daily syndicated series Pictionary . Bonnett started his television career at SPT as an assistant at Columbia TriStar Television.

“Sony Pictures Television established our game show division to expand the company’s footprint in this growing category. Noah’s boundless creativity and prolific experience will help us as we further build on our offerings in the unscripted space,” said Suzanne Prete, EVP, Game Shows.

Bonnett’s deal comes on the heels of ABC’s series order for Jeopardy! spinoff Jeopardy! Masters , hosted by Ken Jennings. The elite level iteration of the classic quiz show will feature the six highest-ranked, current Jeopardy! contestants, who will face off in a Champions League-style event to win the grand prize and title of Jeopardy! Masters champion.

SPT’s game show division oversees syndication’s two most-watched shows, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune , both of which have been renewed for five more seasons, and their spinoffs. It also oversees The $100,00 Pyramid and the company’s other existing game show properties, in addition to developing and producing new content for streaming, broadcast and cable platforms.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

How To Watch Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards On TV & Online

The Critics Choice Awards are set for Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. There ceremony will air live on the East Coast on the CW and tape-delayed on the West Coast except for in Los Angeles.In L.A., KTLA will host a preshow beginning at 2 p.m. PT on air and on the channel’s website. Chelsea Handler is hosting this year’s ceremony, which will also see Jeff Bridges presented with the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award and Janelle Monáe the SeeHer Award. Presenters on the night will include Michelle Pfeiffer and Kate Hudson along with Benjamin Bratt, Quinta...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Reginald The Vampire’ Renewed For Season 2 At Syfy

Reginald The Vampire has tumbled into a second season at Syfy. It comes after the comedy drama series premiered in October. The series is based on the book series by Johnny B. Truant. The Jacob Batalon-fronted series follows Reginald Andres, who, in a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires, tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. Related...
Deadline

‘The Last Of Us’ Becomes HBO’s Second Largest Debut After ‘House Of The Dragon’ Since 2010 With 4.7M Viewers

The Last Of Us drew a healthy number for HBO on Sunday night. The videogame adaptation, starring Pedro Pascal, drew 4.7M viewers across linear and HBO Max. It marked the largest debut after House of the Dragon since Boardwalk Empire launched in 2010. The Game of Thrones spinoff made history last year by premiering with 9.986M viewers across linear and HBO Max – the largest audience for any new original series in the history of pay cabler. Period drama Boardwalk Empire, which starred Steve Buscemi, launched in 2010 with 4.81M viewers tuning in to its premiere on its linear network. The premiere numbers were...
Deadline

Onyx Picks Up Gabourey Sidibe Comedy Pilot, Docuseries About Black Twitter

Onyx has ordered a scripted comedy from 20th Television featuring Gabourey Sidibe and has made straight to series order on a docuseries about Black Twitter. The pilot 1266 follows Gabby Brixton (Sidibe), who’s living with her mom and making half-hearted attempts to become a singer/model and overnight millionaire. When she’s fired from her job, she stumbles upon the gig of a lifetime ― phone sex. What initially seems like a quick way to make money turns into a life-changing experience when she meets the women who become her chosen family and learns how powerful, profitable and prolific her voice can be. The series...
Deadline

‘Unprisoned’ Showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser Says TV “Absolutely Making Progress” With Black Stories

Yvette Lee Bowser points to Unprisoned — Onyx’s first scripted comedy that stars Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo — as a key example of how far TV has come when it comes to telling contemporary Black stories. “We are absolutely making progress,” said Bowser, whose numerous credits include A Different World, Living Single, black-ish and now serving as showrunner on Unprisoned. “I’ve been in the business 35 years. It’s beginning to change. It’s incredibly cathartic and incredibly rewarding to be here to shepherd such a beautiful, fresh story … we as Black writers have been fighting to tell a story. Now we find ourselves...
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley’s Last Interview Alarmed ‘Extra’ Host Billy Bush: “Something’s Off”

“Extra” host Billy Bush did the final Golden Globes red carpet interview of Lisa Marie Presley, and immediately realized that something was amiss. Elvis Presley’s only daughter died Thursday at age 54, just two days after walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes. She attended in support of Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann biopic of her father. Bush recalled his brief red carpet talk with an ashen and unsteady Lisa Marie. “She was very uneven in her balance,” Bush, 51, told Fox LA. “The speech was very slow. And, definitely, when the interview was over, I turned to my producer next to me...
Deadline

