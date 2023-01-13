Unscripted Producer Noah Bonnett Inks First-Look Deal With Sony Pictures Television

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran unscripted producer Noah Bonnett has signed an exclusive first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television’s recently formed game show division.

Bonnett has been producing unscripted television with a focus on studio game and competition shows for over 20 years. His credits include NBC’s Ellen’s Game of Games and The Wheel ; Syfy’s Total Blackout ; ABC’s Bet On Your Baby and 101 Ways to Leave a Game Show ; Fox’s Mental Samurai and the daily syndicated series Pictionary . Bonnett started his television career at SPT as an assistant at Columbia TriStar Television.

“Sony Pictures Television established our game show division to expand the company’s footprint in this growing category. Noah’s boundless creativity and prolific experience will help us as we further build on our offerings in the unscripted space,” said Suzanne Prete, EVP, Game Shows.

Bonnett’s deal comes on the heels of ABC’s series order for Jeopardy! spinoff Jeopardy! Masters , hosted by Ken Jennings. The elite level iteration of the classic quiz show will feature the six highest-ranked, current Jeopardy! contestants, who will face off in a Champions League-style event to win the grand prize and title of Jeopardy! Masters champion.

SPT’s game show division oversees syndication’s two most-watched shows, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune , both of which have been renewed for five more seasons, and their spinoffs. It also oversees The $100,00 Pyramid and the company’s other existing game show properties, in addition to developing and producing new content for streaming, broadcast and cable platforms.