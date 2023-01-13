Unheralded Rookies Who Could Impact the 2022-23 NFL Playoffs

Sports Illustrated compiles a list of rookies drafted in the fourth round or lower who are poised to play important roles this postseason.

With the NFL playoffs kicking off this weekend , all eyes are on the superstar players. But unheralded players often step in and make significant impacts for teams that go on to win the Super Bowl.

NFL fans know the stars and are well aware of the highly drafted rookies who have made an impact in their debut seasons in the league. But each year there are plenty of players who are overlooked in the draft process and fall down teams’ respective boards, only to emerge as key difference makers despite their draft position.

With that in mind, here’s a list of players selected in the fourth round or later in the 2022 NFL draft who could play key roles this postseason.

Isiah Pacheco - Running Back, Chiefs (Seventh Round, Rutgers)

When Pacheco was drafted out of Rutgers last April, his straight-line speed felt like a natural fit in the Kansas City offense. After being mixed in over the first eight games of the season, Pacheco seized a larger role in Week 10 and hasn’t looked back. The running back has carried the ball 170 times for 830 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also caught 13 passes out of the backfield for 130 yards. He’ll play a major role for the Chiefs as they aim for another Super Bowl title.

Jaylen Watson - Cornerback, Chiefs (Seventh Round, Washington State)

Watson has played a vital role on the Kansas City defense this season, mixing in both as a starter and as a reserve in his first year in the league. After starting five of the first seven games this season, Watson has been sprinkled into the lineup off the bench for much of the second half of the season. The highlight of the season for Watson came in Week 2, when he intercepted a Justin Herbert pass and ran it back 99 yards for a touchdown in a 27-24 Kansas City win.

Cordell Volson - Guard, Bengals (Fourth Round, North Dakota State)

Volson wasted no time getting integrated into the Cincinnati starting lineup. The NDSU product was pro-ready right out of school and has played over 1,100 snaps this season at guard for the Bengals , while only allowing five sacks, per PFF . He’ll play a vital role in protecting quarterback Joe Burrow this postseason.

Jamaree Salyer - Tackle, Chargers (Sixth Round, Georgia)

After winning a national championship with Georgia last season, Salyer fell to the Chargers , and Los Angeles is sure glad he did. Salyer has stepped into the starting left tackle role and has played almost 1,000 snaps this season for the Chargers, only giving up five sacks as he protected quarterback Justin Herbert.

Zander Horvath - Fullback, Chargers (Seventh Round, Purdue)

After a strong college career at Purdue, Zander Horvath made the roster out of camp due to his contributions on special teams. The Mishawaka, Indiana, product has played roughly two-thirds of the team’s snaps on special teams this season, while mixing in offensively in goal-line situations as the team’s fullback. Horvath caught a touchdown pass in each of his first two games as a pro in September against the Raiders and Chiefs.

Skylar Thompson - Quarterback, Dolphins (Seventh Round, Kansas State)

The Dolphins ’ plan was to bring Thompson along slowly behind starter Tua Tagovailoa. Plans changed quickly when Tagovailoa suffered a series of concussions throughout the season, the latest of which will sideline him for the wild-card game against the Bills this weekend. Meantime, backup Teddy Bridgewater has an injured finger on his throwing hand. Enter Thompson, who is now slated to start the playoff opener and will look to make enough plays to help the Dolphins pull off an upset.

In limited action throughout the season, Thompson has completed 57.1% of his passes for 534 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Brock Purdy - Quarterback, 49ers (Seventh Round, Iowa State)

Purdy was the final pick of the 2022 NFL draft, but the former “Mr. Irrelevant” has been extremely relevant in his rookie season with the 49ers . After beginning the season as the team’s third-string quarterback behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, season-ending injuries to that duo led to Purdy becoming the team’s full-time starter in December.

Purdy has played spectacular football since taking over the lead role, completing 67.1% of his passes for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Thanks to his quick immersion and high-level play, the 49ers offense has barely missed a beat despite losing Lance and Garoppolo. A deep playoff run with Purdy under center could force the team to rethink its future plans at the position.

Spencer Burford - Guard, 49ers (Fourth Round, UTSA)

After being selected in the 4th round out of UTSA, Spencer Burford stepped into the lineup for the 49ers as a rookie and has made an immediate impact as the starting right guard. Burford has allowed just four sacks in 744 snaps offensively this season for San Francisco, and figures to be a major part of the team’s offensive line plans moving forward.

Cade Otton - Tight End, Buccaneers (Fourth Round, Washington)

The tight end position has been a bit of a revolving door for the Buccaneers in 2022 following the retirement of Rob Gronkowski. Cade Otton slowly has become more and more of a factor in the Tampa Bay offense as the season has moved along, both in the running game as a blocker and in the passing game as a receiver.

Otton tied a season-high with six catches on 10 targets in the team’s 17–16 win over the Saints in early December. Although he may not be on the field for every offensive snap this postseason, he’ll be a factor for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense.

Daniel Bellinger - Tight End, Giants (Fourth Round, San Diego State)

When Bellinger has been healthy, he’s been the starter at tight end in his rookie season out of SDSU. Bellinger suffered an orbital bone fracture in October that caused him to miss some time, but when he’s been ready to play, he’s been a factor. Bellinger has caught 30 passes for 268 yards and two scores, and he figures to be an important part of the Giants ’ red-zone offense this postseason.

Micah McFadden - Linebacker, Giants (Fifth Round, Indiana)

McFadden has played a key role on the Giants defense in his first NFL season. Although McFadden didn’t start right out of the gate for New York, he was mixed in consistently as the team looked to shore up its linebacking corps. McFadden took over a starting role on a full-time basis in early December. McFadden recorded 48 total tackles, 25 solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in the regular season.

Tariq Woolen - Cornerback, Seahawks (Fifth Round, UTSA)

When Woolen was drafted by the Seahawks , coach Pete Carroll believed he found a diamond in the rough at the cornerback position. All Woolen did to prove Carroll right was start all 17 games as a rookie, while recording 62 total tackles and six interceptions. Woolen has been one of the league’s top defensive rookies and will be relied upon to continue his strong play this postseason for the Seahawks.

Coby Bryant - Defensive Back, Seahawks (Fourth Round, Cincinnati)

Bryant was Sauce Gardner’s counterpart in college at Cincinnati and has produced a strong rookie campaign. He’s started six games and has mixed in steadily as a key part of the Seahawks defense. Bryant is the team’s nickel corner and has recorded 63 combined tackles and two sacks.