Prince Harry Says He Cut Details From ‘Spare’ Because He Feared Royal Family Would Never Forgive Him: “It Could Have Been Two Books”

Prince Harry has said he trimmed down his tell-all memoir Spare and chose not to publish certain details as he knew his family would never forgive him if they were made public. In a new interview, the Duke of Sussex told British newspaper The Daily Telegraph that the original initial transcript for Spare was twice the length of the final draft, and he had enough material to complete two books on his life and family. “The first draft was different,” he told the newspaper. “It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put...
Deadline

C.J. Harris Dies: ‘American Idol’ Contestant Was 31

C.J. Harris, a Top 6 contestant on American Idol in 2014, died Sunday of a reported heart attack in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. He was 31. His death was confirmed by first reported on the Jasper radio station WJLX.FM. Family sources tell TMZ he died of a heart attack, and local news reports say he died at the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper. His death has been confirmed by the Walker County Coroner’s Office. American Idol, on its Instagram Story, wrote today, “C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us. He will be...
JASPER, AL
Deadline

Bravo Drops ‘Summer House’ Season 7 Trailer & Teases Feud Between Danielle Olivera & Lindsay Hubbard That Led To Fallout

Bravo dropped the trailer for Summer House Season 7 and the heat is on as Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard’s friendship is tested. The reality series returns on Monday, February 13 starting at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the preview in the video posted above. Also back for the new season of Summer House are Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Carl Radke. Joining the veterans are new friends Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod. In the trailer, former full-time cast member Andrea Denver makes an appearance as well. Southern Charm star Craig Conover, who is...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Gina Lollobrigida Dies: Italian Cinema Diva Was 95

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, who was one of the world’s most famous actresses enjoying success in Europe and Hollywood in her 1950s and ’60s heyday, has died in Rome at the age of 95. Related Story Sophia Loren Remembers Longtime Rival Gina Lollobrigida Related Story Chris Ledesma Dies: 'The Simpsons' Longtime Music Editor Was 64 Related Story Jeremiah Green Dies: Modest Mouse Cofounder And Drummer Was 45 Tributes poured in for the actress from across Italy and the world. “In the immediate period after the war and throughout the 1950s there was one face that represented Italian beauty in the eyes of the world and it was that...
Deadline

Seth Rogen Blasts The CW At The Critics Choice Awards: ‘We’re On Your Least Favorite Network’

Seth Rogen took the stage at the Critics Choice Awards to present the winner of Best Comedy Series. However, the comedic actor had some notes for the organizers of the ceremony and proceeded to put the CW, the network airing the event, on blast. Rogen said that it was his first time at the Critics Choice Awards and questioned if they “always give two awards out at the same time.” The actor was referring to the Supporting Actor/Actress category and had a bone to pick with the network. Related Story ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Takes Best Picture At Critics Choice Awards –...
Deadline

Idris Elba Shares New Teaser And Release Date For Netflix ‘Luther’ Movie

Idris Elba this week shared a new teaser trailer and the release date for Netflix’s feature adaptation of his popular detective drama Luther. Watch the teaser below. The pic is titled Luther: The Fallen Sun and the teaser clip revealed the film will hit select cinemas on February 24 before landing on Netflix on March 10. In the short clip, Elba can be seen suited up as his titular character, and he creeps into view just as a voice on the backing track begins to talk. “Somethings coming,” the voice says before adding: “You see me now?” Jamie Payne is directing the pic from...
Deadline

Kevin Spacey Thanks Italy’s Cinema Museum For “Ballsy” Invitation; Tips Hat To Jack Lemmon, Bryan Singer & David Fincher

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey made an emotional return to the public eye on Monday night with a special honorary event organized by Italy’s National Cinema Museum in the northern Italian city of Turin, attended by Deadline. For the actor, who has been keeping a low profile since a string of sexual misconduct accusations in 2017 derailed his career, the evening marked his first major public appearance in more than five years.  “My heart is very full toward the Museum of Cinema for having had the “palle” (balls) to invite me tonight,” he said to applause as he accepted the museum’s Mole Antonelliana...
Deadline

Lisa Rinna Says ‘RHOBH’ Stars Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Have To “Show Up & Work” After Her Exit

Lisa Rinna is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons on the show and is questioning who “is going to do the work” and move storylines as she did. The Days of our Lives alum predicts that Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are “going to have a tough time” in Season 13. “I think Sutton and Garcelle are going to have a tough time, because they’re going to have to show up and work,” Rinna told Interview. Rinna continued, “I did a lot of work. Because I’m a worker bee and I’ll just do it. I’ll say it. I...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Disney & The National Film And Television School Launch $30,000 Short Film Initiative

Disney and the National Film And Television School have partnered on a new short film incubator program where six up-and-coming writer/director teams will create a short project with a £25,000 ($30,000) production budget. The initiative is titled Disney Imagine UK, and the partnering organizations today said the mission will be to build a “more inclusive film and television industry.” The NFTS received almost 400 applications for the program. The final six writer/director teams are: Adam Pearson and Tom Levinge, Alvin Yu and Charley Packham, Tom Dunn and Kevin Morosky, Milly Garnier and Charlotte Paradise, Laura Jayne Tunbridge and Danielle Goff, and Marcus...
Deadline

‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser Gives Emotional Speech At Critics Choice Awards After Best Actor Win

Brendan Fraser won Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards for his work on The Whale and delivered one of the most emotional speeches of the night. Fraser started crying when his name was announced as the winner and when he took the stage he cited that Herman Melville “once wrote that there are only five critics in America, the rest are asleep.” Although the actor said he didn’t know exactly what that meant he said he was “glad [the critics] woke up for me.” Related Story ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Takes Best Picture At Critics Choice Awards – Complete Winners List Related...
Deadline

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Respond To Jeremy Clarkson’s Latest Apology; Amazon Reportedly Set To Part Ways With ‘The Grand Tour’ Vet – Update

UPDATED, 12: 25 PM: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle responded today to Jeremy Clarkson’s latest apology over his recent column in The Sun in which he said he “hates” the Duchess of Sussex. In a tweet via a spokesperson, the couple wrote: “While a new apology has been issued today by Mr. Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his long standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny. Unless each of his other pieces were also written ‘in a hurry,’ as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

‘Chucky’ Renewed For Season 3 At USA Network & Syfy

Chucky will keep killing it after the series was renewed for a third season. The series, which is based on the classic film franchise, returns to both USA Network and Syfy for its third run. The second season premiered in October and ran through the end of November. NBCU said that the show ranked as a top ten drama last year in the 18-49 demo. Related Story We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023 Related Story Blake Shelton's Celebrity Game Show 'Barmageddon' Brews Up Big Ratings For USA Network Related Story 'Chrisley Knows Best' Stars Sentenced To Combined 19 Years In Prison; Reality Duo...
Deadline

Hector Ramirez Dies: 20-Time Emmy-Winning Cameraman On Oscars, Grammys, ‘DWTS’ & More Was 78

Hector Ramirez, a cameraman known for live events and music and comedy specials who racked up 20 Emmys and scores of other nominations in a career spanning 44 years and 200-plus credits, has died. He was 78. His wife, Alma, posted the news on social media last week. “Today I lost my husband, partner, friend, hero, protector, handyman and cameraman extraordinaire,” she wrote on January 11. “So many memories to behold in the 47 years of our marriage that my heart is broken and my world so much smaller. He was larger than life, a dad, grandfather, uncle, brother and loved...
Deadline

‘This Is Going To Hurt’ Honored At WGGB Awards; BBC Appoints Unscripted Commissioning Editor; British Urban Film Festival Names Artistic Director; Cowshed Digital Expands — Global Briefs

‘This Is Going To Hurt’, ‘Munich – The Edge Of War’ Scribes Honored At WGGB Awards The scribes behind This is Going to Hurt and Munich – The Edge of War were among those honored at the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Awards last night at the Royal College of Physicians in London. Best Long Form TV Drama went to Adam Kay for BBC One’s medical comedy-drama This is Going to Hurt, while Jack Rooke took away the Best TV Situation Comedy gong on Channel 4’s university-set Big Boys. Best Screenplay went to Ben Power for German-British period spy thriller Munich – The Edge of War and playwright David Edgar was presented with the Outstanding...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

Deadline

155K+
Followers
42K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy